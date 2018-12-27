Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

It’s cold outside, it’s the darkest time of year, and all you really want to do is crawl into a cave like a bear and hibernate. But even if you can’t justify taking seven and a half months off (yes, that’s how long bears hibernate, and no, I definitely didn’t just google it), you can still at least feel like a bear in a teddy coat. The fuzzy, oversized coats, usually in shades of sweet brown, are definitely the plushest trend of the winter. Read on for 15 that will make you look like Paddington.

The Most Chocolaty Option

Urban Outfitters Batwing Faux Shearling Jacket Look at that beautiful shade of brown.

Available in sizes XS-L. $99 at Nordstrom Buy

The Most Feminine Option

Boucle Teddy Coat Say brown isn’t really your color — that’s totally fine. Channel the bear’s prey instead with a lovely shade of salmon.

Available in sizes 14-28. $160 at Eloquii Buy

A Truly Versatile Option

Oversized Faux-Fur Coat This coat means business. You could wear it to brunch, you could wear it to a black-tie event. What I mean is, you don’t have to take it off until the first sign of spring.

Available in sizes XXS-M. $200 at Mango Buy

The Luxe-Feeling One

Photo: 18-08-28 zoranakuzmanovic PM1 B7 benbrubaker W Apparis Laure Faux Fur Coat If you want even your coziest outerwear to look fancy.

Available in sizes S-L. $365 at Shopbop Buy

The Casual One

Kensie Faux Shearling Coat This is the coat you reach for when you’re running out to grab a bacon-egg-and-cheese. No fuss, but lots of style.

Available in sizes 1X-3X. $168 at Nordstrom Buy

The Dramatic One

Stand Gilberte Teddy Faux-Fur Coat The length and the lapel give this coat some flair. We also love it with a hat.

Available in sizes 36FR - 42FR. $322 at Farfetch Buy

The Café au Lait Option

Photo: 18-11-30 ineslopez AM1 B9 raypfeiffer W MKT Studio Madime Sherpa Coat A coat for the person who loves flat whites.

Available in sizes 36FR - 44FR. $284 at Shopbop Buy

The Polar-Bear Coat

If You Love Mustard

Short Faux Fur Coat This yellow is cooler and more daring than deeper shades of brown.

Available in sizes 0-14. $99 at H&M Buy

The Classic

River Island Plus Teddy Coat in Tobacco $76 (was $151, now 50% off) The texture is quintessential teddy bear.

Available in sizes 14-24. $76 at ASOS Buy

If You Can’t Get Into Brown

ASOS Design Curve Teddy Borg Biker $67 (was $110, now 39% off) A rosy teddy works, too.

Available in sizes 14-26. $67 at ASOS Buy

The Furry Option

Short Faux Fur Jacket If you want a texture that feels more like real fur than like fleece.

Available in sizes 0-14. $149 at & Other Stories Buy

The Dulce de Leche Coat

If You Love Pockets

If You’re Really Fancy

Toteme Chelsea Belted Faux Fur Coat It’s hard to tell this one apart from a real mink, but it’s cruelty-free.

Available in sizes XS-L. $900 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The Original

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.