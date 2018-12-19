Gift of the Day: An Oversize Scarf

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

Any scarf will keep your neck reasonably warm, but if you want to be truly impervious to the weather, you need one that’s as big as a blanket. The Cassiar Check scarf from Acne Studios is 7-feet long and 2-feet wide, making it just about the coziest gift you can give the fashion-lover in your life. It comes in eight color options ranging from soft pastels to vivid brights, but we’re especially partial to this red-green-and-yellow combination.

