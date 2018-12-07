Prince William Cracks Holiday-Themed Joke About Kate Middleton’s Outfit

Kate Middleton and Prince William. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The holiday season is upon us, and the royals are getting festive.

After hosting a holiday party for military families at Kensington Palace earlier this week, Kate Middleton and Prince William took a trip to Cyprus on Wednesday, where they spent some time with Royal Air Force military personnel and their families. During the trip, Prince William couldn’t resist likening the Duchess’s outfit to a Christmas tree.

While posing for photos in front of a decked-out tree with service members, Wills took the opportunity to playfully tease Kate about blending into the tree with her army green blazer.

“My wife’s camouflaged against the tree,” he said as she giggled next to him.

(That blazer, if you were wondering, is Smythe’s aptly-named Duchess Wool Blazer, in Army Green.)

During the same visit, Kate also got Prince William back by calling him out for his bad habit, which apparently involves eating (and possibly spilling) food on couches. When he reminded service members to “keep the pizza off the sofas,” she promptly quipped back, “You’re a nightmare with that!”

Kate also revealed to a well-wisher during the trip that Prince Louis is learning to wave, and that Prince George has requested a photo of a helicopter as a souvenir from Cyprus.

In just a few weeks, the royals are reported to be spending the Christmas holiday together at Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate, where more photo ops (and, of course, Christmas trees) are to be expected. In other words, a perfect opportunity for Prince Louis to show off his royal wave.