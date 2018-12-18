I Love Ronan Farrow’s Formal Adult Onesie

Ronan Farrow. Photo: Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

I am of the official opinion that theme parties are Good, because they help solve the persistent problem of what to to wear, and narrow down the time I stand in front of my closet by approximately 50 percent. Will I be on time to your theme party? Probably!

It seems Ronan Farrow is in agreement with me. For his 31st birthday, the journalist threw a “black tie and/or pajamas” party at Better Days in Manhattan, “Page Six” reports. It’s not the first time he’s thrown a theme party, either; last year’s 30th birthday was Nightmare Before Christmas themed, as is appropriate for anyone born after Thanksgiving but before December 25.

“Look at all these amazing people I love tolerating my being too lazy to get out of a onesie and calling it a ‘black tie and/or pajamas’ theme,” Farrow wrote on Instagram accompanying a carousel of images from the party. #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid, Olympian Adam Rippon, Crooked Media’s Jon Lovett, comedians Travon Free and Akilah Hughes, and model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez were all in attendance (and dressed according to theme). For his outfit, Farrow opted for an understated blue jersey button-up onesie, which he accessorized with a jaunty bow-tie. It’s a look as unexpected as it is comfortable, a rare Venn diagram in party dressing.

