My Brilliant Friend Renewed for a More Brilliant Season Two

My Brilliant Friend is getting brilliant-er. HBO has renewed the drama — based Elena Ferrante’s best-selling book series — for a second season. “We’re thrilled that Elena Ferrante’s epic story has resonated so powerfully with viewers and critics, and we look forward to the continuing journey of Elena and Lila,” Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming, said. Season two will be based on The Story of a New Name, Ferrante’s second book in the series.

In the first season, Elisa Del Genio and Ludovica Nasti star as a pair of young friends, Elena and Lila. The season-one finale is set to air December 10.