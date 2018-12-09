The Project Manager With a Rap Career on the Side

“I go by Dumplings én China.” Photo: Kyle Dorosz

Stephen Repetto, 35, Digital Project Manager, Rapper

What a hat.

Usually people comment on my Penfield coat. My girlfriend and I actually have a tally; I’ve been averaging about 43 likes a season for the past two winters. The hat was my grandfather’s. It’s too big on my head, so I did a little trick. I put a white sock in there.

What’s your accent?

I’m from Central Mass. Worcester. I’m a rapper — I go by Dumplings én China — so I try to be conscious of how it sounds when I’m making music. It can sometimes sound a little nasally; to quarantine that, I try to decide when to pronounce the r’s and when not to pronounce the r’s. There’s a time and a place for the accent. But damn, I miss hearing it.

Do you go home a lot?

Yeah, to see my mom. And none of my buddies have really left either. But they’re busier: My cop buddy works a lot of overtime and has two kids; my architect buddy has two kids. My construction buddy’s still always around, though. Sweetest dude, never changed. Literally. I shit you not, he still wears Ecko jeans.

What do they think of your music?

They like it. But listen — I don’t make any money off that. It’s not the thing that’s going to make my girlfriend marry me. But I think I’m good at it. I think it’s funky.

L i g h t n i n g R o u n d Neighborhood: Crown Heights.

Last thing bought: A ticket to The Nutcracker for my girlfriend.

Last read: The Everything Store. Jeff Bezos is ruthless.

*This article appears in the December 10, 2018, issue of New York Magazine.