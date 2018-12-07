42 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Longchamp to Dior

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers
The crazy post-Thanksgiving sales may be over, but we’re just gearing up for high gifting season now — lots of retailers have put a huge selection of things on sale, from KitchenAids at Macy’s to 15 days of deals at Uniqlo. This weekend, if you spend $50 at Zappos, too, you’ll earn a $20 gift credit to be used on a later purchase (not quite a sale, but a nice offer nonetheless). All that, plus Everlane goodies, Coach wallets, Madewell scarves, J.Crew sweaters, and even an Isabel Marant ring for $29.
Everlane Cotton Mockneck Tee
$11
at Everlane
We’re big fans of the mockneck around here — the sophistication of a turtleneck with none of the itch — and especially like the vibrant color on this Everlane mockneck T-shirt.
Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote
$97
at Nordstrom
A classic weekend bag for a reason — durable, feather-light, and unassuming. It comes in a few colors, too.
J.Crew Everyday Cashmere Regular Fit Crewneck Sweater
$59
at Nordstrom
A cozy cashmere sweater that can be a wardrobe workhorse through the holiday season and long beyond.
Zojirushi SM-KHE48BA Stainless Steel Mug
$17
at Amazon
Natori Notch Collar Sleep Shirt
$47
at Nordstrom Rack
The comfort of wearing a ratty college T-shirt to bed, only you wouldn’t be embarrassed to be caught in it.
Clarks Men’s Bushacre 2 Chukka Boot
$59
at Macy’s
A very-on-sale pair of black leather chukkas for when it’s cold but not snowing.
Dior Addict Lip Glow Color Reviving Lip Balm
$29
at Nordstrom
Veja Wata Canvas Sneakers
$67
at East Dane
If a pair of Chuck Taylors spent junior year in Paris, they’d come back looking like this.
Sorel Caribou Boot
$90
at Nordstrom Rack
A very heavy-duty pair of snow boots for the grossest New York days.
KitchenAid KSM75 4.5 Qt. Classic Plus Stand Mixer
$190
at Macy’s
Because cookie season has already begun — or get it as a less-expensive-than-it-looks gift for the baker in your life.
Everlane Modern Boyfriend Jean
$48
at Everlane
Some tapered but not too skinny jeans that editors go nuts over.
Nautica Men’s Plush Robe
$39
at Macy’s
Dad will find this robe so comfy he might just put it on right after opening it Christmas morning.
Coach Skinny Wallet
$90
at Coach
We love the deep emerald on this long wallet that has 15 (!) card slots.
Madewell Medium Leather Transport Tote
$140
at Nordstrom
A very popular tote that appeared in our best work bag story, this leather number comes with an optional crossbody strap, too.
J.Crew Mercantile Men’s Supersoft Wool Blend Crewneck Sweater
$20
at Amazon
J.Crew Flannel Pajamas
$48
at Nordstrom
Cold winter nights call for proper pajamas, and these 100 percent cotton versions will only get better with time.
Polo Ralph Lauren Everyday Watch Beanie
$27
at Nordstrom
We’re ordinarily not big on logos, but the vintage script on this Polo beanie’s patch is actually really nice.
Kenzie Faux Shearling Coat
$98
at Nordstrom
An oversize coat that’s like a teddy bear you can wear.
Uniqlo Men’s U Wool Blend Chesterfield Coat
$80
at Uniqlo
This Chesterfield would look extremely dignified over a mustard sweater, but it would look very cool worn over a hoodie and T-shirt, too.
Rag & Bone Colorblock Leather Card Case
$37
at Nordstrom Rack
A nice little gift for a teenage girl who’s just started earning babysitter money.
Coach Delaney Signature Buckle Heel Bootie
$195
at Coach
With a pair of skinny jeans, these booties would look very “off-duty model.”
Crewcuts by J.Crew Glitter Penguin Bag
$17
at Nordstrom
G. Sport Muscle Tank
$28
at Goop
A tencel-lycra-silver shirt that fights odor when you’re breaking a sweat at barre or piloxing. You’ll look put-together even when it’s drenched.
Everlane Square Jean Shirt
$46
at Everlane
The best part about this shirt is its square hem — sure, you could tuck it in, but it looks equally as great just loosey-goosey.
Penfield Kasson Mountain Parka
$158
at Nordstrom
Penfield makes bright-colored coats in just the perfect shades — this yellow (but not too yellow) parka is surprisingly flattering on every skin tone.
The North Face Nuptse Vest
$112
at Zappos
A nice winter layer for those days you don’t want to go full down parka.
Mud Pie Sheep Fleece Blanket
$13
at Nordstrom
This three-foot by two-foot is the perfect starter “blankie” for a 2-year-old.
J.Crew Popcorn Cable Knit Sweater
$59
at Nordstrom
It’s not a regular cable-knit sweater; it’s a cable-knit sweater with “popcorn” pom-poms.
Daniel Wellington Classic Roselyn Nylon Strap Watch, 36mm
$134
at Nordstrom
An extremely classic-looking watch (we’ve written about Daniel Wellington before) that’s much less expensive than it looks.
Crewcuts by J.Crew Panda Balaclava
$20
at Nordstrom
Because why shouldn’t a 4-year-old should look adorable while braving the cold?
Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer
$26
at Nordstrom
Our beauty writer Rio Viera-Newton is a big fan of the Nars creamy concealer, which has earned its own cult status.
Nubby Blanket Scarf
$24
at Urban Outfitters
A fuzzy-wuzzy scarf for those days you can’t bear leaving your comforter at home.
Martha Stewart Collection Quick Dry Reversible Towel Collection, 100% Cotton
$6
at Macy’s
There’s something extremely appealing about the ribbed, scarf-like texture of these cotton towels.
Carter’s Toddler Girls Hooded Faux-Sherpa Jacket
$11
at Macy’s
Mario Badescu Facial Spray Trio
$13
at Nordstrom
This trio of Mario Badescu facial sprays isn’t too discounted, but it’s a small price to pay for a midday refresher at your desk.
Madewell Multi Stripe Scarf
$40
at Nordstrom
A truly wrappable scarf with big stripes that have an almost Pendleton-like quality.
Timberland PRO Direct Attach 6” Steel Toe
$135
at Zappos
Very tough work boots that are as cool-looking as they are functional.
Snow Day Robe
$97
at Anthropologie
We’re eyeing this furry robe for those snow days with a very loose definition of “getting dressed.”
Everlane Relaxed Soft Cotton Shirt
$48
at Everlane
If you look closely, there are just the faintest little stripes on this shirt — we especially love the delicateness of the trim collar.
Casper Mattress (Full)
$805
at Casper
J.Crew Grosgrain-trimmed striped cotton-jersey top
$33
at Net-a-Porter
Isabel Marant Gold & Black Resin Ring
$29
at Ssense
Don’t let the picture fool you: This is a ring and not a bracelet. Its pretty, stacked quality makes it look like three rings in one.
