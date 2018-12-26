Your Internet Boyfriend Got You Content for Christmas

Whoa, whoa, whoa. Photo: Netflix/Youtube

Miley Cyrus may have updated “Santa Baby” with a more self-sufficient lens, but your new Internet boyfriend still wasn’t sure what to get you for Christmas. (We take it your local Sephora was sold out of Fenty’s highlight palette.) Why not try Content!™? It’s the perfect low-stakes gift for those who are just celebrating holidays together for the first time, and for those of you who want to say, we’re not that serious yet, but I’m seriously into you.

Which brings us to Noah Centineo, a.k.a. Peter Kavinsky, a.k.a. Young Back Pocket Spin. On Sunday, Netflix dropped a video that is just five hours of the actor sitting in a hot tub, from the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before scene that includes a sexy little scoff and splash combo. That’s right: Someone hit “pause” just after Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) asks Peter if he’s waiting for someone in a vat of human soup, disabled the feature where your TV rudely asks if you’re still there, and just left the screen up for five whole hours. Your Yule Log video could never.

For this exercise, we must suspend the canon knowledge that, in To All the Boys, Peter Kavinsky is roughly 17. (Noah is not.) We must also suspend knowledge of all the germs and gross things in hot tubs, because, I mean, just look at Noah sitting there waiting for you! And finally, please pay no attention to the Instagram Stories that prove the IRL Noah spent his Christmas summiting a volcano and partying in Marrakech with his bros “for a minute.” Close your eyes and imagine that Peter Kavinsky is out there waiting in the hot tub for you. Breathe deeply. It is now your happy place. You are one with Peter Kavinsky.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.