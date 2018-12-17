Meet the Brooklyn Duccboi

The mandarin duck at Central Park. Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Whatever is cool Manhattan has already been done in Brooklyn. This rule remains true for ducks, apparently. While we were all getting very excited about the one hot mandarin duck in Central Park, there were other mandarin ducks just hanging out at Prospect Park.

Initially, it was thought that Central Park’s hot duck had possibly migrated from Manhattan over to Brooklyn. A photo circulating on Twitter on Saturday showed one mandarin duck floating around at Prospect Park, which one user wrote was “proof” that our eligible bachelor had changed locations.

I've been informed that there is a *second* mandarin duck in the Prospect Park Zoo, spotted by @FrancescaToday on Saturday. cc @BirdCentralPark @juliarebeccaj @jenist — Maya Kaufman (@mayakauf) December 17, 2018

But according to Patch, the Prospect Park Zoo has had two mandarin ducks since at least 2012. Not only are there two, but they are a mating pair! That’s right, New York City’s other hot ducks aren’t single. Gothamist spoke to David Barrett, the man who runs the Manhattan Bird Alert Twitter account.

“There might not be anything new here. [That photo] shows only one male Mandarin… And we already knew that Prospect Zoo had a mating pair,” Barrett explained to Gothamist. Not much else known about the other two ducks, other than they are permanent Brooklynites as part of the Prospect Park Zoo.

We’re not sure what the hot duck in Central Park has to say about all this, if he’s feeling threatened by these other ducks, if he’s afraid the crowds will wane now the people know there are two ducks on the other side of town, or if he doesn’t care, because he’s enjoying his absolute freedom just north of Midtown. But , regardless of what he thinks, it’s certainly not a bad thing that there are more beautiful ducks in the city.

