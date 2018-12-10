The Famously Jacked Kangaroo Has Died

In devastating news, Roger, the Australian kangaroo known for being incredibly swole, has passed away at the age of 12.

Over the weekend, the Kangaroo Sanctuary Alice Springs, where Roger was living, announced that they had lost their “beautiful boy” due to natural causes.

“Roger was our alpha male for many years and grew up to be a kangaroo that people from all over the world have grown to love as much as we love him.” Sanctuary manager Chris Barns said in a Facebook video. “So we reflect on his life today and for many years to come.”

Roger first shot to viral fame in 2015, when photos online showed him crushing a metal bucket with his bare paws, cementing his status as an Australian fitness icon.

Barns told the BBC that he rescued baby Roger from his mother’s pouch after she died in an accident on the highway. Years later, Roger grew to be about six-foot-seven and 196 pounds, and lived on the sanctuary with his many wives. (In 2015, BuzzFeed had the special privilege of visiting Roger and his 12 wives.)

He spent the last two years of his life relaxing after retiring in 2016 to take time off from kickboxing, stop mating, and enjoy his time lying around.

After Roger’s death was announced, tributes began pouring in, with Australia’s tourism agency calling him a “true icon.” Roger has now been laid to rest at the sanctuary, so that he can “be with his family.”

Pour one out for a true, ripped icon.