Gift of the Day: An Oversize Scarf

By
Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

The Cut’s Advent Calendar Gift Guide: Counting down to Christmas with one guaranteed-to-please gift idea every day.

Any scarf will keep your neck reasonably warm, but if you want to be truly impervious to the weather, you need one that’s as big as a blanket. The Cassiar Check scarf from Acne Studios is 7-feet long and 2-feet wide, making it just about the coziest gift you can give the fashion-lover in your life. It comes in eight color options ranging from soft pastels to vivid brights, but we’re especially partial to this red-green-and-yellow combination.

Acne Studios Cassiar Check Scarf
$240 at Acne
