friday sales

39 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Wolford to Timberland

By
Photo: Courtesy of the retailers

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

There are just a few shopping days left before Christmas, which leaves you with just a bit more time to buy gifts without resorting to two-day shipping — and right now, a good number of things are on sale that would happen to make great gifts. You can find Ninja blenders at Walmart, wool beanies at Moda, plus very cheap Pyrex at Macy’s. All that, plus Everlane jeans, bath salts, fuzzy jackets, and DVF dresses.

Everlane Mid-Rise Skinny Jean
Everlane Mid-Rise Skinny Jean
$55 at Everlane
$55 (was $68, now 19% off)

A rarely-on-sale pair of Everlane’s skinny ankle-length jeans (these are less slouchy than Everlane’s boyfriend jean).

$55 at Everlane
Buy
Leith Oversize Double Breasted Coat
Leith Oversize Double Breasted Coat
$53 at Nordstrom
$53 (was $89, now 40% off)

A perfect-for-layering, drapey hunter green coat that’s much less expensive than it looks.

$53 at Nordstrom
Buy
Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Estate-Rib Mock-Neck Pullover, Created for Macy’s
Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Estate-Rib Mock-Neck Pullover, Created for Macy’s
$50 at Macy’s
$50 (was $90, now 44% off)

A nice gift for a dad who would never think to get himself a pullover this polished.

$50 at Macy’s
Buy
Pyrex 12-Pc. Storage Set
Pyrex 12-Pc. Storage Set
$15 at Macy’s
$15 (was $43, now 65% off)

This is an insane deal on Pyrex’s highly versatile glass storage.

$15 at Macy’s
Buy
Ralph Lauren Baby Boy’s Chunky-Knit Sweater
Ralph Lauren Baby Boy’s Chunky-Knit Sweater
$23 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$23 (was $50, now 54% off)

Like dad’s sweater above, only for a 1-year-old.

$23 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Timberland x wings + horns Plain Toe Waterproof Boot
Timberland x wings + horns Plain Toe Waterproof Boot
$132 at Nordstrom
$132 (was $220, now 40% off)

Timberland boots don’t always have to come in that tan shade — this collaboration with Canadian line wings+horns puts a sleek, Batman-ish twist on the brand.

$132 at Nordstrom
Buy
1byone Belt-Drive 3-Speed Mini Stereo Turntable with Built in Speakers
1byone Belt-Drive 3-Speed Mini Stereo Turntable with Built in Speakers
$28 at Amazon
$28 (was $50, now 44% off)

An extremely compact, megagiftable record player with vinyl-to-mp3 recording capabilities.

$28 at Amazon
Buy
The North Face Jenae Puffer Jacket
The North Face Jenae Puffer Jacket
$170 at Nordstrom Rack
$170 (was $279, now 39% off)

A very warm no-brainer of a puffer from the North Face, which apparently Kim Kardashian just discovered??

$170 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
UO Botanical Embroidered Turtleneck Sweater
UO Botanical Embroidered Turtleneck Sweater
$40 at Urban Outfitters
$40 (was $89, now 55% off)

This sweater is saying, “Top off your cocoa and sit by the fire with me.”

$40 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Ninja Professional Blender NJ600WM
Ninja Professional Blender NJ600WM
$49 at Walmart
$49 (was $89, now 45% off)

This highly effective Ninja blender model is being phased out, which makes it a great time to snatch one up on the cheap.

$49 at Walmart
Buy
Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Titanium Perpetual Chrono
Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Titanium Perpetual Chrono
$244 at Amazon
$244 (was $750, now 67% off)

For someone who’s been extra good this year, Amazon has put a bunch of watches from Japanese brand Citizen on sale at a hefty discount.

$244 at Amazon
Buy
Frye Jones Chelsea Boot
Frye Jones Chelsea Boot
$180 at Nordstrom Rack
$180 (was $328, now 45% off)

A Chelsea boot for men that has a bit of the scuff and wear on the leather already kicked off for you.

$180 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Cole Haan Insulated Water Resistant Car Coat
Cole Haan Insulated Water Resistant Car Coat
$140 at Nordstrom
$140 (was $280, now 50% off)

Do not sleep on Cole Haan clothes! This handsome jacket would be just the ticket on a sleety Monday morning.

$140 at Nordstrom
Buy
Celestial Coaster Set
Celestial Coaster Set
$15 at Anthropologie
$15 (was $40, now 63% off)

A very cool-looking set of coasters that’s so much more interesting than your typical agate design objects.

$15 at Anthropologie
Buy
Vans Old Skool II Backpack
Vans Old Skool II Backpack
$30 at Nordstrom
$30 (was $35, now 14% off)

A nice little commuter backpack for the hypebeast in your life.

$30 at Nordstrom
Buy
Everlane Polka Dot Oversized Shirt
Everlane Polka Dot Oversized Shirt
$79 at Everlane
$79 (was $98, now 19% off)

This elegant polka dot shirt would look good under a cardigan, worn with a sweater, or just on its own.

$79 at Everlane
Buy
G.H. Bass & Co. Men’s Arctic Fleece Mock-Collar Sweater
G.H. Bass & Co. Men’s Arctic Fleece Mock-Collar Sweater
$35 at Macy’s
$35 (was $70, now 50% off)

The coziest of pullovers for weekends in the country — or Thursdays on the couch.

$35 at Macy’s
Buy
G. Sport Muscle Tank
G. Sport Muscle Tank
$21 at Goop
$21 (was $70, now 70% off)

We thought someone had made a mistake when we saw the price on this stretchy striped tank top, which features silver thread for its antibacterial (and stench-fighting) qualities.

