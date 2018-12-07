friday sales

42 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Longchamp to Dior

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

The crazy post-Thanksgiving sales may be over, but we’re just gearing up for high gifting season now — lots of retailers have put a huge selection of things on sale, from KitchenAids at Macy’s to 15 days of deals at Uniqlo. This weekend, if you spend $50 at Zappos, too, you’ll earn a $20 gift credit to be used on a later purchase (not quite a sale, but a nice offer nonetheless). All that, plus Everlane goodies, Coach wallets, Madewell scarves, J.Crew sweaters, and even an Isabel Marant ring for $29.

Everlane Cotton Mockneck Tee
$11 (was $18, now 39% off)

We’re big fans of the mockneck around here — the sophistication of a turtleneck with none of the itch — and especially like the vibrant color on this Everlane mockneck T-shirt.

$11 at Everlane
Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote
$97 (was $145, now 33% off)

A classic weekend bag for a reason — durable, feather-light, and unassuming. It comes in a few colors, too.

$97 at Nordstrom
J.Crew Everyday Cashmere Regular Fit Crewneck Sweater
$59 (was $98, now 40% off)

A cozy cashmere sweater that can be a wardrobe workhorse through the holiday season and long beyond.

$59 at Nordstrom
Zojirushi SM-KHE48BA Stainless Steel Mug
$17 (was $24, now 29% off)

One of our favorite water bottles — the one that kept a vodka-soda ice-cold at the beach for hours — is on sale for just a few hours.

$17 at Amazon
Natori Notch Collar Sleep Shirt
$47 (was $98, now 52% off)

The comfort of wearing a ratty college T-shirt to bed, only you wouldn’t be embarrassed to be caught in it.

$47 at Nordstrom Rack
Clarks Men’s Bushacre 2 Chukka Boot
$59 (was $100, now 41% off)

A very-on-sale pair of black leather chukkas for when it’s cold but not snowing.

$59 at Macy’s
Dior Addict Lip Glow Color Reviving Lip Balm
$29 (was $34, now 15% off)

We’ve already named this a great cheap stocking stuffer from an expensive brand, and it’s actually on sale, too.

$29 at Nordstrom
Veja Wata Canvas Sneakers
$67 (was $95, now 29% off)

If a pair of Chuck Taylors spent junior year in Paris, they’d come back looking like this.

$67 at East Dane
Sorel Caribou Boot
$90 (was $150, now 40% off)

A very heavy-duty pair of snow boots for the grossest New York days.

$90 at Nordstrom Rack
KitchenAid KSM75 4.5 Qt. Classic Plus Stand Mixer
$190 (was $325, now 42% off)

Because cookie season has already begun — or get it as a less-expensive-than-it-looks gift for the baker in your life.

$190 at Macy’s
Everlane Modern Boyfriend Jean
$48 (was $68, now 29% off)

Some tapered but not too skinny jeans that editors go nuts over.

$48 at Everlane
Nautica Men’s Plush Robe
$39 (was $75, now 48% off)

Dad will find this robe so comfy he might just put it on right after opening it Christmas morning.

$39 at Macy’s
Coach Skinny Wallet
$90 (was $150, now 40% off)

We love the deep emerald on this long wallet that has 15 (!) card slots.

$90 at Coach
Madewell Medium Leather Transport Tote
$140 (was $158, now 11% off)

A very popular tote that appeared in our best work bag story, this leather number comes with an optional crossbody strap, too.

$140 at Nordstrom
J.Crew Mercantile Men’s Supersoft Wool Blend Crewneck Sweater
$20 (was $40, now 50% off)

You may have heard that J.Crew’s lower-priced line Mercantile is being discontinued. Now, everything from the brand is on sale for half off at Amazon, like this punchy crewneck.

$20 at Amazon
J.Crew Flannel Pajamas
$48 (was $80, now 40% off)

Cold winter nights call for proper pajamas, and these 100 percent cotton versions will only get better with time.

$48 at Nordstrom
Polo Ralph Lauren Everyday Watch Beanie
$27 (was $38, now 29% off)

We’re ordinarily not big on logos, but the vintage script on this Polo beanie’s patch is actually really nice.

$27 at Nordstrom
Kenzie Faux Shearling Coat
$98 (was $128, now 23% off)

An oversize coat that’s like a teddy bear you can wear.

$98 at Nordstrom
Uniqlo Men’s U Wool Blend Chesterfield Coat
$80 (was $150, now 47% off)

This Chesterfield would look extremely dignified over a mustard sweater, but it would look very cool worn over a hoodie and T-shirt, too.

