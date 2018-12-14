39 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Wolford to Timberland

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers
There are just a few shopping days left before
Christmas, which leaves you with just a bit more time to buy gifts without resorting to two-day shipping — and right now, a good number of things are on sale that would happen to make great gifts. You can find Ninja blenders at Walmart, wool beanies at Moda, plus very cheap Pyrex at Macy’s. All that, plus Everlane jeans, bath salts, fuzzy jackets, and DVF dresses.
Everlane Mid-Rise Skinny Jean
$55
at Everlane
Leith Oversize Double Breasted Coat
$53
at Nordstrom
A perfect-for-layering, drapey hunter green coat that’s much less expensive than it looks.
Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Estate-Rib Mock-Neck Pullover, Created for Macy’s
$50
at Macy’s
A nice
gift for a dad who would never think to get himself a pullover this polished.
Pyrex 12-Pc. Storage Set
$15
at Macy’s
This is an insane deal on Pyrex’s highly versatile glass
storage.
Ralph Lauren Baby Boy’s Chunky-Knit Sweater
$23
at Saks Fifth Avenue
Timberland x wings + horns Plain Toe Waterproof Boot
$132
at Nordstrom
Timberland
boots don’t always have to come in that tan shade — this collaboration with Canadian line wings+horns puts a sleek, Batman-ish twist on the brand.
1byone Belt-Drive 3-Speed Mini Stereo Turntable with Built in Speakers
$28
at Amazon
The North Face Jenae Puffer Jacket
$170
at Nordstrom Rack
A very warm no-brainer of a puffer from the North Face, which apparently
Kim Kardashian just discovered??
UO Botanical Embroidered Turtleneck Sweater
$40
at Urban Outfitters
This sweater is saying, “Top off your cocoa and sit by the fire with me.”
Ninja Professional Blender NJ600WM
$49
at Walmart
This highly effective Ninja
blender model is being phased out, which makes it a great time to snatch one up on the cheap.
Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Titanium Perpetual Chrono
$244
at Amazon
For someone who’s been extra good this year, Amazon has put a bunch of watches from Japanese brand
Citizen on sale at a hefty discount.
Frye Jones Chelsea Boot
$180
at Nordstrom Rack
A Chelsea boot for men that has a bit of the scuff and wear on the leather already kicked off for you.
Cole Haan Insulated Water Resistant Car Coat
$140
at Nordstrom
Do not sleep on Cole Haan clothes! This handsome jacket would be just the ticket on a sleety Monday morning.
Celestial Coaster Set
$15
at Anthropologie
A very cool-looking set of coasters that’s so much more interesting than your typical agate design objects.
Vans Old Skool II Backpack
$30
at Nordstrom
A nice little commuter backpack for the hypebeast in your life.
Everlane Polka Dot Oversized Shirt
$79
at Everlane
This elegant polka dot shirt would look good under a cardigan, worn with a sweater, or just on its own.
G.H. Bass & Co. Men’s Arctic Fleece Mock-Collar Sweater
$35
at Macy’s
The coziest of pullovers for weekends in the country — or Thursdays on the couch.
G. Sport Muscle Tank
$21
at Goop
We thought someone had made a mistake when we saw the price on this stretchy striped tank top, which features silver thread for its antibacterial (and stench-fighting) qualities.
Everlane Chambray Standard Fit Work Shirt
$41
at Everlane
There was a time when you couldn’t walk ten feet without seeing a guy in chambray — we miss those days.
Adorn Raw Essentials Pure Himalayan Pink Bath Salt
$10
at Urban Outfitters
Shark NV105 Navigator Light Vacuum
$100
at Macy’s
Everlane Modern Harrington Jacket
$55
at Everlane
A very James Dean silhouette.
Photo: 18-08-20 jessieli AM2 B6 audrekrull W
MKT Studio Marili Faux Fur Coat
$210
at Shopbop
There’s something very “cool rich lady” about the maroon on this faux-fur coat.
TOMS Landen Shaggy Suede Sneaker
$40
at Nordstrom Rack
Much cooler-looking than the TOMS of our imagination.
Federica Moretti Lurex Wool Beanie
$69
at Moda Operandi
The ribbing and pompom on this beanie are so appealing — it would make a perfectly excellent
girlfriend gift.
Madewell Clubhouse Striped Fringe Scarf
$30
at Nordstrom Rack
Sometimes you don’t want a chunky scarf so much as you want one that twists and gathers perfectly around your neck.
Uniqlo Women’s Cotton Tapered Indigo Ankle-Length Pants
$6
at Uniqlo
Yes, that is the real price on these trousers, and yes, we already bought some.
Farberware 15-Pc. Cutlery Set
$20
at Macy’s
An entire
knife set for about the price of a movie ticket!
Madewell Transport Leather Crossbody Bag
$85
at Nordstrom Rack
You
could carry this around as a handbag, but it’s much easier to use the strap and make it a cross-body.
Diane von Furstenberg Saihana Dress
$239
at Diane von Furstenberg
A 3/4-length dress (both sleeves and hem) that’ll take you through the holiday season and well beyond.
Diane von Furstenberg Short-Sleeve Pintucked Color Block Dress
$179
at Diane von Furstenberg
The ruching around the collar on this red dress is an especially nice touch.
Eastland Devy 1955 Derby Boot
$89
at Nordstrom Rack
Our favorite part about these boots is the laces, which give them just that extra hit of visual contrast.
Wolford Joan Socks
$20
at Saks Fifth Avenue
Everlane City Jacket
$71
at Everlane
We like that the color of this jacket is so unusual — it’s not quite navy or cobalt, but a rich Yves Klein blue.
Splendid Vintage Whisper Tank
$13
at Saks Fifth Avenue
For living that lounge life.
Madewell Mixed Metal Front Back Earrings
$15
at Nordstrom Rack
Talk about a great pair of party earrings — or a nice surprise at the bottom of a
stocking.
Everlane Polka Dot Oversized Shirt
$79
at Everlane
This version of the Everlane polka dot shirt (this time in white with blue dots) has more of a Parisian-lady-on-the-way-to-the-boulangerie vibe.
Everlane Cotton Short-Sleeve Popover Shirt
$44
at Everlane
We’re having visions of springtime picnics and walks in the park in this shirt, but for now, wearing it under a cashmere sweater would be nice.
G. Sport Racer Tank
$21
at Goop
Because why shouldn’t you look sophisticated while huffing and puffing at Flywheel?
