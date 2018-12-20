The Ring I’ve Dreamed About for 5 Years

Photo: Courtesy of Cartier

Back in 2013 I found myself newly engaged and tasked with planning a wedding, which was an experience filled with highs and lows. Finding a dress at 90 percent off? Incredible! Attempting to do my own flowers? Not my best idea.

One item on our to-do list that we left until the last minute were the rings. Being resistant to most traditions, I’m still surprised that I wound up with a classic diamond band. It’s lovely, but a part of me wanted something less conventional.

Coincidentally, this internal debate was taking place right around the time Cartier relaunched their Juste un Clou collection — a series of chunky gold nails you could wear wrapped around your neck, wrists, or fingers. They were the opposite of all the wedding-appropriate rings that I was sifting through. I wanted a cool ring that had a sense of history, and these were perfect. But they also were out of my budget at the time.

Five years later, Cartier is back with a new iteration of the Juste un Clou, which is slimmer and lower in price than the version that caught my eye. It’s a delicate piece of jewelry, but the ring doesn’t feel dainty against my predominantly black wardrobe — it’s fresh and sharp. Worn alone, it’s distinctive enough that I don’t need any other jewelry but also slim enough to blend in with my existing rings. And considering that it’s been on my mind all these years later, I think it’s safe to call it a classic.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.