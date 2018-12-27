Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Are Just So Beautiful

Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp. Photo: FRAT/BACKGRID

Individually, Timothée “Timo-tay” Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp are stylish entities. Chalamet’s haircut has inspired a messy bob revival, and he’s been known to dress in Haider Ackermann suits. Depp, meanwhile, is one of the faces of Chanel, and, as the daughter of Chanel spokesmodel Vanessa Paradis, has fashion in her blood. Now that they’ve joined forces, Chalamet and Depp — Lil-Tay? — are poised to be 2019’s most stylish celebrity couple.

On Wednesday, Chalamet and Depp were photographed walking arm-in-arm around New York City, where Chalamet and his family are based. Wearing Gucci dad sneakers and a bright neon windbreaker, Chalamet looked like he’d been Googling “’80s fashion” and “’90s fashion” like everybody else in the world. (He was born in 1995.) Depp, who is 19, also looked casually stylish in jeans, a black puffer coat, and a Chanel cross-body bag. Her sunglasses made her look like a young Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, which would make Chalamet a young John F. Kennedy Jr.

We will look back on this moment years from now pic.twitter.com/RxLlUwUF8a — Emilia Petrarca (@EmiliaPetrarca) October 23, 2018

Really, Chalamet and Depp seem to be the perfect combination of every iconic celebrity couple. (Sorry, Jamie Lee Curtis.) When they were spotted passionately eating fried chicken together in October, I was immediately reminded of Jake Gyllenhaal and Kirsten Dunst lovingly feeding each other in the early-aughts. When Chalamet was photographed wearing a loud printed shirt while opening a door for Depp, he reminded me of a young Leonardo DiCaprio in Romeo & Juliet, with Depp of course being Claire Danes in this scenario. And not to be weird, but Chalamet also looks a lot like a young Johnny Depp …

No matter how long this relationship lasts, Lil-Tay will not be forgotten.

