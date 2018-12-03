Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of December 3

On Thursday afternoon, Mercury goes directly into Scorpio. Maybe you can breathe a little easier; maybe you can move a little easier; maybe your words will come more smoothly and your thoughts stop snagging on the inside of your head. Maybe, when you speak, you’ll know exactly what it is that you mean, and you’ll say it. Then, early on Friday morning, will be a new moon in Sagittarius. This is a chance to let Sagittarius’s adventurous, optimistic energy propel you into something new.

Aries

You might feel a fire inside you this week — maybe a feeling of urgency or impatience, maybe a sense that your courage is greater than anyone ever led you to believe, maybe a pure, nameless desire. This can be the fuel you need to get things done, and to act without fear of failure, but it might also cause you to be a little careless with the people around you, and with yourself too. Pay a little extra attention to everyone’s fragility this week, including your own.

Taurus

When you keep hearing stories about violence and scarcity, when you keep dreaming of futures where there’s not enough gentleness and not enough peace, it’s easy to find yourself hoarding your resources — not just your money but your energy, your goodness, your love. This week, try to resist the desire to save everything good for later. Don’t store away your best ideas, pristine in their packaging, in the hopes that someday they’ll be worth something. This is the time, right now, to use what you have to build something good.

Gemini

You might feel overcome by a wild and heady kind of generosity this week. These are the kinds of feelings that inspire you to grand gestures, the kinds of feelings that motivate you to shoot your shot, to tell your secrets, to make the big and noble attempts at happiness and love. This week is about the desire to give your whole best self to the world — and this kind of energy, left unchecked, can be a chaotic force. Acknowledge this wild power, but don’t be afraid of it, either.

Cancer

There’s this ever-thrumming temptation in your bones, in your blood, in the corners of your vision, to do the stuff that’ll bring you a moment of sweetness but ultimately make you feel bad. It’s the temptation to sit inside your own room all day, or the temptation to call up somebody who’s never loved you right, the temptation to let your feelings spiral all the way down to the darkest, most familiar place inside you. This is a week to resist all that! This is a week for caring for yourself in the ways that are good, but not always easy.

Leo

Take a moment this week to stop and reflect on your own life on this crowded, spinning planet. Take a moment this week to feel connected again to your ancestors and your ghosts, to your neighbors and your friends, to the future that you can hear calling but that you can’t yet understand. Connection with other people can be a lot to bear. There are so many ways to be vulnerable and so many ways to be let down. This week, don’t focus so much on the pain; when you do, you run the risk of forgetting the possibility for gifts and surprises.

Virgo

It can feel, sometimes, like the whole world is set against you. Maybe it’s just the wider public world, but maybe it’s your own personal world, too — the people you work with, the people you love. It can feel, sometimes, like nobody is really listening; if this is your current experience, then it might be time to try a change in tactics. This doesn’t mean you have to change your values or the bright shining core of yourself. It’s about changing the way you move through the world, if that’s what makes it more possible to work toward the truest version of your life.

Libra

You might feel a wild urge to act irresponsible this week — to race ahead even when the terrain is rough and the visibility is low, or to lean over the edge of a mountaintop just so you can feel the fresh cool air on your face, or to speak an inadvisable truth out loud, in public. You can do whatever you’d like with these urges, as long as you don’t ignore them — you can work with them, harness them, use their power without letting them carry you away. Or, just for right now, you can abandon yourself to the wildness.

Scorpio

Sometimes, being underestimated feels like a powerful secret, like a hidden weapon to be used when you need it. But if you aren’t careful, these misperceptions can start to act as a cage. They can start to shape your vision and your soul. Living down to other people’s wrong expectations can feel easy or comfortable, but, this week, don’t hide behind other people’s limited imaginations. You know what you can do. Don’t keep all your power hidden — let it out in the world.

Sagittarius

You’ll be presented with so many possibilities this week, so many visions of the different ways a person can live. It’s wonderful and thrilling to exist in such a full and surprising world, but sometimes, your future’s wild fullness can seem almost like a burden — like you must keep every possibility open for the rest of your life. This week, give yourself permission to be brave enough to close some doors so you can open others. You have the ability to make the bold choices there’s no turning back from, and you won’t be wrong.

Capricorn

You might be faced with change this week, change as dark as the ocean or as hot as a flame — and as difficult to hold in your hands. You might want to respond by resisting, by digging your heels into the ground and refusing to be moved. But no matter how firmly you hold yourself in place, the world will keep shifting around you. Don’t expend all your energy fighting it. You can let the world change, and you can let it change you, and the sun and the stars will astound you with their fresh golden light.

Aquarius

When your inner life is as beautiful as some faraway galaxy, the everyday human world can feel stifling and unbearable. Your vision might be trained on the deep haunting night, your mind focused on vast and ancient mysteries, but your body is stuck here on earth, forced to do things like working in an office, like washing all the dishes that keep piling up. But this week, you might be offered a break in the despair. Your own life is as great a mystery as anything. Your own days are filled with a magic unlike anything else in this universe.

Pisces

This is a week not to be intimidated by anything: not authority, not the past or the future, not your own strong and twisting mind. It’s not exactly that this sense of fearlessness is something new, but rather that you often you carry it quietly inside yourself, in a place other people don’t understand or see. This week, you can let your courage grow louder. You can let it announce its presence. Don’t be afraid that you’re being too much. You’re not the only person with a light this bright. If you call out, if you speak your name, other people will lift their voices to meet you.

Read last week’s horoscope here. Next week’s will be here.