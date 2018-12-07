This Is the Sexiest Puffer Coat We’ve Ever Seen

Black is cool; all-black is cooler. But sometimes an all-black outfit can feel a bit boring. One way to add interest is to go hard on texture. For instance, consider wearing an outfit that is mostly leather. Or vegan leather. Or, for maximum intrigue, one that involves a vegan-leather puffer.
Puffer coats are one of those tricky trendy pieces that offer to make you look like Gigi Hadid but in reality can make you feel like the Michelin man. But Nanushka’s vegan-leather puffer is perfectly cut and feels nice and sleek over a turtleneck, a pencil skirt, and ankle boots. Together, it’s a smorgasbord of black textures that look part Missy Elliott, part Matrix, part gamine Godard star. What was that about boring again?
Nanushka Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$625
at Saks Fifth Avenue
Available in sizes XS to L.
Stella McCartney Alter Faux Leather and Jersey Pencil Skirt
$765
at Matches Fashion
Available in sizes IT 34 to IT 48.
Studio Faux Leather Pencil Skirt
$90
at Eloquii
Available in sizes 14 to 28.
Universal Standard Kanda Puffer Coat
$230
at Nordstrom
Available in sizes 6 to 28.
Halogen Cashmere Turtleneck
$99
at Nordstrom
Available in sizes XS to XXL.
Turtleneck
$34
at Talbots
Available in sizes XS to XXXL.