$80 at Uniqlo
Rag & Bone Colorblock Leather Card Case
$37 (was $125, now 70% off)

A nice little gift for a teenage girl who’s just started earning babysitter money.

$37 at Nordstrom Rack
Coach Delaney Signature Buckle Heel Bootie
$195 (was $325, now 40% off)

With a pair of skinny jeans, these booties would look very “off-duty model.”

$195 at Coach
Crewcuts by J.Crew Glitter Penguin Bag
$17 (was $40, now 58% off)

A six-inch tall glittery bag for her little L.O.L. Surprise toys.

$17 at Nordstrom
G. Sport Muscle Tank
$28 (was $70, now 60% off)

A tencel-lycra-silver shirt that fights odor when you’re breaking a sweat at barre or piloxing. You’ll look put-together even when it’s drenched.

$28 at Goop
Everlane Square Jean Shirt
$46 (was $65, now 29% off)

The best part about this shirt is its square hem — sure, you could tuck it in, but it looks equally as great just loosey-goosey.

$46 at Everlane
Penfield Kasson Mountain Parka
$158 (was $220, now 28% off)

Penfield makes bright-colored coats in just the perfect shades — this yellow (but not too yellow) parka is surprisingly flattering on every skin tone.

$158 at Nordstrom
The North Face Nuptse Vest
$112 (was $149, now 25% off)

A nice winter layer for those days you don’t want to go full down parka.

$112 at Zappos
Mud Pie Sheep Fleece Blanket
$13 (was $23, now 43% off)

This three-foot by two-foot is the perfect starter “blankie” for a 2-year-old.

$13 at Nordstrom
J.Crew Popcorn Cable Knit Sweater
$59 (was $98, now 40% off)

It’s not a regular cable-knit sweater; it’s a cable-knit sweater with “popcorn” pom-poms.

$59 at Nordstrom
Daniel Wellington Classic Roselyn Nylon Strap Watch, 36mm
$134 (was $179, now 25% off)

An extremely classic-looking watch (we’ve written about Daniel Wellington before) that’s much less expensive than it looks.

$134 at Nordstrom
Crewcuts by J.Crew Panda Balaclava
$20 (was $33, now 39% off)

Because why shouldn’t a 4-year-old should look adorable while braving the cold?

$20 at Nordstrom
Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer
$26 (was $30, now 13% off)

Our beauty writer Rio Viera-Newton is a big fan of the Nars creamy concealer, which has earned its own cult status.

$26 at Nordstrom
Nubby Blanket Scarf
$24 (was $34, now 29% off)

A fuzzy-wuzzy scarf for those days you can’t bear leaving your comforter at home.

$24 at Urban Outfitters
Martha Stewart Collection Quick Dry Reversible Towel Collection, 100% Cotton
$6 (was $16, now 63% off)

There’s something extremely appealing about the ribbed, scarf-like texture of these cotton towels.

$6 at Macy’s
Carter’s Toddler Girls Hooded Faux-Sherpa Jacket
$11 (was $32, now 66% off)

A fuzzy jacket with cat ears? Slam dunk of a 3-year-old gift.

$11 at Macy’s
Mario Badescu Facial Spray Trio
$13 (was $15, now 13% off)

This trio of Mario Badescu facial sprays isn’t too discounted, but it’s a small price to pay for a midday refresher at your desk.

$13 at Nordstrom
Madewell Multi Stripe Scarf
$40 (was $65, now 38% off)

A truly wrappable scarf with big stripes that have an almost Pendleton-like quality.

$40 at Nordstrom
Timberland PRO Direct Attach 6” Steel Toe
$135 (was $153, now 12% off)

Very tough work boots that are as cool-looking as they are functional.

$135 at Zappos
Snow Day Robe
$97 (was $138, now 30% off)

We’re eyeing this furry robe for those snow days with a very loose definition of “getting dressed.”

$97 at Anthropologie
Everlane Relaxed Soft Cotton Shirt
$48 (was $68, now 29% off)

If you look closely, there are just the faintest little stripes on this shirt — we especially love the delicateness of the trim collar.

$48 at Everlane
Casper Mattress (Full)
$805 (was $895, now 10% off)

One of the best mattresses we tried, this Casper (and all Caspers) are on sale for ten percent off this weekend with the code GIFTME.

$805 at Casper
J.Crew Grosgrain-trimmed striped cotton-jersey top
$33 (was $55, now 40% off)

Who knew a $33 striped cotton shirt could look so elegant?

$33 at Net-a-Porter
Isabel Marant Gold & Black Resin Ring
$29 (was $50, now 42% off)

Don’t let the picture fool you: This is a ring and not a bracelet. Its pretty, stacked quality makes it look like three rings in one.

$29 at Ssense
