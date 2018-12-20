Travis Scott Is Going to Propose to Kylie Jenner

Mom and Dad. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Be prepared to congratulate Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, who are seemingly planning to become engaged some time in the near-to-distant future.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Scott alluded to his plans to propose to Kylie. “We’ll get married soon,” he told the magazine, adding that the only hurdle at present is a matter of how does one pop the question. “I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

He makes a fair point, given the status of the person to whom Scott is intending to propose. Jenner’s family doesn’t do things halfway; the video confirming Kylie’s pregnancy (and the birth of Stormi Webster, her daughter with Scott) was the top-trending YouTube video of 2018, and when Kanye West proposed to Kim Kardashian West, he rented out an entire baseball stadium as the setting.

Still, Scott isn’t daunted by the prospect that Kylie (and her 122 million Instagram followers) would say no if his plan was anything less than lavish. The rapper, whose current tour is pretty extravagant, and boasts a working roller coaster positioned above the crowd, says that Kylie is extremely chill. “People don’t understand how real my girl is. How ill she is. They have assumptions, bullsh*t-ass remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro,” he said.

Scott also opened up about the couple’s origin story, which he described as “just two kids, f*cking around.” They met at Coachella, as is custom these days, and later bonded over Tim Burton and Wes Anderson films. According to legend and GQ, Kylie boarded Scott’s bus and the duo drove off into the sunset and for the next tour stop after the following conversation:

Travis: “I’m going back on tour — what do we want to do about this?” Kylie: “I guess I’m going with you.”

“Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling,” Scott remembers. (Even celebrities fall victim to ill-defined situationships.) “Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’” Then came Stormi, a handful of Instagram captions alluding to diamond rings, and the rest is YouTube history.

