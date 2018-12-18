Lord of the Rings Is the Perfect Theme for Your 30th Birthday Party

What do Vanessa Hudgens — star of High School Musical, High School Musical 2, High School Musical 3: Senior Year, and The Princess Switch — and I have in common? Not much, I assumed, until I saw pictures of her latest birthday party and realized that we shared something that would bond us forever, much like when nine strangers found themselves entwined after agreeing to embark on a quest to destroy the One Ring in the fires of Mount Doom: We both agree that Lord of the Rings is the perfect 30th birthday theme.

Hudgens originally hyped her birthday party during a Tonight Show appearance earlier this month. She officially celebrated on Friday, and shared a photo of herself with her cake, in which she’s dressed as Arwen Undómiel, the half-elven daughter of Elrong who gave up her immortality to be with Aragorn, son of Arathorn (also called Elessar the Elfstone, Dunadan, the heir of Isildur Elendil’s son of Gondor). Her friend Allison Holker also posted an Instagram of several guests in themed costumes, captioned “MIDDLE EARTH VIBES.”

Another of Holker’s Instagram Story posts features husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss dressed as Gandalf, originally captioned “STEEZ GANDALF.”

Photo: Allison Holker/Instagram

Unlike Sean Parker’s Lord of the Rings–themed wedding, Hudgens birthday party did not appear to cause any sort of environmental devastation. Anyway, if you’re looking for a birthday-party theme, may I suggest that you, too, consider diminishing and going into the West? And, as always, keep it secret, keep it safe.