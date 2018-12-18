Trump’s Travel Ban Is Keeping a Mother From Seeing Her Dying 2-Year-Old

Photo: CAIR

The mother of a 2-year-old boy currently on life support might not get a chance to say good-bye to him, due to the Trump administration’s travel ban.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said in a news release on Monday that the boy, Abdullah Hassan, has a degenerative brain condition, and his father brought him to the U.S. from Egypt for medical care a few months ago. According to CBS News, he’s been on life support at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, California, for the past month, and the travel ban is keeping his mother, Shaima Swileh, from seeing him.

“My son Abdullah needs his mother,” the father, Ali Hassan, said at a news conference. “My wife’s calling me every day, wanting to kiss and hold our son for one last time.”

CBS reports that Ali Hassan is a U.S. citizen living in Stockton, California, and his son was born in Yemen, but later became an American citizen. Swileh, a Yemeni national living in Egypt, has been kept from entering the U.S. to be with her son.

Last year, President Trump signed an executive order banning entry to the U.S. from a number of Muslim-majority countries, causing widespread protests. In June, the Supreme Court upheld the ban.

According to CAIR, Swileh has applied for a visa waiver, but her application is still pending despite multiple requests to expedite the process. Hassan told CBS that the last time Swileh saw her son was in October, when father and son first traveled to the U.S. for medical treatment.

Now, doctors say that Abdullah’s body may not be able to withstand being held on life support much longer.

“Time’s running out,” Hassan said during the conference. “Please help us get our family together again.”

As the family awaits word on Swileh’s waiver application, CAIR is encouraging people to get involved by reaching out to their representatives to urge them to help unite Swileh with her son.

In a statement to CNN, the State Department said that it was not able to comment on individual visa waiver cases.

“The Department of State makes every effort to facilitate legitimate travel by international visitors. We are also fully committed to administering U.S. immigration law and ensuring the integrity and security of our country’s borders,” the official said.