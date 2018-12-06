Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

There are two kinds of really good gifts: 1) An item that’s so expertly personalized that it makes you look like Leslie Knope. 2) An item that’s so universally beloved that you could give it to your second-grade piano teacher after not seeing her for two decades and know that you did her a solid. This is the latter.

It’s a luxe chapstick that gives the slightest hint of pink flush. It does everything a lip balm does — soothes cracks and ward off dryness, basically — but with a light, buttery texture that makes the wearer think, “This stuff is gooood.” It also tints your lips the exact same shade of cherry Chapstick, but it’s actually by La Mer, which makes it much, much fancier.

La Mer The Lip & Cheek Glow $55

