Which Celebrities Kissed Each Other at Christmas?

Happy holidays and welcome to our final gossip session of 2018. While most normal people have been relaxing with family and friends this week, our favorite celebrities have been getting surprise married, letting their five-year-old daughters wear lipstick, and doing pap strolls with Rita Ora. They simply do not rest. Come, let’s make sense of Celebrity Christmas.

The biggest story of the week is Miley Cyrus marrying Liam Hemsworth in a surprise ceremony after ten years of on-and-off dating. They first got engaged in 2012, when she was 19 and he was 22. They broke up about a year later, and Cyrus went on to date Patrick Schwarzenegger for five very public months (in an alternate universe, Cyrus could have Chris Pratt for a brother-in-law instead of Chris Hemsworth). But now Cyrus and Hemsworth are officially married and in it for the long haul.

According to People, the couple got married at Cyrus’s home in Nashville. “They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that’s what they got. Miley seems ecstatic,” a source told the tabloid. Woohoo!

The celebrity relationship news that really surprised me this week, however, was this: Andrew Garfield and Who? queen Rita Ora are dating. Rumors about them being a couple appeared in the British tabloids last month, and on Christmas Eve, they were photographed together for the first time walking around London’s Primrose Hill district. The Daily Mail has the photos here — it’s really something you have to see to believe. They were also spotted leaving Garfield’s house early Thursday morning, so it looks like they spent the whole holiday week together.

Garfield previously dated Emma Stone. Ora has dated Calvin Harris and … Rob Kardashian. I can’t wait to see where this all goes in 2019.

And guess who else spent Christmas together: Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs! They have been dating for about four months now. Hopefully we’ll see lots more of them at Sundance in January, where LaBeouf is premiering his new film Honey Boy.

Meanwhile, in Calabasas, the Kardashians hosted their annual Christmas Eve party at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s mansion. The event reportedly cost $1.3 million and guests included John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Selma Blair, Paris Hilton, Dave Chappelle, Kathy Griffin, Chris Brown (??), and Tyler the Creator.

Know who else got an invite this year? That would be Scott Disick’s 20-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Richie. She was also just on vacation with the Lord Disick and Kourtney Kardashian, the mother of his three children, so it looks like everyone is getting very cozy.

The Christmas party invite is the surest sign yet that Richie will appear at some point on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Good for her; she should get something out of this relationship.

There was also one noticeable absence at the party: Khloe Kardashian’s cheating boyfriend Tristan Thompson did not show up. According to Us Weekly, he couldn’t travel to L.A. due to his basketball schedule. Hmm, whatever.

One small blessing from this week:

Paris Hilton admitted her ex-fiance got that $2 million engagement ring for free.

And here’s an interesting blind item from this week, care of Enty at Crazy Days and Nights:

“This alliterate offspring is a celebrity but only because she is the offspring of an A++ lister. One of her parents is not nearly as high on the list but an organization is rolling out the red carpet and making them feel like huge VIP’s. They see dollar signs and want that offspring bringing in the people her age.”

Guess who showed up at Hillsong on Christmas?

Finally, I’ll leave you with this photo of Emma Roberts attending Dave Chappelle and John Mayer’s post-Christmas show at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood last night. Doesn’t she have a nice life?

The Miley-Liam news made me wonder if she will get married soon, too. Roberts and her fiance, Evan Peters, have been on-and-off for years and engaged since 2014.

