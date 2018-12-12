Ruth Bader Ginsburg Faces Hardest Decision Yet

Photo: @justintheroux/Instagram/@armiehammer/Instagram

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is an icon and a resilient woman who has had to make plenty of difficult rulings in her career as a justice on the Supreme Court (as well as in her daily life). But on Tuesday night, she may have faced her most trying decision yet: the choice between Justin Theroux, honorary Queer Eye cast member, and Armie Hammer, former wearer of tracksuits.

Theroux and Hammer took a trip to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, all of which they documented on their Instagram Stories — likely as part of the press tour for their movie, the RBG biopic On the Basis of Sex.

According to their identical Instagram Stories, they spent their day in the nation’s capital visiting famous landmarks, making Putin jokes, and high-fiving each other

The day culminated in a meeting with national treasure RBG, which, of course, they both Instagrammed.

Theroux captioned his photo, “new couple alert” with three siren emojis, while Hammer opted for a simple, “ … and then this happened!”

Look, if we were going solely by caption (and smolder), Theroux is clearly the winner here. No offense to Hammer, but “this happened!” is relatively uninspired. But when you factor in the smiles and the wonderful height difference in Hammer’s photo, it’s a bit of a toss-up. Plus, Hammer does play her husband in the movie, and might even still own those tracksuits, even if he has retired them.

Either way, there’s probably no wrong choice here, but if anyone could come to a decision between these two, it would most certainly be RBG.