$21 at Goop
Buy
Everlane Chambray Standard Fit Work Shirt
Everlane Chambray Standard Fit Work Shirt
$41 at Everlane
$41 (was $58, now 29% off)

There was a time when you couldn’t walk ten feet without seeing a guy in chambray — we miss those days.

$41 at Everlane
Buy
Adorn Raw Essentials Pure Himalayan Pink Bath Salt
Adorn Raw Essentials Pure Himalayan Pink Bath Salt
$10 at Urban Outfitters
$10 (was $12, now 17% off)

Holy stocking stuffer!

$10 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Shark NV105 Navigator Light Vacuum
Shark NV105 Navigator Light Vacuum
$100 at Macy’s
$100 (was $163, now 39% off)

An easy-to-store bagless vacuum cleaner from trusted brand Shark.

$100 at Macy’s
Buy
Everlane Modern Harrington Jacket
Everlane Modern Harrington Jacket
$55 at Everlane
$55 (was $68, now 19% off)

A very James Dean silhouette.

$55 at Everlane
Buy
MKT Studio Marili Faux Fur Coat
Photo: 18-08-20 jessieli AM2 B6 audrekrull W
MKT Studio Marili Faux Fur Coat
$210 at Shopbop
$210 (was $350, now 40% off)

There’s something very “cool rich lady” about the maroon on this faux-fur coat.

$210 at Shopbop
Buy
TOMS Landen Shaggy Suede Sneaker
TOMS Landen Shaggy Suede Sneaker
$40 at Nordstrom Rack
$40 (was $75, now 47% off)

Much cooler-looking than the TOMS of our imagination.

$40 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Federica Moretti Lurex Wool Beanie
Federica Moretti Lurex Wool Beanie
$69 at Moda Operandi
$69 (was $135, now 49% off)

The ribbing and pompom on this beanie are so appealing — it would make a perfectly excellent girlfriend gift.

$69 at Moda Operandi
Buy
Madewell Clubhouse Striped Fringe Scarf
Madewell Clubhouse Striped Fringe Scarf
$30 at Nordstrom Rack
$30 (was $60, now 50% off)

Sometimes you don’t want a chunky scarf so much as you want one that twists and gathers perfectly around your neck.

$30 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Uniqlo Women’s Cotton Tapered Indigo Ankle-Length Pants
Uniqlo Women’s Cotton Tapered Indigo Ankle-Length Pants
$6 at Uniqlo
$6 (was $30, now 80% off)

Yes, that is the real price on these trousers, and yes, we already bought some.

$6 at Uniqlo
Buy
Farberware 15-Pc. Cutlery Set
Farberware 15-Pc. Cutlery Set
$20 at Macy’s
$20 (was $70, now 71% off)

An entire knife set for about the price of a movie ticket!

$20 at Macy’s
Buy
Madewell Transport Leather Crossbody Bag
Madewell Transport Leather Crossbody Bag
$85 at Nordstrom Rack
$85 (was $148, now 43% off)

You could carry this around as a handbag, but it’s much easier to use the strap and make it a cross-body.

$85 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Diane von Furstenberg Saihana Dress
Diane von Furstenberg Saihana Dress
$239 at Diane von Furstenberg
$239 (was $398, now 40% off)

A 3/4-length dress (both sleeves and hem) that’ll take you through the holiday season and well beyond.

$239 at Diane von Furstenberg
Buy
Diane von Furstenberg Short-Sleeve Pintucked Color Block Dress
Diane von Furstenberg Short-Sleeve Pintucked Color Block Dress
$179 at Diane von Furstenberg
$179 (was $448, now 60% off)

The ruching around the collar on this red dress is an especially nice touch.

$179 at Diane von Furstenberg
Buy
Eastland Devy 1955 Derby Boot
Eastland Devy 1955 Derby Boot
$89 at Nordstrom Rack
$89 (was $225, now 60% off)

Our favorite part about these boots is the laces, which give them just that extra hit of visual contrast.

$89 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Wolford Joan Socks
Wolford Joan Socks
$20 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$20 (was $33, now 39% off)

A very nice extra something for a Secret Santa exchange.

$20 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Everlane City Jacket
Everlane City Jacket
$71 at Everlane
$71 (was $88, now 19% off)

We like that the color of this jacket is so unusual — it’s not quite navy or cobalt, but a rich Yves Klein blue.

$71 at Everlane
Buy
Splendid Vintage Whisper Tank
Splendid Vintage Whisper Tank
$13 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$13 (was $38, now 66% off)

For living that lounge life.

$13 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Madewell Mixed Metal Front Back Earrings
Madewell Mixed Metal Front Back Earrings
$15 at Nordstrom Rack
$15 (was $28, now 46% off)

Talk about a great pair of party earrings — or a nice surprise at the bottom of a stocking.

$15 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Everlane Polka Dot Oversized Shirt
Everlane Polka Dot Oversized Shirt
$79 at Everlane
$79 (was $98, now 19% off)

This version of the Everlane polka dot shirt (this time in white with blue dots) has more of a Parisian-lady-on-the-way-to-the-boulangerie vibe.

$79 at Everlane
Buy
Everlane Cotton Short-Sleeve Popover Shirt
Everlane Cotton Short-Sleeve Popover Shirt
$44 at Everlane
$44 (was $55, now 20% off)

We’re having visions of springtime picnics and walks in the park in this shirt, but for now, wearing it under a cashmere sweater would be nice.

$44 at Everlane
Buy
G. Sport Racer Tank
G. Sport Racer Tank
$21 at Goop
$21 (was $70, now 70% off)

Because why shouldn’t you look sophisticated while huffing and puffing at Flywheel?

$21 at Goop
Buy

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
39 Things on Sale You’ll Want, From Wolford to Timberland