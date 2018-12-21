friday sales

41 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Common Projects to Cosabella

By
Photo: Courtesy of the retailers

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

It’s the last big sales event before Christmas, and by this point you’re either scrambling to get something at the very last minute (we’ve got you covered) or else you’re very ready for your giftees to open up your excellent gifts. Before you take off for the holiday, check out some of the very good deals to be had, including on Common Projects sneakers, Cosabella shirts, Madewell totes, and lots of stylish J.Crew. We went through the sales bins to find all the actually good things you’d actually want to buy.

Common Projects Achilles Canvas Low-Top Sneakers
Common Projects Achilles Canvas Low-Top Sneakers
$261 at Moda Operandi
$261 (was $435, now 40% off)

We would wear nothing but Common Projects sneakers (as would lots of other sneaker lovers) if only they weren’t so expensive and sale-averse. Amazingly, lots of them (including lots of white ones!) are on sale at Moda Operandi.

$261 at Moda Operandi
Buy
& Other Reasons Conquer Earrings
& Other Reasons Conquer Earrings
$21 at Revolve
$21 (was $33, now 36% off)

An extremely tasteful pair of gold hoop earrings that are neither too big nor too small.

$21 at Revolve
Buy
J.Crew 484 Slim Fit Stretch Denim Jeans
J.Crew 484 Slim Fit Stretch Denim Jeans
$59 at Nordstrom
$59 (was $98, now 40% off)

The 484s are J.Crew’s skinniest cut of men’s jeans, but they’re not so thigh-hugging that circulation will get cut off. This stretchy version has more give, too.

$59 at Nordstrom
Buy
Madewell Paint Stripe Transport Leather Tote
Madewell Paint Stripe Transport Leather Tote
$94 at Nordstrom
$94 (was $188, now 50% off)

It’s funny how the simplest little thing — like the broad stripe on this black work bag — can make something very subdued into something interesting-looking.

$94 at Nordstrom
Buy
J.Crew Daphne Boiled Wool Topcoat
J.Crew Daphne Boiled Wool Topcoat
$137 at Nordstrom
$137 (was $228, now 40% off)

A spare topcoat with a menswear vibe — we especially like how the sleeves are trim and short enough to let shirt cuffs peek through.

$137 at Nordstrom
Buy
Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 (3 piece)
Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 (3 piece)
$174 at Nordstrom
$174 (was $249, now 30% off)

The most luxurious of luxurious blow dryers (Cut beauty director Kathleen Hou called it the lightest of the light, from the maker of the “Rolls-Royce of curling irons“). In fact, all the Harry Josh mint green tools are up to 32 percent off right now.

$174 at Nordstrom
Buy
Magic Bullet The Original MBR1101
Magic Bullet The Original MBR1101
$30 at Macy’s
$30 (was $50, now 40% off)

Get a jumpstart on New Year’s resolutions now, with a Magic Bullet smoothie blender that’s insanely cheap right now.

$30 at Macy’s
Buy
Everlane Modern Boyfriend Jean
Everlane Modern Boyfriend Jean
$48 at Everlane
$48 (was $68, now 29% off)

There aren’t a million sizes left, but these highly regarded Everlane jeans are hardly ever on sale in this color.

$48 at Everlane
Buy
Deborah Lippmann Hologram Girl Nail Polish Pack
Deborah Lippmann Hologram Girl Nail Polish Pack
$10 at Revolve
$10 (was $19, now 47% off)

Need a New Year’s party manicure? These Deborah Lippmann shades are a twofer — wear them at the same time or separately (they’re five bucks each!).

$10 at Revolve
Buy
J.Crew Classic Fit Lightweight Denim Sport Shirt
J.Crew Classic Fit Lightweight Denim Sport Shirt
$45 at Nordstrom
$45 (was $75, now 40% off)

Just a plain old denim shirt that has surprisingly infinite uses (tucked in and buttoned up at work, worn loosey-goosey on Sundays, even a nice layering piece through the fall).

$45 at Nordstrom
Buy
Cosabella Phoenix Tank
Cosabella Phoenix Tank
$13 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$13 (was $50, now 74% off)

It’s a Cosabella nighttime tank top that’s (no joke) $13.

$13 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
SeaVees Racquet Club Sneaker
SeaVees Racquet Club Sneaker
$65 at Nordstrom
$65 (was $108, now 40% off)

There’s something very sophisticated about the stripped-down silhouette and pale pink shade on these suede sneakers.

