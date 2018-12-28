Quick! These 25 Winter Coats Are All on Sale!

gone sale-ing

24 Really Good Coats to Buy on Sale

*Rings bells* Sales are here, sales are here! There are so many things to love about after-Christmas sales: They’re less stressful than Black Friday. You’re not feeling any gift-giving pressure. And if you live in a place with a wintry climate, some very practical things are now on serious markdown. Now’s the time to buy the winter coat of your dreams, whether it’s a practical puffer or a dramatic statement piece. Shop 24 of our favorite on-sale coats below.

A PinkTeddy Coat

BP. Textured Double Breasted Coat
$51 (was $85, now 40% off)

You can never have too many coats that make you feel like you’re still in bed.
Available in sizes 1X-4X.

$51 at Nordstrom
A Maximalist Faux Fur

Samantha Pleet Sovereign Faux Fur Coat
$336 (was $560, now 40% off)

Go big with a puffy, fluffy, floofy faux fur.
Available in sizes XS-L.

$336 at Shopbop
A Fashion-Forward Puffer

Avec Les Filles Wrap Puffer Jacket
$89 (was $149, now 40% off)

The wide collar and delicate side-tie make this more interesting than your average puffer.
Available in sizes XS-XL.

$89 at Nordstrom
A Melodramatic Coat

The Cocoon Coat
$150 (was $250, now 40% off)

In our favorite shade of purple.
Available in sizes 00-16.

$150 at Everlane
A Teddy in a More Natural Color

French Connection Annie Faux Fur
$149 (was $248, now 40% off)

It’s amazing that something so luxurious-looking can be so cozy.
Available in sizes XS-M.

$149 at Nordstrom
The Brooklyn Mom Coat

Hunter Boots Original Insulated Parka
$312 (was $445, now 30% off)

It’s warm, it’s stylish, it’s durable. What more could you ask for?
Available in sizes S-L.

$312 at Shopbop
The One From the Cult Brand

Ganni Woodside Robe Coat
$230 (was $575, now 60% off)

Embrace the Scandi-cool look with a blue plaid coat from Ganni.
Available in sizes DK 36- DK 40.

$230 at Need Supply
The Olivia Pope Coat

Premier Wrap Robe Coat
$47 (was $120, now 61% off)

Can’t you just see her wearing this on Scandal?

$47 at Eloquii
The Perfect Red Coat

Oversized Alpaca Blend Coat
$149 (was $245, now 39% off)

It’s a classic that still makes a statement.
Available in sizes 0-10.

$149 at & Other Stories
A Sporty Red Coat

Bacon Puffa Cropped Jacket
$369 (was $615, now 40% off)

If you’re more about hype than classics. It doesn’t get cooler than that collar.
Available in sizes XS-L.

$369 at Saks Fifth Avenue
The Colorful Faux

Lilac Faux Fur Coat
$90 (was $180, now 50% off)

Turn heads and rack up those Instagram likes.
Available in sizes 14-28.

$90 at Eloquii
A Practical Coat

Women Seamless Down Short Coat
$130 (was $150, now 13% off)

Not necessarily a glamorous purchase but one you won’t regret.
Available in sizes XS-XL.

$130 at Uniqlo
A Subtle Pink Coat

Vince Long Wool Alpaca Blend Coat
$348 (was $695, now 50% off)

Dusty rose is a great shade for anyone who wants to buy into the pink trend, but doesn’t want to go too overboard.
Available in sizes M-XL.

$348 at Nordstrom
A Winter White Coat

Theory Asymmetric Puffer Jacket
$273 (was $455, now 40% off)

Match your freezing surroundings in style.
Available in sizes M-L.

$273 at Saks Fifth Avenue
The Designer Steal

Weekend Max Mara Danza Coat
$397 (was $795, now 50% off)

Half off Weekend Max Mara? Run, don’t walk.
Available in sizes UK 4 - UK 16.

$397 at Matches Fashion
A ’70s Coat

J. Crew Colorblock Faux Shearling Topcoat
$227 (was $378, now 40% off)

The color-block pattern on this coat feels very boho.
Available in sizes XXS-XXL.

$227 at Nordstrom
A Fun Patterned Coat

Sejour Brushed Houndstooth Coat
$102 (was $169, now 40% off)

The fuzziness makes it less harsh than your normal houndstooth coat, which means you can take it anywhere.
Available in sizes 14W-24W.

$102 at Nordstrom
A Cocoon Coat

Calvin Klein Plus Size Textured Faux-Leather-Trim Coat
$195 (was $360, now 46% off)

The leather trim gives it a bit of edge.
Available in sizes 0X-3X.

$195 at Macy’s
The Coat That Could Also Be a Robe

Weekend Max Mara Saveria Coat
$435 (was $725, now 40% off)

You probably won’t lounge around your house in Max Mara, but how glamorous would it be if you did?
Available in sizes UK 4 - UK 18.

$435 at Matches Fashion
The Going Out Coat

J. Crew Faux Fur Coat
$179 (was $298, now 40% off)

You definitely won’t leave this one behind at the bar.
Available in sizes XXS-3X.

$179 at Nordstrom
An Ambiguously Fuzzy Coat

Wool Blend Long Coat
$149 (was $249, now 40% off)

Not quite a faux, not quite a teddy, but textured nonetheless.
Available in sizes 0-10.

$149 at & Other Stories
The Mod Coat

Vivietta Le Brun Coat
$432 (was $1,080, now 60% off)

A gorgeously playful coat with oversized buttons and a leopard-print collar. Pair with tights and miniskirts.
Available in sizes IT 36 - IT 44.

$432 at Moda Operandi
A Carmen San Diego Coat

Fleurette Maxi Wrap Wool Coat
$825 (was $1,100, now 25% off)

A coat for a stylish spy … or just someone who dresses like one.
Available in sizes 2-8.

$825 at Neiman Marcus
The Sporty Coat

RE/Done Cropped Down Puffer Jacket
$675 (was $1,350, now 50% off)

A puffer perfect for skiing or trekking to the subway.

$675 at Moda Operandi
If It’s Time to Buy an Investment Coat

Fleurette Notch Collar Loro Piana Wool Coat
$800 (was $1,198, now 33% off)

You can’t go wrong with a structured camel wool coat. It won’t let you down.

$800 at Nordstrom
