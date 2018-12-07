that's a good look

This Is the Sexiest Puffer Coat We’ve Ever Seen

It’s vegan leather.

By Photographs By
Photo: Heather Hazzan
Photo: Heather Hazzan

Black is cool; all-black is cooler. But sometimes an all-black outfit can feel a bit boring. One way to add interest is to go hard on texture. For instance, consider wearing an outfit that is mostly leather. Or vegan leather. Or, for maximum intrigue, one that involves a vegan-leather puffer.

Puffer coats are one of those tricky trendy pieces that offer to make you look like Gigi Hadid but in reality can make you feel like the Michelin man. But Nanushka’s vegan-leather puffer is perfectly cut and feels nice and sleek over a turtleneck, a pencil skirt, and ankle boots. Together, it’s a smorgasbord of black textures that look part Missy Elliott, part Matrix, part gamine Godard star. What was that about boring again?

Photo: Heather Hazzan
Nanushka Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
Nanushka Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$625 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Available in sizes XS to L.

$625 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Stella McCartney Alter Faux Leather and Jersey Pencil Skirt
Stella McCartney Alter Faux Leather and Jersey Pencil Skirt
$765 at Matches Fashion

Available in sizes IT 34 to IT 48.

$765 at Matches Fashion
Buy
Studio Faux Leather Pencil Skirt
Studio Faux Leather Pencil Skirt
$90 at Eloquii

Available in sizes 14 to 28.

$90 at Eloquii
Buy
Universal Standard Kanda Puffer Coat
Universal Standard Kanda Puffer Coat
$230 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes 6 to 28.

$230 at Nordstrom
Buy
Halogen Cashmere Turtleneck
Halogen Cashmere Turtleneck
$99 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes XS to XXL.

$99 at Nordstrom
Buy
Turtleneck
Turtleneck
$34 at Talbots

Available in sizes XS to XXXL.

$34 at Talbots
Buy

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
This Is the Sexiest Puffer Coat We’ve Ever Seen