$65 at Nordstrom
Buy
J.Crew Wallace & Barnes Felted Shawl Collar Merino Wool Cardigan
J.Crew Wallace & Barnes Felted Shawl Collar Merino Wool Cardigan
$107 at Nordstrom
$107 (was $178, now 40% off)

A shawl-collared merino wool cardigan that makes us want to pledge a frat, read some Nietzsche, and say things like, “Oh, no, you gotta live off campus.”

$107 at Nordstrom
Buy
UGG Kristin Classic Slim Water Resistant Mini Boot
UGG Kristin Classic Slim Water Resistant Mini Boot
$110 at Nordstrom
$110 (was $150, now 27% off)

A weather-resistant Ugg boot that doesn’t scream “Ugg boot.”

$110 at Nordstrom
Buy
J.Crew Stripe Piqué Cotton & Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew Stripe Piqué Cotton & Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
$42 at Nordstrom
$42 (was $70, now 40% off)

There’s nothing fisherman-y about this sweater, but for some reason it reminds us of the kind of thing a sea captain would want to wear.

$42 at Nordstrom
Buy
Homesick Candle Collection
Homesick Candle Collection
$25 at Macy’s
$25 (was $43, now 42% off)

These funny candles — they’re meant to evoke the idea of a particular city or scent memory like “Grandma’s Kitchen” — make killer gifts.

$25 at Macy’s
Buy
with code: GIFT
Topshop Lily Knit Back Midi Coat
Topshop Lily Knit Back Midi Coat
$75 at Nordstrom
$75 (was $125, now 40% off)

This coat is one of those things that you look at and say, “Topshop??” The black contrast once you flip up the collar is the neatest part. (It comes in lots of other colors, too.)

$75 at Nordstrom
Buy
Saks Fifth Avenue COLLECTION Cashmere Double Face Hat
Saks Fifth Avenue COLLECTION Cashmere Double Face Hat
$69 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$69 (was $98, now 30% off)

We love that once you fold up the edge of this cashmere hat, it’s a surprise of red.

$69 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Hunter Original Refined Quilted Gloss Chelsea Waterproof Boot
Hunter Original Refined Quilted Gloss Chelsea Waterproof Boot
$100 at Nordstrom
$100 (was $155, now 35% off)

A Hunter rain boot that’s both sleek and waterproof — the little bit of quilting along the heel is a nice touch.

$100 at Nordstrom
Buy
J.Crew 1988 Rollneck Cotton Sweater
J.Crew 1988 Rollneck Cotton Sweater
$51 at Nordstrom
$51 (was $85, now 40% off)

Somewhere between a turtleneck and a mock neck is this slouchy number.

$51 at Nordstrom
Buy
Bally Logo Calfskin Card Case
Bally Logo Calfskin Card Case
$105 at Nordstrom
$105 (was $175, now 40% off)

Have you heard? Logos are back.

$105 at Nordstrom
Buy
Madewell Halter Tie Back Midi Dress
Madewell Halter Tie Back Midi Dress
$95 at Nordstrom
$95 (was $158, now 40% off)

In case you’re looking for something to wear to a New Year’s party that won’t look silly once you pull it back out again in May.

$95 at Nordstrom
Buy
Eastland Devy 1955 Derby Boot
Eastland Devy 1955 Derby Boot
$79 at Nordstrom Rack
$79 (was $225, now 65% off)

A very comfortable pair of work boots with a memory foam sole.

$79 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Madewell Bell Sleeve Tie Top
Madewell Bell Sleeve Tie Top
$30 at Nordstrom
$30 (was $88, now 66% off)

There’s something very vintage-feeling about this shirt (the color? The pattern?) even though it’s not vintage at all.

$30 at Nordstrom
Buy
DHC Olive Essentials Travel Set (4 piece)
DHC Olive Essentials Travel Set (4 piece)
$13 at Dermstore
$13 (was $17, now 24% off)

A set of four superstar products — including the Deep Cleansing Oil — from highly cult-y Japanse brand DHC.

$13 at Dermstore
Buy
Homedics FB-50 Foot Bath, Bubble Bliss
Homedics FB-50 Foot Bath, Bubble Bliss
$20 at Macy’s
$20 (was $25, now 20% off)

The quickest shortcut to orthopedic bliss only costs $20.

$20 at Macy’s
Buy
Everlane Cotton Mockneck Tee
Everlane Cotton Mockneck Tee
$16 at Everlane
$16 (was $22, now 27% off)

This T-shirt shirt with pale pink stripes feels very Lauren Hutton, no?

