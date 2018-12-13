Max Mara Will Reissue Nancy Pelosi’s Red Coat

Nancy Pelosi at the White House. Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP

This week, the internet lost its mind over Nancy Pelosi’s red coat. The frenzy was due in large part to a series of fawning tweets from director Barry Jenkins, who eloquently described the coat’s color as “deeply serene yet emphatic,” which was particularly on-point, given the circumstances of Pelosi’s meeting at the White House earlier that day. Jenkins also commented on the coat’s high collar and strong shoulders, writing in conclusion: “This look kicks soooo much ass.”

But who designed the ravishing red coat? Barry Jenkins had to know, and by the end of Wednesday’s news cycle, we got our answer: Max Mara. The Italian brand even sent out an official release yesterday afternoon, clarifying that the “Rust Glamis Coat,” as it’s officially described, was from the brand’s collection in 2013. So Pelosi’s presumably had it in her closet for years — but only now did the world decide to take notice.

“You develop an emotional relationship with a coat like nothing else in your wardrobe,” wrote Max Mara’s creative director, Ian Griffiths. “I can imagine why Ms. Pelosi chose to wear it for this important moment, and I’m honored.”

To capitalize on this moment, Max Mara has decided to reissue Nancy Pelosi’s coat next year in a “variety of colorways.” So, don’t worry, you can get it for yourself in 2019 — if you’re still interested.