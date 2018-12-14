16 Fancy Pajamas You Can Wear to Parties

Photo: Photo Illustration by Stevie Remsberg/Photo Courtesy of the Retailers

This time of year, life gets busy with a packed schedule of parties. If all you want is to feel comfortable, even on a night out, know this: Plenty of fashion influencers have worn fancy, stylish pajamas to glamorous events and galas. You can do the same. Whether you want something with over-the-top glamour or a more understated outfit, you can easily skip a sequin dress for a silky set of PJs. Just add nice shoes and some lipstick to dress it up.

For the Minimalist

Photo: 18-10-10 hyunjoo AM1 B5 benbrubaker W $136 at Shopbop Plush Silky Striped Pajama Set Add a pair of slim black sandals and a red lip to make this striped pajama set party ready.

Available in sizes XS-L. $136 at Shopbop Buy

For the Reformation Fan

$145 at Eve Wear The Girl Next Door Button Down Wear this flirty button-down pajama dress with stacked-heel sandals and a beaded bag.

Available in sizes XS-L. $145 at Eve Wear Buy

The Expensive-Looking Pair

Photo: Brown, Indya $105 at Natori Natori Feathers Satin Essentials Pajamas Try some satin slides to really give it a luxurious feel.

Available in sizes XS-XXL. $105 at Natori Buy

If You Want Something Slinkier

Photo: 18-10-10 melietiacoh AM1 B4 laurazastrow W $70 at Shopbop Love Stories Camelia PJ Top This set would look great with hoops and cute sandals for a night out with friends.

Available in sizes M-XL. $70 at Shopbop Buy

$139 at Shopbop Love Stories Billy PJ Bottoms Available in sizes M-L. $139 at Shopbop Buy

The Fancy Nightgown

$405 at Morgan Lane Morgan Lane Sofia Dress The pajama version of the dancing-girl emoji.

Available in sizes S-L. $405 at Morgan Lane Buy

If You Want a Good Instagram Outfit

$145 at M.M. La Fleur M.M. La Fleur Silk Slip For true influencer fashion, style it with a big slouchy cardigan and dangly earrings.

Available in sizes XS-XXL. $145 at M.M. La Fleur Buy

If You Want to Stand Out in the Crowd

$265 at Sleeper Sleeper Terracotta Pajama Set The feather-trimmed pants are made to be worn in public.

Available in sizes XS-XL. $265 at Sleeper Buy

If You Want a Sexy New Year’s Eve Outfit

$325 at Net-a-Porter Stella McCartney Clara Whispering Silk Chemise Nothing’s more risqué than a slinky black cutout slip.

Available in sizes S-L. $325 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The Royal-Approved Pajama Set

$413 at MATCHESFASHION Richard Quinn Lime floral-print silk-satin pajama set If Richard Quinn’s silky designs are good enough for Queen Elizabeth, his pajamas are just as good for your next family gathering.

Available in sizes 6UK - 12UK. $413 at MATCHESFASHION Buy

For the Caftan Lover

$348 at Sleepy Jones Sleepy Jones Georgia Kaftan You can’t go wrong with statement stripes in a trendy yellow.

Available in sizes XS-XL. $348 at Sleepy Jones Buy

For the Extremely Elegant

$327 at Matches Fashion POUR LES FEMMES Belted linen shirtdress There’s something very regal about this floor-length shirt dress. Nobody would guess it’s a nightgown.

Available in sizes S-L. $327 at Matches Fashion Buy

The Glamorous Pair

$350 at Net-a-Porter Sleepy Jones Gold Pajama Top Just look at this shiny marvel — should you really only wear it at home? Obviously not.

Available in sizes XS-XL. $350 at Net-a-Porter Buy

$350 at Net-a-Porter Sleepy Jones Gold Pajama Bottom Available in sizes XS-XL. $350 at Net-a-Porter Buy

