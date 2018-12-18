Photo: BackGrid, Getty

Celebrities: Sometimes it’s nice to hear them say things, but most of the time, looking at pictures of them is enough. Luckily, there were lots of candid and candid-ish photos of celebs this year to provide us plenty of opportunity to see them away from the stage and screen, going about their abnormal lives. If you didn’t have time to look at the Daily Mail on a regular basis this year, I have compiled some of the best paparazzi shots that appeared on that website and others over the last 12 months. Scroll through to see our favorite celebrities wearing caftans, licking lollipops, riding motorcycles with no hands, and so much more.

Enjoy!

Jude Law attending his 18-year-old daughter’s birthday party

It’s great to see someone so happy to get out of a car.

Laura Dern making out with NBA star Baron Davis





Technically this photo was taken in the last few days of 2017, but I just had to include it. Do you see how nicely he is holding her purse? Sadly, they have not been photographed together since.

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid flipping off the paparazzi while eating pasta in Milan





Kristen Stewart was there too!

Ben Affleck riding his new motorcycle in Los Angeles





What’s up man?

Ben Affleck attending his son’s basketball game with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner





How ya doin’ buddy?

Ben Affleck on his motorcycle, again

Last one, promise.

Scott Disick, 35, hanging out with his 20-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie





Just another friendly reminder that Disick has been dating Richie since she was a teenager.

Chris Pine wearing a caftan in Capri





With this photo, Pine vaulted to the top of the Hot Chrises list. Shortly after it was taken, he and his girlfriend, actress Annabelle Wallis boarded a yacht.

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, and a lollipop





The way they were.

Pregnant Kirsten Dunst leaving a Bloomingdale’s with her fiancé Jesse Plemons

Dunst gave birth to a baby boy in May. She and Landry named him Ennis Howard.

Leonardo DiCaprio snorkeling with his 21-year-old girlfriend Cami Morrone





This was taken during the couple’s August vacation to Italy. Fun!

And finally, A-Rod taking personal photos of J.Lo on the red carpet





As he should.

