Gift of the Day: An Elegant Cashmere Robe

The Cut’s Advent Calendar Gift Guide: Counting down to Christmas with one guaranteed-to-please gift idea every day.

If you want to make a splash with a gift, may we suggest this cashmere bathrobe? Made from 100 percent cashmere, it has a soft knit feel and a sleek cardiganlike silhouette, so your giftee can wear it unabashedly around her abode without anyone questioning whether she just got out of the shower. Team up with some siblings and buy it for your mom, or get it for the woman in your life who just had a baby and hasn’t left the house in a week. (And if $249 is a bit out of your budget, try this robe on Amazon, which is highly rated and comes in a million colors.)

