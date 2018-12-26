gone sale-ing

What to Buy From Everlane’s Annual Mega Sale

By
Photo: Courtesy of Everlane

Christmas has come and gone, but Everlane has a gift left to give: it’s annual Choose What You Pay sale. Once a year, loyal customers (a.k.a. half of the L train) can cop sailor pants, kitten heels, and cashmere sweaters at a fraction of the usual price. Plus, as the name suggests, you can choose how good of a deal you’re getting. Below are our favorite deals.

The Must Have

The Wide Leg Crop Pant
The Wide Leg Crop Pant
$48 at Everlane
$48 (was $68, now 29% off)

Everlane is the king of wide-leg cropped pants.
Available in sizes 00-14.

$48 at Everlane
Buy

The Coat

The Cocoon Coat
The Cocoon Coat
$150 at Everlane
$150 (was $250, now 40% off)

This melodramatic-purple coat is going on sale with a solid couple of months of winter left. A necessary purchase if there ever was one.
Available in sizes 00-16.

$150 at Everlane
Buy

The Philo-Esque Boot

The Day Boot
The Day Boot
$135 at Everlane
$135 (was $225, now 40% off)

The Day boot looks like old Céline, and with just a two-inch heel, you can wear it anywhere.

$135 at Everlane
Buy

The Layering Tool

The Party Slip Dress
The Party Slip Dress
$59 at Everlane
$59 (was $98, now 40% off)

Why would you buy a slip now? (1) Because it’s on sale, (2) because it looks fabulous with a turtleneck over or under it.
Available in sizes 00-16.

$59 at Everlane
Buy

The Budget-Friendly Cashmere

The Cashmere Crew
The Cashmere Crew
$70 at Everlane
$70 (was $100, now 30% off)

Everlane makes one of the best cheap cashmere sweaters. And you probably don’t have a pretty pink one.
Available in sizes XXS-XL.

$70 at Everlane
Buy

If You Need a Cozy Sweater

The Italian Soft Wool Rib Turtleneck
The Italian Soft Wool Rib Turtleneck
$88 at Everlane
$88 (was $125, now 30% off)

A bright-red sweater makes any outfit look intentional, even if you just threw it on with sweats.
Available in sizes XXS-XL.

$88 at Everlane
Buy

The Work Blouse

The Clean Silk Oversized Shirt
The Clean Silk Oversized Shirt
$84 at Everlane
$84 (was $120, now 30% off)

Everlane recently committed to a more environmentally friendly way to make silk. So this cute top is guilt-free.
Available in sizes 00-14.

$84 at Everlane
Buy

The Heavenly Sandal

The Form Crossover Sandal
The Form Crossover Sandal
$70 at Everlane
$70 (was $118, now 41% off)

Have you ever seen a leather sandal that looks so much like a cloud?

$70 at Everlane
Buy

For the Tomboy

The Slouchy Chino Pant
The Slouchy Chino Pant
$35 at Everlane
$35 (was $58, now 40% off)

Add something new to your repertoire of pants.
Available in sizes 00-14.

$35 at Everlane
Buy

The Statement Shoe

The Day Heel
The Day Heel
$86 at Everlane
$86 (was $150, now 43% off)

These shoes are made for walking. And Instagramming. And inspiring envy.

$86 at Everlane
Buy

The More Subtle Statement

The V Heel
The V Heel
$111 at Everlane
$111 (was $155, now 28% off)

Not as flashy as the red, but still fun, different, and attention-grabbing.

$111 at Everlane
Buy

If You Need Pajamas

The Oxford Pajama Shirt
The Oxford Pajama Shirt
$32 at Everlane
$32 (was $45, now 29% off)

The nice thing about this shirt is that you can pair it with jeans and wear it to brunch.
Available in sizes XXS-XL.

$32 at Everlane
Buy

The Classic Sweater

The Italian Soft Wool Rib Crew
The Italian Soft Wool Rib Crew
$69 at Everlane
$69 (was $98, now 30% off)

You can never have too many good black sweaters.
Available in sizes XXS-XL.

$69 at Everlane
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
What to Buy From Everlane’s Annual Mega Sale