What to Buy From Everlane’s Annual Mega Sale

Christmas has come and gone, but Everlane has a gift left to give: it’s annual Choose What You Pay sale. Once a year, loyal customers (a.k.a. half of the L train) can cop sailor pants, kitten heels, and cashmere sweaters at a fraction of the usual price. Plus, as the name suggests, you can choose how good of a deal you’re getting. Below are our favorite deals.

The Must Have

The Coat

$150 at Everlane The Cocoon Coat $150 (was $250, now 40% off) This melodramatic-purple coat is going on sale with a solid couple of months of winter left. A necessary purchase if there ever was one.

The Philo-Esque Boot

$135 at Everlane The Day Boot $135 (was $225, now 40% off) The Day boot looks like old Céline, and with just a two-inch heel, you can wear it anywhere. $135 at Everlane Buy

The Layering Tool

$59 at Everlane The Party Slip Dress $59 (was $98, now 40% off) Why would you buy a slip now? (1) Because it’s on sale, (2) because it looks fabulous with a turtleneck over or under it.

The Budget-Friendly Cashmere

$70 at Everlane The Cashmere Crew $70 (was $100, now 30% off) Everlane makes one of the best cheap cashmere sweaters. And you probably don’t have a pretty pink one.

If You Need a Cozy Sweater

$88 at Everlane The Italian Soft Wool Rib Turtleneck $88 (was $125, now 30% off) A bright-red sweater makes any outfit look intentional, even if you just threw it on with sweats.

The Work Blouse

$84 at Everlane The Clean Silk Oversized Shirt $84 (was $120, now 30% off) Everlane recently committed to a more environmentally friendly way to make silk. So this cute top is guilt-free.

The Heavenly Sandal

$70 at Everlane The Form Crossover Sandal $70 (was $118, now 41% off) Have you ever seen a leather sandal that looks so much like a cloud? $70 at Everlane Buy

For the Tomboy

$35 at Everlane The Slouchy Chino Pant $35 (was $58, now 40% off) Add something new to your repertoire of pants.

The Statement Shoe

$86 at Everlane The Day Heel $86 (was $150, now 43% off) These shoes are made for walking. And Instagramming. And inspiring envy. $86 at Everlane Buy

The More Subtle Statement

$111 at Everlane The V Heel $111 (was $155, now 28% off) Not as flashy as the red, but still fun, different, and attention-grabbing. $111 at Everlane Buy

If You Need Pajamas

$32 at Everlane The Oxford Pajama Shirt $32 (was $45, now 29% off) The nice thing about this shirt is that you can pair it with jeans and wear it to brunch.

The Classic Sweater

$69 at Everlane The Italian Soft Wool Rib Crew $69 (was $98, now 30% off) You can never have too many good black sweaters.

