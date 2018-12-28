34 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Carhartt to Veja

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers
The after-Christmas sales have begun! You may have perused the
Everlane choose-what-you-pay sale or the Nordstrom half-yearly sale, but they’re not the only retailers that are putting discounts on that holiday stock. You can find great deals on appliances from Macy’s, Veja sneakers at Moda Operandi, and menswear at East Dane. Plus, Madewell, Clarks, and Cuisinart are on sale, too.
The Rail Tyler Neoprene Dopp Kit
$15
at Nordstrom
A spill-proof Dopp kit (it’s made of scuba-suit neoprene) in an unmistakable shade of bright orange.
Everlane City Jacket
$71
at Everlane
The perfect extra layer when you’re running out the door and there’s a 40 percent chance of drizzle.
Veja Two-Tone Metallic Leather Sneakers
$98
at Moda Operandi
Our favorite part about these
Veja leather sneakers: They’re Velcro.
J.Crew Perfect Winter Parka With Faux-Fur Trim
$193
at Nordstrom
The length on this parka is
just right, and don’t worry about the fur on the hood — it’s faux.
Photo: 18-08-22 kadeemfisher AM2 B8 raypfeiffer M
Carhartt WIP C Wip Coach Jacket
$76
at East Dane
This thin nylon layer is an extra little something to pull on over a T-shirt or a hoodie when you don’t feel like wearing a full coat.
Everlane Italian Soft-Wool Rib Turtleneck
$88
at Everlane
Everlane’s
big sale is ongoing, and you can get this turtleneck in a flattering black in addition to red and speckled gray, too.
Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 6-Piece Cookware Set
$110
at Amazon
Know a 20-something looking for a
skillet (or two)? This is a nice starter set for not a lot of money.
Barbour Heskin Waxed Cotton Jacket
$209
at Nordstrom
For traipsing through the Scottish highlands — or getting a Starbucks latte.
Leith Suede Cross-body Saddle Bag
$34
at Nordstrom
This little saddle bag carries a lot more than you’d think, and it’s an excellent pop of color, too.
Best Made Company Water-Resistant Cotton Ventile Baseball Cap
$35
at Mr Porter
Best Made — the New York City–based outdoor brand — makes rugged gear look sophisticated and clean, much like this baseball cap.
Google Home Hub
$99
at Nordstrom
Control everything in your smart home — light bulbs, speakers, electronics — with one central hub.
Ninja NJ600 Professional Blender
$90
at Macy’s
Free Press Graphic Crew Socks
$4
at Nordstrom Rack
Who doesn’t love some punchy
socks?
Everlane Pullover Hoodie Sweatshirt
$39
at Everlane
A hooded sweatshirt that you actually wouldn’t be embarrassed to wear into the office.
J.Crew Gingham Flannel Pajamas
$59
at Nordstrom
Flannel pajamas never go out of season, especially not in a subtle gingham pattern.
Frame Striped Ribbed Stretch-Jersey Top
$58
at Net a Porter
A stretch top that’s a hybrid sweater and T-shirt.
Toms Lomas Canvas Slip-On Sneaker
$19
at Nordstrom Rack
We are quite honestly buying a pair of these slip-on slippers ourselves.
J.Crew Corduroy Puffer Jacket
$149
at Nordstrom
We love the silhouette of this cropped puffer jacket, and its hood is removable, too.
Verloop All-Over Pom Accent Pillow
$111
at Nordstrom
There’s something Muppet-esque about this multicolored accent pillow.
Everlane Cocoon Coat
$150
at Everlane
Who knew we all needed a melodramatic purple coat?
Nespresso by Breville VertuoLine Coffee & Espresso Machine
$140
at Macy’s
Were
mom and dad disappointed by their Christmas gift? Here’s a chance to make up for it.
Veja Wata Canvas Sneakers
$67
at East Dane
No joke, we’ve never seen these sneakers for so cheap.
Maison Kitsuné Printed Cotton-Canvas Tote Bag
$35
at Mr Porter
An artsy Whole Foods tote from French-Japanese brand Kitsuné.
Levi’s Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket
$90
at Revolve
Cropped trucker jackets are great-looking but not always warm — the sherpa collar on this one helps out with that.
Everlane Soft Cotton Boatneck
$37
at Everlane
A striped cotton shirt in a unique color combo that isn’t navy and cream.
Block Mountain Fold Desk Clock
$27
at Nordstrom
A powdery-pink desk clock that looks almost like a piece of origami.
Everlane Heavyweight Crew
$19
at Everlane
Madewell Stripe Wraparound Maxi Dress
$90
at Nordstrom
There’s something very Fort Greene hipster about this dress.
Clarks Mascarpone Bay Chelsea Boot
$100
at Nordstrom Rack
Men’s Society Groomsman Survival Kit
$25
at East Dane
Getting married? This little kit includes everything the groom’s party needs — a handkerchief, a comb, shoe cleaner, even a toothbrush and toothpaste.
Maryam Nassir Zadeh Sophie Suede Slides
$133
at Moda Operandi
A killer deal on pale-pink suede shoes you’ll be happy to have come April.
Anonymous Ism Mélange Cotton-Blend Socks
$14
at Mr Porter
These men’s socks from cult Japanese brand Anonymous Ism are almost like a subtle tie-dye for your feet.
J.Crew Oversize Wool Melton Blend Workwear Jacket
$149
at Nordstrom
A menswear-inspired wool jacket that zhuzhes up the most basic outfit.
Everlane Day Boot
$135
at Everlane
Boots you can wear to work, to drinks, and wherever else the night takes you.
