Never Invite Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman to Your Holiday Party

Photo: vancityreynolds/instagram Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal (I think?).

One of the many holiday season stressors is showing up to the function inappropriately dressed. One solution to this issue is theme parties that dictate attire, which have been popular this season. So it makes sense that if you were invited to say, a holiday sweater party you would dress accordingly, but no. Now, in addition to worrying whether or not you are under or over-dressed for a holiday party, you must worry about whether your friends have conspired to make sure you are inappropriately dressed. For that reason, we encourage you never to invite Hugh Jackman or Jake Gyllenhaal to your parties.

On Thursday night, Ryan Reynolds posted a photo of the three actors together at a holiday party. Despite the festive nature of the holiday season and his very jaunty sweater, Reynolds looks none too pleased. “These f*cking assholes said it was a sweater party,” he wrote in the caption. Swipe through and observe how pleased his friends look! (Also: you’re honestly telling me this isn’t the same man, three times? What kind of Hollywood magic?)

To his credit, Reynolds offset the bulky fabric of his gold bow with slim-fit pants and a crisp Chelsea boot. See? It’s a wholly presentable combo from the waist down! Anyway, don’t worry, Ryan. I like your holiday sweater. I think it’s nice.

