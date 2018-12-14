Sandy Hook Evacuated Over Bomb Threat on 6th Anniversary of Mass Shooting

Sandy Hook Elementary School. Photo: Mark Lennihan/AP/REX/Shutterstock

On Friday, Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, was evacuated over a bomb threat on the sixth anniversary of the tragic mass shooting in which 20 children and 6 adults were murdered.

As NBC News reports, students were dismissed for the day after the threat came in around 9 a.m. on Friday. Newtown Police Department received a call saying there was a bomb at the school. Officers conducted a search of the school and do not believe the threat was credible, according to the report, though the school was evacuated.

Six years ago — on December 14, 2012 — gunman Adam Lanza shot and killed his mother before heading to nearby Sandy Hook Elementary School, where he opened fire. That morning, he shot and murdered 26 children and educators, and also ultimately killed himself at the school before police could get to him.

In the years following the senseless massacre, parents and family members of the shooting victims have dealt with conspiracy theories about the mass shooting. This year, three parents who lost their children filed defamation lawsuits against InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who repeatedly claimed that the shooting was false-flag operation in which no one died. Jones had also claimed that the parents were “crisis actors,” which exposed them to death threats and harassment. In August, Jones asked a judge to dismiss the suit and order that the parents pay his more than $100,000 in legal fees. His request was denied.

