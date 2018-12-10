Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of December 10

The nights keep getting longer, but on Wednesday evening Mercury moves back into Sagittarius after its retrograde journey. Here is another chance to let your thinking become expansive, bright and brave. Here is another chance to speak your truest dreams aloud, and to persuade other people to come along with you.

Aries

When your own energy is sparkling and hot, but the days are short and the sunlight is weak, strange impulses can start to take over. It’s difficult to know how to live a good life when your own forward energy feels out of step with the world’s swirling currents. When your own worst impulses start to emerge, you can short-circuit them by focusing on ways to show up for other people. If you focus on valuing friendship, valuing community, the way forward will suddenly become clear again.

Taurus

You’re allowed to hold a belief before you can prove it to be true. You’re allowed to feel a feeling before knowing why – before being able to name it, before being able to trace it to its roots. It can be difficult to really internalize this, no matter how much you trust yourself and your body’s quiet wisdom. It’s important, this week, to remember that, even though you can be wrong sometimes,your feelings are solid and your aim is true, even when other people don’t yet see what you see.

Gemini

This week, you might feel like the walls are closing in around you, like the sky itself is lowering over your head. Sometimes this happens because the world is becoming cramped and tight, but it can also be because your own curiosity and ambition are expanding. This week, really go for it—the life you want, the world you want, the future you hope will be born someday. Time isn’t infinite, but it’s plentiful. You still have enough.

Cancer

You might feel a call to escape this week, some song in your bones urging you to overturn your whole sweet life. Don’t let this restlessness threaten everything you’ve already built. This is still a week for keeping your promises, a week for honoring your commitments, both spoken and unspoken. This can sound, sometimes, a little onerous, a little constricting, but it doesn’t have to be: The flip side is that it’s also a week for refusing to promise what you can’t or won’t deliver, and then refusing to feel bad when you can’t or don’t.

Leo

Pay attention, this week, and you’ll see joy sparking gold in the middle of the night. Pay attention this week and you’ll hear snatches of a song like hope. This isn’t a sign that everything is going to be okay forever, and it’s not a sign that there’s no work and no sorrow waiting up ahead, but it’s a reminder, in case you need it, not to despair. There are things in the world worth being afraid of, but you don’t have to fear your own self, your own life, your own good, beating heart.

Virgo

As you go about living your life this week, on familiar streets, completing familiar tasks, you might feel something slowly and quietly shifting inside you. This is a change that’s not ready to burst forth yet, not ready to announce its name or taken on a shape visible to human eyes, and you don’t need to rush it. Even now, the world’s timelines can be so weird. You might be the only one who can feel this change happening, and that doesn’t mean it’s not real. Just because it’s not here already, that doesn’t mean it isn’t coming.

Libra

This week, imagine what could happen if you didn’t worry about smoothing out every rough moment, if you didn’t constantly worry about social ease or keeping things elegant.

This is a week for allowing yourself your missteps, for allowing yourself the possibility of getting things wrong sometimes. You might wish you could create a smooth and perfect surface, polishing it until it shines like silver, like a mirror, but that isn’t the best way to become powerful, at least not this week. Don’t fear your imperfections, or the possibility for discomfort – just keep moving.

Scorpio

This is a week for taking an active role in making your own life beautiful and sweet, a week for seeking out beauty on purpose. So much of the time your focus is elsewhere, deep in the center of the earth, or in the furthest reaches of history, or caught in the wildest, most tangled puzzles you can find. Even in these places, life can take you by surprise, can delight you, can remind you of all the colors the earth knows how to make. This week, just don’t leave all the good and beautiful things up to chance.

Sagittarius

This is a week for taking your own life seriously, but that doesn’t mean there’s no fun to be had.

It’s is a week for recognizing your powers and the urgency of using them, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy yourself, too. There’s a glow inside you this week, some kind of gentle, insistent heat. Don’t take it for granted or pretend it doesn’t exist. There’s enough space in your heart and enough strength in your limbs for you to do everything you need: to acknowledge your ambitions, and to do the work, and to enjoy your sweet time on earth, too.

Capricorn

This is a week for practicing care: care for other people, for the world around you, and for your own steady self, too. You might hear messages encouraging you to turn away from this work—as though there are other, bigger, flashier tasks more worthy of your time. But right now, caring for the world is work worth doing. There are so many shapes this can take, but all of them are a way to stand firm in the insistence that your life matters, and the lives of the people around you matter too.

Aquarius

The nights will be long and dark this week, and the street ahead of you might not be clear, but you don’t have to be intimidated by darkness. This doesn’t mean that you’ll never be afraid of anything, or that you’ll never experience even a moment of worry for the future. It’s just that, when it comes down to it, you’re brave enough to face anything in the world. You have a bright, steely core, and your job is not to let all the buzzing noise in the air make you forget this about yourself.

Pisces

You might feel conflicted, this week –pulled in different directions and pressured to make a choice. If possible, try not to choose between paths if you’re not ready to close any doors right now. There will be time for hard choices later, but this is a week for holding different ideas and different futures in your head at once. This doesn’t mean you’re wishy-washy or uncertain, and it doesn’t mean you’re some kind of wild magician, either; it just means you’re a human being with a human life, living the best way you can in a big and messy world.

Get Madame Clairevoyant every week. Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

Read last week’s horoscope here. Next week’s will be here.