Here’s Why Everyone Is Talking About Nancy Pelosi’s Coat

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP

A photo of Nancy Pelosi strutting out of the White House on Tuesday after an extremely tense meeting with President Trump, Vice-President Pence, and Senator Schumer, went viral, in part because of the stunning MaxMara coat she’s wearing, which can only be described as a lewk.

Director Barry Jenkins crafted an entire ode to the structured, knee-length, crisp, red coat via Twitter thread on Wednesday. “From the asymmetrical front to the high collar, strong yet unstrained shoulder and, of course, that COLOR — a deeply serene yet emphatic & ravishing color,” Jenkins wrote. “This look kicks soooo much ass.”

Jenkins wasn’t the only one to pour down the praises though. Vanessa Friedman of the New York Times wrote that “the coat whispered ‘burn’ with a wink and a swish. It also helped to transform her from a seemingly tired symbol of the establishment to one of well-dressed revolt.”

Within hours, the coat had not one, but two Twitter accounts dedicated to it’s existence: I Am Nancy Pelosi’s Red Coat and Nancy Pelosi’s Red Coat.

We certainly had an eventful day, Nancy & I. — I Am Nancy Pelosi's Coat (@AmCoat) December 12, 2018

In addition to appreciation, people were clamoring to find out who the designer was. There was plenty of speculation, and eagerness for someone, anyone, to drop the link.

I think it has been an hour and no one has posted a link to where I can by @NancyPelosi's coat. Internet, you're disappointing me. — Amy Drummond (@AmyDrummond) December 11, 2018

Internet and its users, don’t disappoint, come through. We need details on @NancyPelosi’s burnt/orange coat as she walked out of the Oval Office and White House today after talks with 45th. Abeg 🙏🏾. It’d go nicely with my winter tan 😆 pic.twitter.com/gd4x4iefrz — Victoria Uwonkunda (@Msuwonkunda) December 11, 2018

The coat is a MaxMara design from 2013, and it’s not Pelosi’s first time wearing it. She also wore it to Barack Obama’s second inauguration. The symbolism didn’t go unnoticed. Friedman wrote: “The choice this time around served as both a reminder of her longevity in the seats of power and a hint of exactly where her allegiance lies.”

She was quite possibly throwing some shade too since she wore the same coat to Obama's inauguration ceremony in Jan 2013. Someone thought it looked it might be made by Gerard Durel. #TeamPelosi #NancysCoat #TrumpShutdown pic.twitter.com/WS15gmeYnM — Lana Slavitt (@somuchweirdness) December 12, 2018

The consensus among the garment’s admirers was that the decision for Pelosi to wear it was not happenstance. “And she knew exactly what she was doing wearing THIS coat on THIS day coming out of THAT room, placing THOSE shades on JUST so,” Jenkins wrote. “This is diplomacy in motion, soft power wielded like a machete through the diligent, decisive act of dressing. They’ve never been JUST clothes.”

They’ve never been JUST clothes 👌🏿 pic.twitter.com/3QbOU8TB1k — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) December 12, 2018

She made a coat interesting and she didn't even need to put a message on the back. — Larry DeLong (@ldelong21) December 12, 2018

Pelosi’s coat sent a message of strength, style, and composure in a time when the country’s leadership so often lacks those traits. In the meeting she had just exited, the three men she shared the room with showed varying levels of inefficacy: Trump … threatened to shut down the government, Pence stayed quiet, and Schumer matched Trumps yelling with a bit of hollering of his own.

“You develop an emotional relationship with a coat like nothing else in your wardrobe,” said Ian Griffiths, creative director of MaxMara, told the Times about the coat. “I can imagine why Ms. Pelosi chose to wear it for this important moment, and I’m honored.”

Following all the love, MaxMara announced that the coat will be re-released in 2019.

ATTN PELOSI COAT STANS: @maxmara, maker of the coat, will re-release it in all its RED-SAUCE splendor in 2019. We rise. The GLAMIS COAT RISES. pic.twitter.com/XMrfTz7w9K — mattie kahn (@mattiekahn) December 12, 2018