Who Is Olivia Munn’s New Boyfriend?

You Know What I Heard, the Cut's weekly celebrity gossip column

Olivia Munn was photographed twice this week holding hands with a new boyfriend in Beverly Hills. His name is Tucker Roberts, and he is 28 years old. Right now, you are probably thinking: Who is Tucker Roberts? Don’t worry, I found out for you.

Tucker Roberts is the son of billionaire Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and the grandson of Comcast founder Ralph Roberts. He currently serves as the president of Philadelphia Fusion, an eSports team that is owned by Comcast. In 2013, he graduated from Wharton (just like his dad and granddad), and he officially started working for the cable giant two years ago. He has brown hair, a private Instagram account, and a dedication to celebrating #MashupMonday.

How did Munn, 38, end up with the cable prince? The pairing actually makes a lot of sense. Before she joined The Daily Show and became a famous actress, Munn was the host of Attack of the Show! on the now-defunct, video-game-focused G4 network. Who owned the G4 network? Comcast. It’s possible that Munn and Roberts have known each other for a long time.

Photo: SplashNews.com

So far, though, the tabloids don’t seem to know anything about their relationship, other than the fact that they like to shop and hold hands. They were photographed on Sunday and Monday walking around Rodeo Drive. At one point, they rode an escalator together and smiled at each other.

In years past, Munn has dated several actors, musicians, and sports stars, including Aaron Rodgers, Chris Pine, Justin Timberlake, and Joel Kinnaman. I hope Roberts is nicer than all of them!

Chris Pratt, who was (perhaps falsely) linked to Munn early last year, took his relationship to the next level this week: He officially acknowledged girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram, for her birthday.

Yes, she is holding up a carved wooden portrait of Jesus in the bottom right corner, there. Don’t forget, they got together at the evangelical, Justin Bieber-approved Zoe Church in L.A. Still holding out hope for a Christmas engagement.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Katie Holmes, meanwhile, celebrated her birthday with Jamie Foxx at Serendipity 3 in New York yesterday. Yes, that’s the frozen hot chocolate place that was very popular ten years ago. At least they are out in public together!

And according to Us Weekly, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are getting more serious, too: The tabloid reports that they want to have a second baby together “sooner than people expect.” What do people expect? I did not have a specific timeline in mind. Let me know if you did!

One small blessing from this week:

According to Getty, this photo was taken at the Yelé Haiti Haitian Relief Benefit in 2005.

And here’s an interesting blind item from this week, care of Enty at Crazy Days and Nights:

“Apparently this alliterate A- list reality star all of you know has been hooking up with celebrities on her block at an astonishing pace. Not only has she hooked up with that former A+ lister who does the Instagram show every week, but also the foreign born former A+ list boy bander who seems to be something on the regular for her.”

Maybe those John Mayer and Kourtney Kardashian rumors are more than just rumors?

Finally, I’ll leave you with this photo of Orlando Bloom walking his mini poodle Mighty downtown on Monday.

Photo: LGNEW/LRNYC / MEGA

Bloom was in New York with his on-again girlfriend, Katy Perry. In October, People reported that he was “thinking about” proposing to her. How much longer do you think that will take? Anyway, go Mighty!

Thanks so much for gossiping, and don’t forget to send me a message on Twitter, or contact me on Signal, if you’d like to chat.