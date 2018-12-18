Ouai x Summer Fridays. Photo: Courtesy of the retailers.

Be prepared to see even more self-care content hitting your Instagram feeds, because two of the biggest names in beauty are collaborating.

Ouai and Summer Fridays are teaming up to release a limited-edition set featuring a hair mask, face mask, and a hairband. While you’ll instantly recognize the blue aluminum tube of Summer Fridays’ Jet Lag mask (which is absolutely worth the hype), the Ouai gave its treatment masques a facelift: The rose-scented salve now comes in a tube.

You can thank yourself for helping dream up the pairing. “After we launched Summer Fridays, so many people were photographing Ouai and Summer Fridays together,” Fridays co-founder Marianna Hewitt told WWD. “I posted on Instagram, ‘Who would you like to see Summer Fridays do a collab with?’ So many people said Ouai.”

The collaboration comes just in time for holiday travel as both products are sized to be TSA-friendly. I like to apply a thick layer of Summer Fridays under a gel or rubber mask, because the combination makes people do a double take as they walk up from seat 25A. The wait list for the set is officially open, though you’ll have to wait until December 25 to buy it online. (You know, just in case you got a Sephora gift card in your stocking.)

Multi-mask.

