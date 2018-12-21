41 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Common Projects to Cosabella

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers
It’s the last big sales event before Christmas, and by this point you’re either scrambling to get something at the
very last minute (we’ve got you covered) or else you’re very ready for your giftees to open up your excellent gifts. Before you take off for the holiday, check out some of the very good deals to be had, including on Common Projects sneakers, Cosabella shirts, Madewell totes, and lots of stylish J.Crew. We went through the sales bins to find all the actually good things you’d actually want to buy.
Common Projects Achilles Canvas Low-Top Sneakers
$261
at Moda Operandi
& Other Reasons Conquer Earrings
$21
at Revolve
An extremely tasteful pair of gold hoop earrings that are neither too big nor too small.
J.Crew 484 Slim Fit Stretch Denim Jeans
$59
at Nordstrom
The 484s are J.Crew’s skinniest cut of
men’s jeans, but they’re not so thigh-hugging that circulation will get cut off. This stretchy version has more give, too.
Madewell Paint Stripe Transport Leather Tote
$94
at Nordstrom
It’s funny how the simplest little thing — like the broad stripe on this black
work bag — can make something very subdued into something interesting-looking.
J.Crew Daphne Boiled Wool Topcoat
$137
at Nordstrom
A spare topcoat with a menswear vibe — we especially like how the sleeves are trim and short enough to let shirt cuffs peek through.
Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 (3 piece)
$174
at Nordstrom
Magic Bullet The Original MBR1101
$30
at Macy’s
Get a jumpstart on New Year’s resolutions now, with a Magic Bullet
smoothie blender that’s insanely cheap right now.
Everlane Modern Boyfriend Jean
$48
at Everlane
Deborah Lippmann Hologram Girl Nail Polish Pack
$10
at Revolve
Need a New Year’s party
manicure? These Deborah Lippmann shades are a twofer — wear them at the same time or separately (they’re five bucks each!).
J.Crew Classic Fit Lightweight Denim Sport Shirt
$45
at Nordstrom
Just a plain old denim shirt that has surprisingly infinite uses (tucked in and buttoned up at work, worn loosey-goosey on Sundays, even a nice layering piece through the fall).
Cosabella Phoenix Tank
$13
at Saks Fifth Avenue
It’s a Cosabella nighttime tank top that’s (no joke) $13.
SeaVees Racquet Club Sneaker
$65
at Nordstrom
There’s something very sophisticated about the stripped-down silhouette and pale pink shade on these suede sneakers.
J.Crew Wallace & Barnes Felted Shawl Collar Merino Wool Cardigan
$107
at Nordstrom
A shawl-collared merino wool cardigan that makes us want to pledge a frat, read some Nietzsche, and say things like, “Oh, no, you gotta live off campus.”
UGG Kristin Classic Slim Water Resistant Mini Boot
$110
at Nordstrom
A weather-resistant Ugg boot that doesn’t scream “Ugg boot.”
J.Crew Stripe Piqué Cotton & Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
$42
at Nordstrom
There’s nothing fisherman-y about this sweater, but for some reason it reminds us of the kind of thing a sea captain would want to wear.
Homesick Candle Collection
$25
at Macy’s
These funny candles — they’re meant to evoke the idea of a particular city or scent memory like “Grandma’s Kitchen” — make killer gifts.
Topshop Lily Knit Back Midi Coat
$75
at Nordstrom
This coat is one of those things that you look at and say, “Topshop??” The black contrast once you flip up the collar is the neatest part. (It comes in lots of other colors, too.)
Saks Fifth Avenue COLLECTION Cashmere Double Face Hat
$69
at Saks Fifth Avenue
We love that once you fold up the edge of this cashmere hat, it’s a surprise of red.
Hunter Original Refined Quilted Gloss Chelsea Waterproof Boot
$100
at Nordstrom
A Hunter
rain boot that’s both sleek and waterproof — the little bit of quilting along the heel is a nice touch.
J.Crew 1988 Rollneck Cotton Sweater
$51
at Nordstrom
Somewhere between a turtleneck and a mock neck is this slouchy number.
Bally Logo Calfskin Card Case
$105
at Nordstrom
Have you heard? Logos are back.
Madewell Halter Tie Back Midi Dress
$95
at Nordstrom
In case you’re looking for something to wear to a New Year’s party that won’t look silly once you pull it back out again in May.
Eastland Devy 1955 Derby Boot
$79
at Nordstrom Rack
A very comfortable pair of
work boots with a memory foam sole.
Madewell Bell Sleeve Tie Top
$30
at Nordstrom
There’s something very vintage-feeling about this shirt (the color? The pattern?) even though it’s not vintage at all.
DHC Olive Essentials Travel Set (4 piece)
$13
at Dermstore
A set of four superstar products — including the Deep Cleansing Oil — from highly cult-y Japanse brand DHC.
Homedics FB-50 Foot Bath, Bubble Bliss
$20
at Macy’s
The quickest shortcut to orthopedic bliss only costs $20.
Everlane Cotton Mockneck Tee
$16
at Everlane
This T-shirt shirt with pale pink stripes feels very Lauren Hutton, no?
Champion Men’s Cuffed Ribbed-Knit Beanie
$18
at Macy’s
Diane von Furstenberg Long Sleeve V Neck Shirt
$99
at Diane von Furstenberg
The cobalt blue on this long-sleeved shirt has that sophisticated depth that just
looks expensive.
Sorel Portzman Classic
$107
at Zappos
For your next trip through the backwoods or ski country.
Sofia Cashmere Jersey Diagonal Stitch Gloves
$40
at Nordstrom Rack
Madewell 10-Inch High Waist Skinny Jeans
$90
at Nordstrom
We heard that
low-rise jeans were making a comeback, but we’ll believe it when we see it. High-rise only for now, please.
Common Projects Suede Slip-On Sneakers
$258
at Moda Operandi
They look like a pair of Vans slip-ons, except for the golden numerals above the heel — and, oh yeah, they’re suede.
Rebecca Minkoff Metallic Leather Metro Card Case
$32
at Saks Fifth Avenue
A perfect little card case and Metrocard holder that costs much less than you’d think.
Baxter of California Cobalt Winter Clay Set
$41
at Nordstrom
Guys with great hair don’t just wake up like that — rub a bit of Baxter’s clay (it’s one
we’ve written about before) into towel-dried hair, spritz a bit of style spray, and you’re good to go.
The North Face Novelty Nuptse Vest
$102
at Zappos
An excellent layering piece that offers a bit of neck coverage, too. For anyone who wants to wear North Face that doesn’t look extremely North Face-y.
Fresh Honeymoon Lip Kit
$28
at Nordstrom
These Sugar
lip balms are among the most popular things you can buy at Fresh, and not only does the lip kit make them more affordable, but now the kit itself is on sale.
Madewell Crew Neck Tee
$13
at Nordstrom Rack
We had to double-check to make sure the prices on these Madewell T-shirts weren’t a mistake.
VEJA Esplar Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
$85
at Moda Operandi
These leather and suede sneakers from French brand Veja aren’t much more expensive than what you’d pay for an ordinary pair of Chuck Taylors — and are those Parisian?
MICHAEL Michael Kors Travel Pouch Trio
$104
at Shopbop
An ingenious three-fer of a gift — one for them, and two for you!
Replenix Plumping Lip Treatment SPF 30
$29
at Dermstore
Strategist writer Lori Keong was skeptical about
lip plumping treatments until she talked to dermatologists who said that, yes, they do work. The Replenix was among the ones she was recommended the most.
