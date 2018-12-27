always shopping

15 Teddy-Bear Coats for Maximum Coziness

It’s cold outside, it’s the darkest time of year, and all you really want to do is crawl into a cave like a bear and hibernate. But even if you can’t justify taking seven and a half months off (yes, that’s how long bears hibernate, and no, I definitely didn’t just google it), you can still at least feel like a bear in a teddy coat. The fuzzy, oversized coats, usually in shades of sweet brown, are definitely the plushest trend of the winter. Read on for 15 that will make you look like Paddington.

The Most Chocolaty Option

Urban Outfitters Batwing Faux Shearling Jacket
Look at that beautiful shade of brown.
Available in sizes XS-L.

$99 at Nordstrom
The Most Feminine Option

Boucle Teddy Coat
Say brown isn’t really your color — that’s totally fine. Channel the bear’s prey instead with a lovely shade of salmon.
Available in sizes 14-28.

$160 at Eloquii
A Truly Versatile Option

Oversized Faux-Fur Coat
This coat means business. You could wear it to brunch, you could wear it to a black-tie event. What I mean is, you don’t have to take it off until the first sign of spring.
Available in sizes XXS-M.

$200 at Mango
The Luxe-Feeling One

Apparis Laure Faux Fur Coat
If you want even your coziest outerwear to look fancy.
Available in sizes S-L.

$365 at Shopbop
The Casual One

Kensie Faux Shearling Coat
This is the coat you reach for when you’re running out to grab a bacon-egg-and-cheese. No fuss, but lots of style.
Available in sizes 1X-3X.

$168 at Nordstrom
The Dramatic One

Stand Gilberte Teddy Faux-Fur Coat
The length and the lapel give this coat some flair. We also love it with a hat.
Available in sizes 36FR - 42FR.

$322 at Farfetch
The Café au Lait Option

MKT Studio Madime Sherpa Coat
A coat for the person who loves flat whites.
Available in sizes 36FR - 44FR.

$284 at Shopbop
The Polar-Bear Coat

Levi’s Women’s Plus Size Oversized Long Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Stand out in a sea of browns.
Available in sizes 1X-3X.

$120 at Amazon
$120 at Amazon
If You Love Mustard

Short Faux Fur Coat
This yellow is cooler and more daring than deeper shades of brown.
Available in sizes 0-14.

$99 at H&M
The Classic

River Island Plus Teddy Coat in Tobacco
$76 (was $151, now 50% off)

The texture is quintessential teddy bear.
Available in sizes 14-24.

$76 at ASOS
If You Can’t Get Into Brown

ASOS Design Curve Teddy Borg Biker
$67 (was $110, now 39% off)

A rosy teddy works, too.
Available in sizes 14-26.

$67 at ASOS
The Furry Option

Short Faux Fur Jacket
If you want a texture that feels more like real fur than like fleece.
Available in sizes 0-14.

$149 at & Other Stories
The Dulce de Leche Coat

Zip-Up Teddy Coat
$182 (was $228, now 20% off)

For everyone with a sweet tooth.
Available in sizes XXS-XXL.

$182 at J. Crew
If You Love Pockets

Double Faced Faux Fur Coat
Deeeeeep pockets for snacks.
Available in sizes XS-XL.

$169 at Zara
If You’re Really Fancy

Toteme Chelsea Belted Faux Fur Coat
It’s hard to tell this one apart from a real mink, but it’s cruelty-free.
Available in sizes XS-L.

$900 at Net-a-Porter
The Original

Teddy Bear Icon Coat, Camel
If you’re really invested in teddy bear coats, nothing is better than a Max Mara.
Available in sizes S-L.

$3,590 at Max Mara
