Wait, Paris Hilton’s Giant Engagement Ring Was Free?

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Actor Chris Zylka of Piranha 3DD may have wanted Paris Hilton to return the colossal $2 million engagement ring he gave her, but too bad — she’s keeping the damn rock. And honestly, he’s not its rightful owner any more than she, seeing as he apparently didn’t even pay for it.

During an episode of Jenny McCarthy’s Sirius XM show that aired Wednesday, Hilton opened up about her two-year-long relationship with Zylka, which ended in late November. Although she was dreaming of three wedding ceremonies in January, she reportedly broke things off after deciding she wanted time to herself to travel the world and promote her skin care and perfume line.

Just last month, we were wondering what would become of the ring; Hilton clearly still had it, while Zylka was hinting that he wanted it back. But apparently, as reported by “Page Six,” Zylka didn’t buy the ring as one would normally do: with cash. Instead, he paid the ring designer in … social-media exposure?

“The person who we got it from got millions and millions of dollars of free publicity,” Hilton told McCarthy. “I love how social media has basically become a new form of money. It’s pretty sick.”

So, because “diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” Hilton says she’s keeping it. While no one can win a breakup like Mariah Carey, getting out of an engagement with a massive diamond ring is an impressive move.

