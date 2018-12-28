Quick! These 25 Winter Coats Are All on Sale!

*Rings bells* Sales are here, sales are here! There are so many things to love about after-Christmas sales: They’re less stressful than Black Friday. You’re not feeling any gift-giving pressure. And if you live in a place with a wintry climate, some very practical things are now on serious markdown. Now’s the time to buy the winter coat of your dreams, whether it’s a practical puffer or a dramatic statement piece. Shop 24 of our favorite on-sale coats below.
BP. Textured Double Breasted Coat
$51
at Nordstrom
You can never have
too many coats that make you feel like you’re still in bed. Available in sizes 1X-4X.
Samantha Pleet Sovereign Faux Fur Coat
$336
at Shopbop
Go big with a puffy, fluffy, floofy
faux fur. Available in sizes XS-L.
Avec Les Filles Wrap Puffer Jacket
$89
at Nordstrom
The wide collar and delicate side-tie make this more interesting than your average puffer.
Available in sizes XS-XL.
The Cocoon Coat
$150
at Everlane
In our favorite shade of
purple. Available in sizes 00-16.
French Connection Annie Faux Fur
$149
at Nordstrom
It’s amazing that something so luxurious-looking can be so cozy.
Available in sizes XS-M.
Hunter Boots Original Insulated Parka
$312
at Shopbop
It’s warm, it’s stylish, it’s durable. What more could you ask for?
Available in sizes S-L.
Ganni Woodside Robe Coat
$230
at Need Supply
Embrace the Scandi-cool look with a
blue plaid coat from Ganni. Available in sizes DK 36- DK 40.
Premier Wrap Robe Coat
$47
at Eloquii
Can’t you just see her wearing this on
Scandal?
Oversized Alpaca Blend Coat
$149
at & Other Stories
Bacon Puffa Cropped Jacket
$369
at Saks Fifth Avenue
If you’re more about hype than classics. It doesn’t get cooler than that collar.
Available in sizes XS-L.
Lilac Faux Fur Coat
$90
at Eloquii
Turn heads and rack up those Instagram likes.
Available in sizes 14-28.
Women Seamless Down Short Coat
$130
at Uniqlo
Not necessarily a glamorous purchase but one you won’t regret.
Available in sizes XS-XL.
Vince Long Wool Alpaca Blend Coat
$348
at Nordstrom
Dusty rose is a great shade for anyone who wants to buy into the pink trend, but doesn’t want to go too overboard.
Available in sizes M-XL.
Theory Asymmetric Puffer Jacket
$273
at Saks Fifth Avenue
Match your freezing surroundings in style.
Available in sizes M-L.
Weekend Max Mara Danza Coat
$397
at Matches Fashion
Half off Weekend Max Mara? Run, don’t walk.
Available in sizes UK 4 - UK 16.
J. Crew Colorblock Faux Shearling Topcoat
$227
at Nordstrom
The color-block pattern on this coat feels very boho.
Available in sizes XXS-XXL.
Sejour Brushed Houndstooth Coat
$102
at Nordstrom
The fuzziness makes it less harsh than your normal houndstooth coat, which means you can take it anywhere.
Available in sizes 14W-24W.
Calvin Klein Plus Size Textured Faux-Leather-Trim Coat
$195
at Macy’s
The leather trim gives it a bit of edge.
Available in sizes 0X-3X.
Weekend Max Mara Saveria Coat
$435
at Matches Fashion
You probably won’t lounge around your house in Max Mara, but how glamorous would it be if you did?
Available in sizes UK 4 - UK 18.
J. Crew Faux Fur Coat
$179
at Nordstrom
You definitely won’t leave this one behind at the bar.
Available in sizes XXS-3X.
Wool Blend Long Coat
$149
at & Other Stories
Not quite a
faux, not quite a teddy, but textured nonetheless. Available in sizes 0-10.
Vivietta Le Brun Coat
$432
at Moda Operandi
A gorgeously playful coat with oversized buttons and a leopard-print collar. Pair with tights and miniskirts.
Available in sizes IT 36 - IT 44.
Fleurette Maxi Wrap Wool Coat
$825
at Neiman Marcus
A coat for a stylish spy … or just someone who dresses like one.
Available in sizes 2-8.
RE/Done Cropped Down Puffer Jacket
$675
at Moda Operandi
A puffer perfect for skiing or trekking to the subway.
Fleurette Notch Collar Loro Piana Wool Coat
$800
at Nordstrom
You can’t go wrong with a structured camel wool coat. It won’t let you down.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.
Stay in touch.
Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily
By submitting your email, you agree to our
Terms
and
Privacy Notice
and to receive email correspondence from us.