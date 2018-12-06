The Cut Gift Guide: What Our Editors Are Giving This Year

This year, I bought several of my dog-loving friends a pair of PupSocks, which are socks decorated with the face of your friend’s dog. How it works is: you submit an image of the dog and pick out the sock color. About two weeks later you receive your incredible gift, which is the dog’s face all over a sock. Of course, I came across PupSocks in an Instagram advertisement. (My mom did, too. The day I received one of the pairs of PupSocks I’d ordered I got a text from her: “This company puts your dog on a sock!”) The image of the dog comes out clear, and they look extremely funny and good. Everyone needs socks, so why not a sock with your dog’s face on it?