Be Thankful You’re Not Sitting in This Pew

The front row at George H.W. Bush’s funeral. Photo: Alex Brandon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The energy in the room at George H.W. Bush’s funeral instantly shifted from solemn to tense as soon as President Trump walked in clutching Melania Trump’s hand — and then it only got more awkward from there.

In the front row at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., Trump and the First Lady sat down next to a number of former presidents and First Ladies, many of whom who he has criticized more than once: Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Carter, and Rosalynn Carter. Before Trump arrived, the Clintons and the Obamas were photographed laughing; when Trump shook hands with the Obamas as he took his seat, Hillary nodded at Melania but then turned her head to face the alter, seemingly refusing to acknowledge her opponent in the 2016 presidential election.

The Trumps are seated next to:



1) The president Trump said was illegitimate (Obama)

2) The president he said assaulted women (Clinton)

3) The first lady/SoS he said should be in jail (Hillary)

4) The president he said was the second-worst, behind Obama (Carter) pic.twitter.com/J63WVhs7HU — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) December 5, 2018

I wish I could commit to anything as hard as Hillary Clinton commits herself to not making eye contact with Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/69gZNaZyx8 — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) December 5, 2018

While George W. Bush and Laura Bush did not sit in the front row, the former president greeted all of the other former presidents and First Ladies when he arrived, and at one point passed candy to Michelle. (Per CNN reporter Brenna Williams, there was a similar “candy pass” during John McCain’s funeral.)

The candy pass between Michelle Obama and George W. Bush, mirroring the one that warmed our hearts during the funeral of John McCain. pic.twitter.com/TDnunfnL4E — Yule Brenna 🎄 (@brennawilliams) December 5, 2018

With the exception of the above “candy pass,” the most remarked-upon aspect of the ceremony — both from reporters present at the ceremony and people following along on Twitter — was the formidable awkwardness of the front row.

Awkward encounter occurred just moments ago before President George H. W. Bush's funeral. Michelle's face says it all. Trump did say hi to Barack and her, as well as Bill. Hillary did not greet the Trumps. Melania strategically sat between Donald and the rest. 🤭 #Bush41 pic.twitter.com/XgKXJSFVGH — Peter (@thepeterstavros) December 5, 2018

So awkward! Donald Trump gets a very frosty welcome from the Clintons and Obamas as he arrives at the funeral service for former president George Bush Snr. Hillary Clinton's face is priceless!#GeorgeHWBushFuneral pic.twitter.com/7vY887S2EM — On Demand News (@ODN) December 5, 2018

