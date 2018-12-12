Prince Harry Just Wants to Protect Meghan Markle From All the Drama

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

There’s been nonstop royal drama in the tabloids over the past several weeks — including a number of negative reports about Meghan Markle. (Did you hear that she works too hard?) It’s already been reported that Meghan has been dealing with all of this by trying to ignore the rumors — and of course, by making a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards. Meanwhile, it’s now been revealed that Prince Harry just wants to protect her from the drama.

According to a new report by Us Weekly, all the current negativity surrounding Meghan — from her messy dad Thomas Markle Sr.’s latest interview to rumors of an alleged feud with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton — has left Prince Harry feeling “powerless” to protect his pregnant wife. Per Us Weekly:

“It has put pressure on her relationship with Harry. He’s very frustrated with how little can be done,” the source explains of recent stories in the British press. “Keeping her away from the negativity and harm has been hard for him. It’s been his purpose in their relationship to keep her away from the negativity.”

This, of course, wouldn’t be the first time Prince Harry has wanted to shield his girlfriend from negative attention. After their relationship was first revealed in 2016, he released a statement calling out the British press for subjecting her to “abuse and harassment,” as well as the “outright sexism and racism” Meghan had been facing. In this instance, it’s unclear exactly what steps Prince Harry is taking to protect Meghan, but given that Kensington Palace has already spoken out on the record to dispel at least one of the rumors (about her and Kate Middleton) and that “sources” have slammed other stories about her, we can only assume a lot is going on behind the royal scenes.