16 Fancy Pajamas You Can Wear to Parties

This time of year, life gets busy with a packed schedule of parties. If all you want is to feel comfortable, even on a night out, know this: Plenty of fashion influencers have worn fancy, stylish pajamas to glamorous events and galas. You can do the same. Whether you want something with over-the-top glamour or a more understated outfit, you can easily skip a sequin dress for a silky set of PJs. Just add nice shoes and some lipstick to dress it up.

Scroll ahead to shop our favorites.

For the Minimalist

Plush Silky Striped Pajama Set
$136 at Shopbop

Add a pair of slim black sandals and a red lip to make this striped pajama set party ready.
Available in sizes XS-L.

$136 at Shopbop
For the Reformation Fan

The Girl Next Door Button Down
$145 at Eve Wear

Wear this flirty button-down pajama dress with stacked-heel sandals and a beaded bag.
Available in sizes XS-L.

$145 at Eve Wear
The Expensive-Looking Pair

Natori Feathers Satin Essentials Pajamas
$105 at Natori

Try some satin slides to really give it a luxurious feel.
Available in sizes XS-XXL.

$105 at Natori
If You Want Something Slinkier

Love Stories Camelia PJ Top
Photo: 18-10-10 melietiacoh AM1 B4 laurazastrow W
$70 at Shopbop

This set would look great with hoops and cute sandals for a night out with friends.
Available in sizes M-XL.

$70 at Shopbop
Love Stories Billy PJ Bottoms
$139 at Shopbop

Available in sizes M-L.

$139 at Shopbop
The Fancy Nightgown

Morgan Lane Sofia Dress
$405 at Morgan Lane

The pajama version of the dancing-girl emoji.
Available in sizes S-L.

$405 at Morgan Lane
If You Want a Good Instagram Outfit

M.M. La Fleur Silk Slip
$145 at M.M. La Fleur

For true influencer fashion, style it with a big slouchy cardigan and dangly earrings.
Available in sizes XS-XXL.

$145 at M.M. La Fleur
If You Want to Stand Out in the Crowd

Sleeper Terracotta Pajama Set
$265 at Sleeper

The feather-trimmed pants are made to be worn in public.
Available in sizes XS-XL.

$265 at Sleeper
If You Want a Sexy New Year’s Eve Outfit

Stella McCartney Clara Whispering Silk Chemise
$325 at Net-a-Porter

Nothing’s more risqué than a slinky black cutout slip.
Available in sizes S-L.

$325 at Net-a-Porter
The Royal-Approved Pajama Set

Richard Quinn Lime floral-print silk-satin pajama set
$413 at MATCHESFASHION

If Richard Quinn’s silky designs are good enough for Queen Elizabeth, his pajamas are just as good for your next family gathering.
Available in sizes 6UK - 12UK.

$413 at MATCHESFASHION
For the Caftan Lover

Sleepy Jones Georgia Kaftan
$348 at Sleepy Jones

You can’t go wrong with statement stripes in a trendy yellow.
Available in sizes XS-XL.

$348 at Sleepy Jones
For the Extremely Elegant

POUR LES FEMMES Belted linen shirtdress
$327 at Matches Fashion

There’s something very regal about this floor-length shirt dress. Nobody would guess it’s a nightgown.
Available in sizes S-L.

$327 at Matches Fashion
The Glamorous Pair

Sleepy Jones Gold Pajama Top
$350 at Net-a-Porter

Just look at this shiny marvel — should you really only wear it at home? Obviously not.
Available in sizes XS-XL.

$350 at Net-a-Porter
$350 at Net-a-Porter

Available in sizes XS-XL.

$350 at Net-a-Porter
