Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of December 31

On Sunday night, warrior planet Mars enters bold and fiery Aries, and you might feel your energies light up with confidence and power. On Friday, communication planet Mercury enters responsible Capricorn, and your thoughts might become focused, your intentions clear. Finally, Saturday night brings a new moon in Capricorn —and with it, a partial solar eclipse. This moon offers you the gift, if you need it, of a new beginning marked by focus and drive. This moon offers you the gift of closing the door on a cycle that’s run its course, and the ability to step forward with a new, clear-headed confidence.

Aries

The world can seem just unbearably fragile sometimes, and this week, you might feel called to approach your life with a new seriousness, a fresh urgency, a steady and exacting care. Don’t imagine this means you need to change your whole personality. Don’t imagine this means you need to leave your whole life behind to go start a commune, or study science, or to move to the top of some faraway lonely mountain. You can do these things if you want, but serious, rigorous, ambitious love for the world can be an everyday matter too. You can do everything you need to right now, right here.

Taurus

When the world feels particularly weird, it’s easy to imagine safety in a life where nothing ever really changes, where no story ever really ends, where every feeling, good or bad, lasts forever. But it’s unreasonable to expect every door, once opened, to stay open forever. It’s unreasonable to expect every flare of anger to keep burning for all time. You’re strong enough to keep carrying it all, of course, but this isn’t a question about how much you’re capable of lifting. It’s about deciding where to spend your energies, and deciding what matters to you now.

Gemini

It’s felt, lately, like all your best time and your most potent energy has gone toward the work of surviving this world. This week, it’s OK to grieve the time you’ve lost and acknowledge all the ghosts of other lives you could’ve lived if the world were simpler and less cruel. But remember that your mind has grown sharper this year, and your heart has grown stronger, and that you know who you are with more clarity than ever before. You can forgive yourself for everything that isn’t your fault, and you can move forward again.

Cancer

It’s hard to build a whole world from scratch, and it’s hard to mine for pure, new ideas from nothing but the stuff that already exists inside your head. The good news is that you don’t have to. This is a season to think of your creativity not as a gift and not as a miracle, but as a conversation you’re always having with other people. This is a season for seeking out role models and mentors and friends, for letting other people show you the possibilities you couldn’t see on your own.

Leo

Your ambition has been making you feel lonely, maybe—it’s lonely to feel like nobody cares as much as you do, or like nobody can see the sparkling future that you see. This week, try to remember that the feeling of being alone in this world doesn’t mean nobody cares. The feeling of being misunderstood doesn’t mean nobody’s trying. You don’t have to dull the sharp edge of your ambition and desire, and you don’t have to give up on other people, either. You can have all your fire, and your tenderness too.

Virgo

This week, the world will keep laying its unreasonable demands on you, and it’s important to remember that you’re allowed to say no. There’s magic in saying no for serious reasons or ethical reasons, and there’s magic in saying no because you’re too busy with other kinds of work. There’s another kind of magic in saying no for no real reason at all. You don’t have to stay in constant motion every hour of every day. Your time is yours, for working and resting, and sometimes, too, for just enjoying the warmth of the sun on your face.

Libra

You’re not an uptight kind of person, typically, but this week might have you viewing messiness as some kind of malevolent force here to upset your balance, or to clutter up your tidy house, or even to ruin your whole life. Disorder—whether in the outside world or in your own emotions—might feel particularly unbearable right now, but try not to look away. If you pay close enough attention to what looks at first like chaos, it can sometimes resolve itself, like an optical illusion, into possibility, or wisdom, or a deep understanding.

Scorpio

This week, it might not feel difficult to know what to do—your brain is decisive and your body is wise, and you can deal with most any situation—but it will be hard to know what you want. You can do anything, anything at all you really want to, but first you have to unravel your confusing desires. You can’t force your desires to be more conventional, normal, legible, if they’re straining to be wild. You can’t force them to become wild and dangerous, either, if what you want most is a quiet or steady or sweet simple life.

Sagittarius

Sometimes, you tend to think of your life as movement—a series of travels through places and feelings and ideas, a way to observe a vast, varied world. This week, though, remember that you’re not only an observer, but a creator, too. Remember that you’re not passive or invisible to other people, but an active builder of your own life. It’s so easy to forget the power you have to do more than just respond to each bright new challenge the world offers you. This week, pay attention to the life you’re building for yourself. If you want to build it differently, you can.

Capricorn

It’s not always easy for you to call for help when you need it, and not always easy for you to accept the generosity of the people who love you best. Somewhere inside your head, there might be a cloudy, hazy suspicion that to accept assistance is a kind of cheating, or that the only victories that are truly deserved are the ones that you accomplished alone. But this is a season for cooperation, for offering help and asking for it, too. Accepting love isn’t a marker of weakness. Loneliness isn’t the price of doing good work in this world.

Aquarius

Most of the choices you’ll be faced with this week will be small, the stuff of a regular, everyday life, but some might feel bigger, more important, more alive with the possibility of change. Remember as you make all these decisions that you don’t always have to choose the path you think should make you happiest or most successful, or the one you think other people will understand most easily. Sometimes, the right choice is the weird choice, and this week, you’ll know what’s right for you. You won’t go wrong by staying faithful to yourself and the true, difficult path.

Pisces

Maybe people in positions of authority have been telling you to change for so long that their criticisms have burrowed inside you, and now you imagine yourself to be too spiky, or too soft, or too strange to survive. This week, though, something sharp in the air might jolt you awake again. Some hot electricity in your own thoughts might call you to remember: It isn’t your job to be easily controlled, and you shouldn’t believe every bad thing everyone’s ever said about you. This week, you can lean into everything about you that’s bright and unruly and good.

