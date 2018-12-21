41 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Common Projects to Cosabella

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers

It’s the last big sales event before Christmas, and by this point you’re either scrambling to get something at the very last minute (we’ve got you covered) or else you’re very ready for your giftees to open up your excellent gifts. Before you take off for the holiday, check out some of the very good deals to be had, including on Common Projects sneakers, Cosabella shirts, Madewell totes, and lots of stylish J.Crew. We went through the sales bins to find all the actually good things you’d actually want to buy.

$21 at Revolve & Other Reasons Conquer Earrings $21 (was $33, now 36% off) An extremely tasteful pair of gold hoop earrings that are neither too big nor too small. $21 at Revolve Buy

$59 at Nordstrom J.Crew 484 Slim Fit Stretch Denim Jeans $59 (was $98, now 40% off) The 484s are J.Crew’s skinniest cut of men’s jeans, but they’re not so thigh-hugging that circulation will get cut off. This stretchy version has more give, too. $59 at Nordstrom Buy

$94 at Nordstrom Madewell Paint Stripe Transport Leather Tote $94 (was $188, now 50% off) It’s funny how the simplest little thing — like the broad stripe on this black work bag — can make something very subdued into something interesting-looking. $94 at Nordstrom Buy

$137 at Nordstrom J.Crew Daphne Boiled Wool Topcoat $137 (was $228, now 40% off) A spare topcoat with a menswear vibe — we especially like how the sleeves are trim and short enough to let shirt cuffs peek through. $137 at Nordstrom Buy

$30 at Macy’s Magic Bullet The Original MBR1101 $30 (was $50, now 40% off) Get a jumpstart on New Year’s resolutions now, with a Magic Bullet smoothie blender that’s insanely cheap right now. $30 at Macy’s Buy

$10 at Revolve Deborah Lippmann Hologram Girl Nail Polish Pack $10 (was $19, now 47% off) Need a New Year’s party manicure? These Deborah Lippmann shades are a twofer — wear them at the same time or separately (they’re five bucks each!). $10 at Revolve Buy

$45 at Nordstrom J.Crew Classic Fit Lightweight Denim Sport Shirt $45 (was $75, now 40% off) Just a plain old denim shirt that has surprisingly infinite uses (tucked in and buttoned up at work, worn loosey-goosey on Sundays, even a nice layering piece through the fall). $45 at Nordstrom Buy

$65 at Nordstrom SeaVees Racquet Club Sneaker $65 (was $108, now 40% off) There’s something very sophisticated about the stripped-down silhouette and pale pink shade on these suede sneakers. $65 at Nordstrom Buy

$107 at Nordstrom J.Crew Wallace & Barnes Felted Shawl Collar Merino Wool Cardigan $107 (was $178, now 40% off) A shawl-collared merino wool cardigan that makes us want to pledge a frat, read some Nietzsche, and say things like, “Oh, no, you gotta live off campus.” $107 at Nordstrom Buy

$110 at Nordstrom UGG Kristin Classic Slim Water Resistant Mini Boot $110 (was $150, now 27% off) A weather-resistant Ugg boot that doesn’t scream “Ugg boot.” $110 at Nordstrom Buy

$42 at Nordstrom J.Crew Stripe Piqué Cotton & Cashmere Crewneck Sweater $42 (was $70, now 40% off) There’s nothing fisherman-y about this sweater, but for some reason it reminds us of the kind of thing a sea captain would want to wear. $42 at Nordstrom Buy

$25 at Macy’s Homesick Candle Collection $25 (was $43, now 42% off) These funny candles — they’re meant to evoke the idea of a particular city or scent memory like “Grandma’s Kitchen” — make killer gifts. $25 at Macy’s Buy with code: GIFT

$75 at Nordstrom Topshop Lily Knit Back Midi Coat $75 (was $125, now 40% off) This coat is one of those things that you look at and say, “Topshop??” The black contrast once you flip up the collar is the neatest part. (It comes in lots of other colors, too.) $75 at Nordstrom Buy

$69 at Saks Fifth Avenue Saks Fifth Avenue COLLECTION Cashmere Double Face Hat $69 (was $98, now 30% off) We love that once you fold up the edge of this cashmere hat, it’s a surprise of red. $69 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$100 at Nordstrom Hunter Original Refined Quilted Gloss Chelsea Waterproof Boot $100 (was $155, now 35% off) A Hunter rain boot that’s both sleek and waterproof — the little bit of quilting along the heel is a nice touch. $100 at Nordstrom Buy