$16 at Everlane
Buy
Champion Men’s Cuffed Ribbed-Knit Beanie
Champion Men’s Cuffed Ribbed-Knit Beanie
$18 at Macy’s
$18 (was $24, now 25% off)

A very sporty beanie that would make a great teen boy gift.

$18 at Macy’s
Buy
Diane von Furstenberg Long Sleeve V Neck Shirt
Diane von Furstenberg Long Sleeve V Neck Shirt
$99 at Diane von Furstenberg
$99 (was $248, now 60% off)

The cobalt blue on this long-sleeved shirt has that sophisticated depth that just looks expensive.

$99 at Diane von Furstenberg
Buy
Sorel Portzman Classic
Sorel Portzman Classic
$107 at Zappos
$107 (was $180, now 41% off)

For your next trip through the backwoods or ski country.

$107 at Zappos
Buy
Sofia Cashmere Jersey Diagonal Stitch Gloves
Sofia Cashmere Jersey Diagonal Stitch Gloves
$40 at Nordstrom Rack
$40 (was $125, now 68% off)

A pair of cashmere gloves that are actually touchscreen-friendly.

$40 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Madewell 10-Inch High Waist Skinny Jeans
Madewell 10-Inch High Waist Skinny Jeans
$90 at Nordstrom
$90 (was $128, now 30% off)

We heard that low-rise jeans were making a comeback, but we’ll believe it when we see it. High-rise only for now, please.

$90 at Nordstrom
Buy
Common Projects Suede Slip-On Sneakers
Common Projects Suede Slip-On Sneakers
$258 at Moda Operandi
$258 (was $430, now 40% off)

They look like a pair of Vans slip-ons, except for the golden numerals above the heel — and, oh yeah, they’re suede.

$258 at Moda Operandi
Buy
Rebecca Minkoff Metallic Leather Metro Card Case
Rebecca Minkoff Metallic Leather Metro Card Case
$32 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$32 (was $45, now 29% off)

A perfect little card case and Metrocard holder that costs much less than you’d think.

$32 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Baxter of California Cobalt Winter Clay Set
Baxter of California Cobalt Winter Clay Set
$41 at Nordstrom
$41 (was $55, now 25% off)

Guys with great hair don’t just wake up like that — rub a bit of Baxter’s clay (it’s one we’ve written about before) into towel-dried hair, spritz a bit of style spray, and you’re good to go.

$41 at Nordstrom
Buy
The North Face Novelty Nuptse Vest
The North Face Novelty Nuptse Vest
$102 at Zappos
$102 (was $179, now 43% off)

An excellent layering piece that offers a bit of neck coverage, too. For anyone who wants to wear North Face that doesn’t look extremely North Face-y.

$102 at Zappos
Buy
Fresh Honeymoon Lip Kit
Fresh Honeymoon Lip Kit
$28 at Nordstrom
$28 (was $35, now 20% off)

These Sugar lip balms are among the most popular things you can buy at Fresh, and not only does the lip kit make them more affordable, but now the kit itself is on sale.

$28 at Nordstrom
Buy
Madewell Crew Neck Tee
Madewell Crew Neck Tee
$13 at Nordstrom Rack
$13 (was $30, now 57% off)

We had to double-check to make sure the prices on these Madewell T-shirts weren’t a mistake.

$13 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
VEJA Esplar Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
VEJA Esplar Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
$85 at Moda Operandi
$85 (was $170, now 50% off)

These leather and suede sneakers from French brand Veja aren’t much more expensive than what you’d pay for an ordinary pair of Chuck Taylors — and are those Parisian?

$85 at Moda Operandi
Buy
MICHAEL Michael Kors Travel Pouch Trio
Photo: 18-11-30 Accessories AM1 B8 jentricolello W
MICHAEL Michael Kors Travel Pouch Trio
$104 at Shopbop
$104 (was $148, now 30% off)

An ingenious three-fer of a gift — one for them, and two for you!

$104 at Shopbop
Buy
Replenix Plumping Lip Treatment SPF 30
Replenix Plumping Lip Treatment SPF 30
$29 at Dermstore
$29 (was $36, now 19% off)

Strategist writer Lori Keong was skeptical about lip plumping treatments until she talked to dermatologists who said that, yes, they do work. The Replenix was among the ones she was recommended the most.

$29 at Dermstore
Buy

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
41 Things on Sale From Common Projects to Cosabella