Go All-Out for Your Next Holiday Party

Sparkle with extra sparkle.

There are precious few occasions when you’re not only allowed but encouraged to go absolutely all-out in what you’re wearing: Halloween, your own birthday, and the month of December (and first day of January). So take advantage of it, and wear multiple kinds of sparkle. Try a flashy, short sequin dress with some sparkly platform heels.

Balance out all that sparkle with a top knot — a bun that looks like you’ve just clipped your hair to the top of your head, and let it do its thing. A green coat is also festive, but not too much so. And you have the choice to put your arms through the sleeves of your jacket, or not. In the fashion world, that’s always optional.

Long Sleeve Sequin Sheath
Long Sleeve Sequin Sheath
$150 at Eloquii

Available in sizes 14–28.

$150 at Eloquii
New Look Sequin Mini Dress
New Look Sequin Mini Dress
$64 at ASOS

Available in sizes 0–14.

$64 at ASOS
Boohoo Mini Sequin Cami Dress in Teal
Boohoo Mini Sequin Cami Dress in Teal
$62 at ASOS

Available in sizes 2–12.

$62 at ASOS
Michael Kors Collection Long-Sleeve Sequin-Embroidered Shift Dress
Michael Kors Collection Long-Sleeve Sequin-Embroidered Shift Dress
$4,995 at Neiman Marcus

Available in sizes 2–12.

$4,995 at Neiman Marcus
Leith Oversize Double Breasted Coat
Leith Oversize Double Breasted Coat
$54 at Nordstrom
$54 (was $89, now 39% off)

Available in sizes XXS–XL.

$54 at Nordstrom
T Tahari Wool Blend Belted Wrap Coat
T Tahari Wool Blend Belted Wrap Coat
$174 at Nordstrom
$174 (was $348, now 50% off)

Available in sizes XS–XXL.

$174 at Nordstrom
J. Crew Daphne Boiled Wool Topcoat
J. Crew Daphne Boiled Wool Topcoat
$137 at Nordstrom
$137 (was $220, now 38% off)

Available in sizes 00–24.

$137 at Nordstrom
Roger Vivier Dec Flower Crystal Buckle Pumps
Roger Vivier Dec Flower Crystal Buckle Pumps
$1,750 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$1,750 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Nina Feya Embellished Ankle Strap Sandal
Nina Feya Embellished Ankle Strap Sandal
$99 at Nordstrom
$99 at Nordstrom
