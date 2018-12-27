Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer
It’s cold outside, it’s the darkest time of year, and all you really want to do is crawl into a cave like a bear and
hibernate. But even if you can’t justify taking seven and a half months off (yes, that’s how long bears hibernate, and no, I definitely didn’t just google it), you can still at least feel like a bear in a teddy coat. The fuzzy, oversized coats, usually in shades of sweet brown, are definitely the plushest trend of the winter. Read on for 15 that will make you look like Paddington.
Urban Outfitters Batwing Faux Shearling Jacket
Look at that beautiful shade of brown.
Available in sizes XS-L.
Boucle Teddy Coat
Say brown isn’t really your color — that’s totally fine. Channel the bear’s prey instead with a lovely shade of salmon.
Available in sizes 14-28.
Oversized Faux-Fur Coat
This coat means business. You could wear it to brunch, you could wear it to a black-tie event. What I mean is, you don’t have to take it off until the first sign of spring.
Available in sizes XXS-M.
Apparis Laure Faux Fur Coat
If you want even your coziest outerwear to look fancy.
Available in sizes S-L.
Kensie Faux Shearling Coat
This is the coat you reach for when you’re running out to grab a bacon-egg-and-cheese. No fuss, but lots of style.
Available in sizes 1X-3X.
Stand Gilberte Teddy Faux-Fur Coat
The length and the lapel give this coat some flair. We also love it with a hat.
Available in sizes 36FR - 42FR.
MKT Studio Madime Sherpa Coat
A coat for the person who loves flat whites.
Available in sizes 36FR - 44FR.
Levi’s Women’s Plus Size Oversized Long Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Stand out in a sea of browns.
Available in sizes 1X-3X.
Short Faux Fur Coat
This yellow is cooler and more daring than deeper shades of brown.
Available in sizes 0-14.
River Island Plus Teddy Coat in Tobacco
The texture is quintessential teddy bear.
Available in sizes 14-24.
ASOS Design Curve Teddy Borg Biker
A rosy teddy works, too.
Available in sizes 14-26.
Short Faux Fur Jacket
If you want a texture that feels more like real fur than like fleece.
Available in sizes 0-14.
Zip-Up Teddy Coat
For everyone with a sweet tooth.
Available in sizes XXS-XXL.
Double Faced Faux Fur Coat
Toteme Chelsea Belted Faux Fur Coat
It’s hard to tell this one apart from a real mink, but it’s cruelty-free.
Available in sizes XS-L.
Teddy Bear Icon Coat, Camel
If you’re really invested in teddy bear coats, nothing is better than a
Max Mara. Available in sizes S-L.
