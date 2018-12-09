Pete Davidson. Photo: Screenshot via Saturday Night Live.

We all know the story of Rudolph the Rednosed Reindeer. After being bullied by Santa’s (Jason Momoa) other reindeer for his glowing red nose, Rudolph is given an opportunity to save Christmas one foggy night. But, on Saturday Night Live, Rudolph’s story doesn’t end with heroism. First, the classic holiday creature (played by Pete Davidson) exacts his revenge on Comet, Cupid, and the others.

“Keep dreaming, neon nose!” One reindeer teased Rudolph. “Yeah the last thing we need up there is a stoplight,” goaded another. “Nice maraschino cherry,” said Comet. Their jokes come to an end when Santa announces that Rudolph will be leading the reindeer on their Christmas flight. They apologize for teasing Rudolph. But they’re not forgiven.

Rudolph begin to bully them back – but the jokes weren’t as light. He told one reindeer he slept with his wife, another that his wife was a moose, then went full villain. He began to hit himself, pretending that the other deer were still bullying him. He escalates the act to such an extreme that he ultimately compels Santa to execute Comet. Not exactly the heartwarming tale we grew up hearing.

Watch Pete Davidson play a calculating, vengeful, Rudolph the Rednosed Reindeer below.