39 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Wolford to Timberland

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

There are just a few shopping days left before Christmas, which leaves you with just a bit more time to buy gifts without resorting to two-day shipping — and right now, a good number of things are on sale that would happen to make great gifts. You can find Ninja blenders at Walmart, wool beanies at Moda, plus very cheap Pyrex at Macy’s. All that, plus Everlane jeans, bath salts, fuzzy jackets, and DVF dresses.

$53 at Nordstrom Leith Oversize Double Breasted Coat $53 (was $89, now 40% off) A perfect-for-layering, drapey hunter green coat that’s much less expensive than it looks. $53 at Nordstrom Buy

$15 at Macy’s Pyrex 12-Pc. Storage Set $15 (was $43, now 65% off) This is an insane deal on Pyrex’s highly versatile glass storage. $15 at Macy’s Buy

$132 at Nordstrom Timberland x wings + horns Plain Toe Waterproof Boot $132 (was $220, now 40% off) Timberland boots don’t always have to come in that tan shade — this collaboration with Canadian line wings+horns puts a sleek, Batman-ish twist on the brand. $132 at Nordstrom Buy

$170 at Nordstrom Rack The North Face Jenae Puffer Jacket $170 (was $279, now 39% off) A very warm no-brainer of a puffer from the North Face, which apparently Kim Kardashian just discovered?? $170 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$40 at Urban Outfitters UO Botanical Embroidered Turtleneck Sweater $40 (was $89, now 55% off) This sweater is saying, “Top off your cocoa and sit by the fire with me.” $40 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$49 at Walmart Ninja Professional Blender NJ600WM $49 (was $89, now 45% off) This highly effective Ninja blender model is being phased out, which makes it a great time to snatch one up on the cheap. $49 at Walmart Buy

$244 at Amazon Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Titanium Perpetual Chrono $244 (was $750, now 67% off) For someone who’s been extra good this year, Amazon has put a bunch of watches from Japanese brand Citizen on sale at a hefty discount. $244 at Amazon Buy

$180 at Nordstrom Rack Frye Jones Chelsea Boot $180 (was $328, now 45% off) A Chelsea boot for men that has a bit of the scuff and wear on the leather already kicked off for you. $180 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$140 at Nordstrom Cole Haan Insulated Water Resistant Car Coat $140 (was $280, now 50% off) Do not sleep on Cole Haan clothes! This handsome jacket would be just the ticket on a sleety Monday morning. $140 at Nordstrom Buy

$15 at Anthropologie Celestial Coaster Set $15 (was $40, now 63% off) A very cool-looking set of coasters that’s so much more interesting than your typical agate design objects. $15 at Anthropologie Buy

$30 at Nordstrom Vans Old Skool II Backpack $30 (was $35, now 14% off) A nice little commuter backpack for the hypebeast in your life. $30 at Nordstrom Buy

$79 at Everlane Everlane Polka Dot Oversized Shirt $79 (was $98, now 19% off) This elegant polka dot shirt would look good under a cardigan, worn with a sweater, or just on its own. $79 at Everlane Buy

$35 at Macy’s G.H. Bass & Co. Men’s Arctic Fleece Mock-Collar Sweater $35 (was $70, now 50% off) The coziest of pullovers for weekends in the country — or Thursdays on the couch. $35 at Macy’s Buy

$21 at Goop G. Sport Muscle Tank $21 (was $70, now 70% off) We thought someone had made a mistake when we saw the price on this stretchy striped tank top, which features silver thread for its antibacterial (and stench-fighting) qualities. $21 at Goop Buy

$41 at Everlane Everlane Chambray Standard Fit Work Shirt $41 (was $58, now 29% off) There was a time when you couldn’t walk ten feet without seeing a guy in chambray — we miss those days. $41 at Everlane Buy

$55 at Everlane Everlane Modern Harrington Jacket $55 (was $68, now 19% off) A very James Dean silhouette. $55 at Everlane Buy

Photo: 18-08-20 jessieli AM2 B6 audrekrull W $210 at Shopbop MKT Studio Marili Faux Fur Coat $210 (was $350, now 40% off) There’s something very “cool rich lady” about the maroon on this faux-fur coat. $210 at Shopbop Buy

$40 at Nordstrom Rack TOMS Landen Shaggy Suede Sneaker $40 (was $75, now 47% off) Much cooler-looking than the TOMS of our imagination. $40 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$69 at Moda Operandi Federica Moretti Lurex Wool Beanie $69 (was $135, now 49% off) The ribbing and pompom on this beanie are so appealing — it would make a perfectly excellent girlfriend gift. $69 at Moda Operandi Buy

$30 at Nordstrom Rack Madewell Clubhouse Striped Fringe Scarf $30 (was $60, now 50% off) Sometimes you don’t want a chunky scarf so much as you want one that twists and gathers perfectly around your neck. $30 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$6 at Uniqlo Uniqlo Women’s Cotton Tapered Indigo Ankle-Length Pants $6 (was $30, now 80% off) Yes, that is the real price on these trousers, and yes, we already bought some. $6 at Uniqlo Buy

$85 at Nordstrom Rack Madewell Transport Leather Crossbody Bag $85 (was $148, now 43% off) You could carry this around as a handbag, but it’s much easier to use the strap and make it a cross-body. $85 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$239 at Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Saihana Dress $239 (was $398, now 40% off) A 3/4-length dress (both sleeves and hem) that’ll take you through the holiday season and well beyond. $239 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy

$179 at Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Short-Sleeve Pintucked Color Block Dress $179 (was $448, now 60% off) The ruching around the collar on this red dress is an especially nice touch. $179 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy

$89 at Nordstrom Rack Eastland Devy 1955 Derby Boot $89 (was $225, now 60% off) Our favorite part about these boots is the laces, which give them just that extra hit of visual contrast. $89 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$71 at Everlane Everlane City Jacket $71 (was $88, now 19% off) We like that the color of this jacket is so unusual — it’s not quite navy or cobalt, but a rich Yves Klein blue. $71 at Everlane Buy

$15 at Nordstrom Rack Madewell Mixed Metal Front Back Earrings $15 (was $28, now 46% off) Talk about a great pair of party earrings — or a nice surprise at the bottom of a stocking. $15 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$79 at Everlane Everlane Polka Dot Oversized Shirt $79 (was $98, now 19% off) This version of the Everlane polka dot shirt (this time in white with blue dots) has more of a Parisian-lady-on-the-way-to-the-boulangerie vibe. $79 at Everlane Buy

$44 at Everlane Everlane Cotton Short-Sleeve Popover Shirt $44 (was $55, now 20% off) We’re having visions of springtime picnics and walks in the park in this shirt, but for now, wearing it under a cashmere sweater would be nice. $44 at Everlane Buy

$21 at Goop G. Sport Racer Tank $21 (was $70, now 70% off) Because why shouldn’t you look sophisticated while huffing and puffing at Flywheel? $21 at Goop Buy