$51 at Nordstrom J.Crew 1988 Rollneck Cotton Sweater $51 (was $85, now 40% off) Somewhere between a turtleneck and a mock neck is this slouchy number. $51 at Nordstrom Buy

$105 at Nordstrom Bally Logo Calfskin Card Case $105 (was $175, now 40% off) Have you heard? Logos are back. $105 at Nordstrom Buy

$95 at Nordstrom Madewell Halter Tie Back Midi Dress $95 (was $158, now 40% off) In case you’re looking for something to wear to a New Year’s party that won’t look silly once you pull it back out again in May. $95 at Nordstrom Buy

$30 at Nordstrom Madewell Bell Sleeve Tie Top $30 (was $88, now 66% off) There’s something very vintage-feeling about this shirt (the color? The pattern?) even though it’s not vintage at all. $30 at Nordstrom Buy

$13 at Dermstore DHC Olive Essentials Travel Set (4 piece) $13 (was $17, now 24% off) A set of four superstar products — including the Deep Cleansing Oil — from highly cult-y Japanse brand DHC. $13 at Dermstore Buy

$20 at Macy’s Homedics FB-50 Foot Bath, Bubble Bliss $20 (was $25, now 20% off) The quickest shortcut to orthopedic bliss only costs $20. $20 at Macy’s Buy

$16 at Everlane Everlane Cotton Mockneck Tee $16 (was $22, now 27% off) This T-shirt shirt with pale pink stripes feels very Lauren Hutton, no? $16 at Everlane Buy

$99 at Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Long Sleeve V Neck Shirt $99 (was $248, now 60% off) The cobalt blue on this long-sleeved shirt has that sophisticated depth that just looks expensive. $99 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy

$107 at Zappos Sorel Portzman Classic $107 (was $180, now 41% off) For your next trip through the backwoods or ski country. $107 at Zappos Buy

$40 at Nordstrom Rack Sofia Cashmere Jersey Diagonal Stitch Gloves $40 (was $125, now 68% off) A pair of cashmere gloves that are actually touchscreen-friendly. $40 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$90 at Nordstrom Madewell 10-Inch High Waist Skinny Jeans $90 (was $128, now 30% off) We heard that low-rise jeans were making a comeback, but we’ll believe it when we see it. High-rise only for now, please. $90 at Nordstrom Buy

$258 at Moda Operandi Common Projects Suede Slip-On Sneakers $258 (was $430, now 40% off) They look like a pair of Vans slip-ons, except for the golden numerals above the heel — and, oh yeah, they’re suede. $258 at Moda Operandi Buy

$32 at Saks Fifth Avenue Rebecca Minkoff Metallic Leather Metro Card Case $32 (was $45, now 29% off) A perfect little card case and Metrocard holder that costs much less than you’d think. $32 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$41 at Nordstrom Baxter of California Cobalt Winter Clay Set $41 (was $55, now 25% off) Guys with great hair don’t just wake up like that — rub a bit of Baxter’s clay (it’s one we’ve written about before) into towel-dried hair, spritz a bit of style spray, and you’re good to go. $41 at Nordstrom Buy

$102 at Zappos The North Face Novelty Nuptse Vest $102 (was $179, now 43% off) An excellent layering piece that offers a bit of neck coverage, too. For anyone who wants to wear North Face that doesn’t look extremely North Face-y. $102 at Zappos Buy

$28 at Nordstrom Fresh Honeymoon Lip Kit $28 (was $35, now 20% off) These Sugar lip balms are among the most popular things you can buy at Fresh, and not only does the lip kit make them more affordable, but now the kit itself is on sale. $28 at Nordstrom Buy

$13 at Nordstrom Rack Madewell Crew Neck Tee $13 (was $30, now 57% off) We had to double-check to make sure the prices on these Madewell T-shirts weren’t a mistake. $13 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$85 at Moda Operandi VEJA Esplar Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers $85 (was $170, now 50% off) These leather and suede sneakers from French brand Veja aren’t much more expensive than what you’d pay for an ordinary pair of Chuck Taylors — and are those Parisian? $85 at Moda Operandi Buy

Photo: 18-11-30 Accessories AM1 B8 jentricolello W $104 at Shopbop MICHAEL Michael Kors Travel Pouch Trio $104 (was $148, now 30% off) An ingenious three-fer of a gift — one for them, and two for you! $104 at Shopbop Buy

$29 at Dermstore Replenix Plumping Lip Treatment SPF 30 $29 (was $36, now 19% off) Strategist writer Lori Keong was skeptical about lip plumping treatments until she talked to dermatologists who said that, yes, they do work. The Replenix was among the ones she was recommended the most. $29 at Dermstore Buy

