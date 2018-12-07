42 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Longchamp to Dior

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers

The crazy post-Thanksgiving sales may be over, but we’re just gearing up for high gifting season now — lots of retailers have put a huge selection of things on sale, from KitchenAids at Macy’s to 15 days of deals at Uniqlo. This weekend, if you spend $50 at Zappos, too, you’ll earn a $20 gift credit to be used on a later purchase (not quite a sale, but a nice offer nonetheless). All that, plus Everlane goodies, Coach wallets, Madewell scarves, J.Crew sweaters, and even an Isabel Marant ring for $29.

$11 at Everlane Everlane Cotton Mockneck Tee $11 (was $18, now 39% off) We’re big fans of the mockneck around here — the sophistication of a turtleneck with none of the itch — and especially like the vibrant color on this Everlane mockneck T-shirt. $11 at Everlane Buy

$97 at Nordstrom Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote $97 (was $145, now 33% off) A classic weekend bag for a reason — durable, feather-light, and unassuming. It comes in a few colors, too. $97 at Nordstrom Buy

$59 at Nordstrom J.Crew Everyday Cashmere Regular Fit Crewneck Sweater $59 (was $98, now 40% off) A cozy cashmere sweater that can be a wardrobe workhorse through the holiday season and long beyond. $59 at Nordstrom Buy

$47 at Nordstrom Rack Natori Notch Collar Sleep Shirt $47 (was $98, now 52% off) The comfort of wearing a ratty college T-shirt to bed, only you wouldn’t be embarrassed to be caught in it. $47 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$59 at Macy’s Clarks Men’s Bushacre 2 Chukka Boot $59 (was $100, now 41% off) A very-on-sale pair of black leather chukkas for when it’s cold but not snowing. $59 at Macy’s Buy with code: FRIEND

$67 at East Dane Veja Wata Canvas Sneakers $67 (was $95, now 29% off) If a pair of Chuck Taylors spent junior year in Paris, they’d come back looking like this. $67 at East Dane Buy

$48 at Everlane Everlane Modern Boyfriend Jean $48 (was $68, now 29% off) Some tapered but not too skinny jeans that editors go nuts over. $48 at Everlane Buy

$39 at Macy’s Nautica Men’s Plush Robe $39 (was $75, now 48% off) Dad will find this robe so comfy he might just put it on right after opening it Christmas morning. $39 at Macy’s Buy with code: FRIEND

$90 at Coach Coach Skinny Wallet $90 (was $150, now 40% off) We love the deep emerald on this long wallet that has 15 (!) card slots. $90 at Coach Buy

$140 at Nordstrom Madewell Medium Leather Transport Tote $140 (was $158, now 11% off) A very popular tote that appeared in our best work bag story, this leather number comes with an optional crossbody strap, too. $140 at Nordstrom Buy

$48 at Nordstrom J.Crew Flannel Pajamas $48 (was $80, now 40% off) Cold winter nights call for proper pajamas, and these 100 percent cotton versions will only get better with time. $48 at Nordstrom Buy

$27 at Nordstrom Polo Ralph Lauren Everyday Watch Beanie $27 (was $38, now 29% off) We’re ordinarily not big on logos, but the vintage script on this Polo beanie’s patch is actually really nice. $27 at Nordstrom Buy

$80 at Uniqlo Uniqlo Men’s U Wool Blend Chesterfield Coat $80 (was $150, now 47% off) This Chesterfield would look extremely dignified over a mustard sweater, but it would look very cool worn over a hoodie and T-shirt, too. $80 at Uniqlo Buy

$37 at Nordstrom Rack Rag & Bone Colorblock Leather Card Case $37 (was $125, now 70% off) A nice little gift for a teenage girl who’s just started earning babysitter money. $37 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$195 at Coach Coach Delaney Signature Buckle Heel Bootie $195 (was $325, now 40% off) With a pair of skinny jeans, these booties would look very “off-duty model.” $195 at Coach Buy

$28 at Goop G. Sport Muscle Tank $28 (was $70, now 60% off) A tencel-lycra-silver shirt that fights odor when you’re breaking a sweat at barre or piloxing. You’ll look put-together even when it’s drenched. $28 at Goop Buy

$46 at Everlane Everlane Square Jean Shirt $46 (was $65, now 29% off) The best part about this shirt is its square hem — sure, you could tuck it in, but it looks equally as great just loosey-goosey. $46 at Everlane Buy

$158 at Nordstrom Penfield Kasson Mountain Parka $158 (was $220, now 28% off) Penfield makes bright-colored coats in just the perfect shades — this yellow (but not too yellow) parka is surprisingly flattering on every skin tone. $158 at Nordstrom Buy

$112 at Zappos The North Face Nuptse Vest $112 (was $149, now 25% off) A nice winter layer for those days you don’t want to go full down parka. $112 at Zappos Buy

$13 at Nordstrom Mud Pie Sheep Fleece Blanket $13 (was $23, now 43% off) This three-foot by two-foot is the perfect starter “blankie” for a 2-year-old. $13 at Nordstrom Buy

$59 at Nordstrom J.Crew Popcorn Cable Knit Sweater $59 (was $98, now 40% off) It’s not a regular cable-knit sweater; it’s a cable-knit sweater with “popcorn” pom-poms. $59 at Nordstrom Buy

$134 at Nordstrom Daniel Wellington Classic Roselyn Nylon Strap Watch, 36mm $134 (was $179, now 25% off) An extremely classic-looking watch (we’ve written about Daniel Wellington before) that’s much less expensive than it looks. $134 at Nordstrom Buy

$20 at Nordstrom Crewcuts by J.Crew Panda Balaclava $20 (was $33, now 39% off) Because why shouldn’t a 4-year-old should look adorable while braving the cold? $20 at Nordstrom Buy

$26 at Nordstrom Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer $26 (was $30, now 13% off) Our beauty writer Rio Viera-Newton is a big fan of the Nars creamy concealer, which has earned its own cult status. $26 at Nordstrom Buy

$6 at Macy’s Martha Stewart Collection Quick Dry Reversible Towel Collection, 100% Cotton $6 (was $16, now 63% off) There’s something extremely appealing about the ribbed, scarf-like texture of these cotton towels. $6 at Macy’s Buy with code: FRIEND

$13 at Nordstrom Mario Badescu Facial Spray Trio $13 (was $15, now 13% off) This trio of Mario Badescu facial sprays isn’t too discounted, but it’s a small price to pay for a midday refresher at your desk. $13 at Nordstrom Buy

$40 at Nordstrom Madewell Multi Stripe Scarf $40 (was $65, now 38% off) A truly wrappable scarf with big stripes that have an almost Pendleton-like quality. $40 at Nordstrom Buy

$135 at Zappos Timberland PRO Direct Attach 6” Steel Toe $135 (was $153, now 12% off) Very tough work boots that are as cool-looking as they are functional. $135 at Zappos Buy

$97 at Anthropologie Snow Day Robe $97 (was $138, now 30% off) We’re eyeing this furry robe for those snow days with a very loose definition of “getting dressed.” $97 at Anthropologie Buy

$48 at Everlane Everlane Relaxed Soft Cotton Shirt $48 (was $68, now 29% off) If you look closely, there are just the faintest little stripes on this shirt — we especially love the delicateness of the trim collar. $48 at Everlane Buy

$29 at Ssense Isabel Marant Gold & Black Resin Ring $29 (was $50, now 42% off) Don’t let the picture fool you: This is a ring and not a bracelet. Its pretty, stacked quality makes it look like three rings in one. $29 at Ssense Buy

