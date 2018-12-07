Where to Get Sustainable, Ethical Gifts This Season

Photo: Courtesy of Slow Factory

Maybe you’re worrying about how to shop this season in a way that aligns with your own values. If you live in New York, there’s an answer for you. The Slow Factory, the brand helmed by fashion activist (and Cut contributor) Céline Semaan, is hosting a one-day extravaganza in Brooklyn showcasing sustainable designers from Beirut.

The pop-up is called Beirut > NYC in collaboration with A/D/O and features five designers: Sarah’s Bags, Yours Truly, Tribute, Super Yaya, Journal Safar, and Atelier Nanou. The clothes and accessories on sale benefit a range of causes. Two examples: Atelier Nanou’s modern traditional Lebanese caftans are made with sustainable materials, and Sarah’s Bags are made by women in prison in Lebanon. The Slow Factory will also be launching their decolonize collection, which is a collaboration with artist Taravat Talepasand. You can go to the pop-up tomorrow, December 8, at 29 Norman Avenue in Brooklyn. If you get there early, you can enjoy a traditional Lebanese breakfast as well.