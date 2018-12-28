34 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Carhartt to Veja

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

The after-Christmas sales have begun! You may have perused the Everlane choose-what-you-pay sale or the Nordstrom half-yearly sale, but they’re not the only retailers that are putting discounts on that holiday stock. You can find great deals on appliances from Macy’s, Veja sneakers at Moda Operandi, and menswear at East Dane. Plus, Madewell, Clarks, and Cuisinart are on sale, too.

$15 at Nordstrom The Rail Tyler Neoprene Dopp Kit $15 (was $25, now 40% off) A spill-proof Dopp kit (it’s made of scuba-suit neoprene) in an unmistakable shade of bright orange. $15 at Nordstrom Buy

$71 at Everlane Everlane City Jacket $71 (was $88, now 19% off) The perfect extra layer when you’re running out the door and there’s a 40 percent chance of drizzle. $71 at Everlane Buy

$193 at Nordstrom J.Crew Perfect Winter Parka With Faux-Fur Trim $193 (was $350, now 45% off) The length on this parka is just right, and don’t worry about the fur on the hood — it’s faux. $193 at Nordstrom Buy

Photo: 18-08-22 kadeemfisher AM2 B8 raypfeiffer M $76 at East Dane Carhartt WIP C Wip Coach Jacket $76 (was $108, now 30% off) This thin nylon layer is an extra little something to pull on over a T-shirt or a hoodie when you don’t feel like wearing a full coat. $76 at East Dane Buy

$88 at Everlane Everlane Italian Soft-Wool Rib Turtleneck $88 (was $125, now 30% off) Everlane’s big sale is ongoing, and you can get this turtleneck in a flattering black in addition to red and speckled gray, too. $88 at Everlane Buy

$110 at Amazon Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 6-Piece Cookware Set $110 (was $200, now 45% off) Know a 20-something looking for a skillet (or two)? This is a nice starter set for not a lot of money. $110 at Amazon Buy

$209 at Nordstrom Barbour Heskin Waxed Cotton Jacket $209 (was $349, now 40% off) For traipsing through the Scottish highlands — or getting a Starbucks latte. $209 at Nordstrom Buy

$34 at Nordstrom Leith Suede Cross-body Saddle Bag $34 (was $69, now 51% off) This little saddle bag carries a lot more than you’d think, and it’s an excellent pop of color, too. $34 at Nordstrom Buy

$35 at Mr Porter Best Made Company Water-Resistant Cotton Ventile Baseball Cap $35 (was $70, now 50% off) Best Made — the New York City–based outdoor brand — makes rugged gear look sophisticated and clean, much like this baseball cap. $35 at Mr Porter Buy

$99 at Nordstrom Google Home Hub $99 (was $150, now 34% off) Control everything in your smart home — light bulbs, speakers, electronics — with one central hub. $99 at Nordstrom Buy

$39 at Everlane Everlane Pullover Hoodie Sweatshirt $39 (was $55, now 29% off) A hooded sweatshirt that you actually wouldn’t be embarrassed to wear into the office. $39 at Everlane Buy

$59 at Nordstrom J.Crew Gingham Flannel Pajamas $59 (was $98, now 40% off) Flannel pajamas never go out of season, especially not in a subtle gingham pattern. $59 at Nordstrom Buy

$58 at Net a Porter Frame Striped Ribbed Stretch-Jersey Top $58 (was $115, now 50% off) A stretch top that’s a hybrid sweater and T-shirt. $58 at Net a Porter Buy

$19 at Nordstrom Rack Toms Lomas Canvas Slip-On Sneaker $19 (was $60, now 68% off) We are quite honestly buying a pair of these slip-on slippers ourselves. $19 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$149 at Nordstrom J.Crew Corduroy Puffer Jacket $149 (was $248, now 40% off) We love the silhouette of this cropped puffer jacket, and its hood is removable, too. $149 at Nordstrom Buy

$111 at Nordstrom Verloop All-Over Pom Accent Pillow $111 (was $148, now 25% off) There’s something Muppet-esque about this multicolored accent pillow. $111 at Nordstrom Buy

$150 at Everlane Everlane Cocoon Coat $150 (was $250, now 40% off) Who knew we all needed a melodramatic purple coat? $150 at Everlane Buy

$140 at Macy’s Nespresso by Breville VertuoLine Coffee & Espresso Machine $140 (was $250, now 44% off) Were mom and dad disappointed by their Christmas gift? Here’s a chance to make up for it. $140 at Macy’s Buy

$67 at East Dane Veja Wata Canvas Sneakers $67 (was $95, now 29% off) No joke, we’ve never seen these sneakers for so cheap. $67 at East Dane Buy

$35 at Mr Porter Maison Kitsuné Printed Cotton-Canvas Tote Bag $35 (was $70, now 50% off) An artsy Whole Foods tote from French-Japanese brand Kitsuné. $35 at Mr Porter Buy

$90 at Revolve Levi’s Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket $90 (was $128, now 30% off) Cropped trucker jackets are great-looking but not always warm — the sherpa collar on this one helps out with that. $90 at Revolve Buy

$37 at Everlane Everlane Soft Cotton Boatneck $37 (was $68, now 46% off) A striped cotton shirt in a unique color combo that isn’t navy and cream. $37 at Everlane Buy

$27 at Nordstrom Block Mountain Fold Desk Clock $27 (was $44, now 39% off) A powdery-pink desk clock that looks almost like a piece of origami. $27 at Nordstrom Buy

$90 at Nordstrom Madewell Stripe Wraparound Maxi Dress $90 (was $178, now 49% off) There’s something very Fort Greene hipster about this dress. $90 at Nordstrom Buy

$25 at East Dane Men’s Society Groomsman Survival Kit $25 (was $35, now 29% off) Getting married? This little kit includes everything the groom’s party needs — a handkerchief, a comb, shoe cleaner, even a toothbrush and toothpaste. $25 at East Dane Buy

$133 at Moda Operandi Maryam Nassir Zadeh Sophie Suede Slides $133 (was $380, now 65% off) A killer deal on pale-pink suede shoes you’ll be happy to have come April. $133 at Moda Operandi Buy

$14 at Mr Porter Anonymous Ism Mélange Cotton-Blend Socks $14 (was $20, now 30% off) These men’s socks from cult Japanese brand Anonymous Ism are almost like a subtle tie-dye for your feet. $14 at Mr Porter Buy

$149 at Nordstrom J.Crew Oversize Wool Melton Blend Workwear Jacket $149 (was $248, now 40% off) A menswear-inspired wool jacket that zhuzhes up the most basic outfit. $149 at Nordstrom Buy

$135 at Everlane Everlane Day Boot $135 (was $225, now 40% off) Boots you can wear to work, to drinks, and wherever else the night takes you. $135 at Everlane Buy

GET THE STRATEGIST NEWSLETTER Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts. Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.