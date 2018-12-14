16 Fancy Pajamas You Can Wear to Parties

Photo: Photo Illustration by Stevie Remsberg/Photo Courtesy of the Retailers
This time of year, life gets busy with a packed schedule of parties. If all you want is to feel comfortable, even on a night out, know this: Plenty of fashion influencers have worn fancy, stylish pajamas to glamorous events and galas. You can do the same. Whether you want something with over-the-top glamour or a more understated outfit, you can easily skip a sequin dress for a silky set of PJs. Just add nice shoes and some lipstick to dress it up.
Scroll ahead to shop our favorites.
For the Minimalist
Plush Silky Striped Pajama Set
$136
at Shopbop
Add a pair of slim black sandals and a red lip to make this striped pajama set party ready. Available in sizes XS-L.