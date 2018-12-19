The 13 Best Beauty Products of 2018

I seem to be one of the few at the Cut rooting for this incredible little almost-lipstick, but I don’t care! The reformulated Generation G knows exactly what it is: a no-fuss sheer matte lipstick. Erica put it best when she described it as “blush for your lips.” If you are lipstick-averse but have always been slightly lipstick-curious, try this. It’s as easy to apply as lip balm with a strong tint that brings your whole makeup look together without drawing too much attention to your lips. I love the ease with which I can apply all of them without a mirror. They are making me believe in lip color again, which is very exciting. —Hayley Schueneman