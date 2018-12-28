Quick! These 25 Winter Coats Are All on Sale!

Photo: Retailer

*Rings bells* Sales are here, sales are here! There are so many things to love about after-Christmas sales: They’re less stressful than Black Friday. You’re not feeling any gift-giving pressure. And if you live in a place with a wintry climate, some very practical things are now on serious markdown. Now’s the time to buy the winter coat of your dreams, whether it’s a practical puffer or a dramatic statement piece. Shop 24 of our favorite on-sale coats below.

A PinkTeddy Coat

$51 at Nordstrom BP. Textured Double Breasted Coat $51 (was $85, now 40% off) You can never have too many coats that make you feel like you’re still in bed.

Available in sizes 1X-4X. $51 at Nordstrom Buy

A Maximalist Faux Fur

$336 at Shopbop Samantha Pleet Sovereign Faux Fur Coat $336 (was $560, now 40% off) Go big with a puffy, fluffy, floofy faux fur.

Available in sizes XS-L. $336 at Shopbop Buy

A Fashion-Forward Puffer

$89 at Nordstrom Avec Les Filles Wrap Puffer Jacket $89 (was $149, now 40% off) The wide collar and delicate side-tie make this more interesting than your average puffer.

Available in sizes XS-XL. $89 at Nordstrom Buy

A Melodramatic Coat

$150 at Everlane The Cocoon Coat $150 (was $250, now 40% off) In our favorite shade of purple.

Available in sizes 00-16. $150 at Everlane Buy

A Teddy in a More Natural Color

$149 at Nordstrom French Connection Annie Faux Fur $149 (was $248, now 40% off) It’s amazing that something so luxurious-looking can be so cozy.

Available in sizes XS-M. $149 at Nordstrom Buy

The Brooklyn Mom Coat

$312 at Shopbop Hunter Boots Original Insulated Parka $312 (was $445, now 30% off) It’s warm, it’s stylish, it’s durable. What more could you ask for?

Available in sizes S-L. $312 at Shopbop Buy

The One From the Cult Brand

$230 at Need Supply Ganni Woodside Robe Coat $230 (was $575, now 60% off) Embrace the Scandi-cool look with a blue plaid coat from Ganni.

Available in sizes DK 36- DK 40. $230 at Need Supply Buy

The Olivia Pope Coat

$47 at Eloquii Premier Wrap Robe Coat $47 (was $120, now 61% off) Can’t you just see her wearing this on Scandal? $47 at Eloquii Buy

The Perfect Red Coat

A Sporty Red Coat

$369 at Saks Fifth Avenue Bacon Puffa Cropped Jacket $369 (was $615, now 40% off) If you’re more about hype than classics. It doesn’t get cooler than that collar.

Available in sizes XS-L. $369 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

The Colorful Faux

$90 at Eloquii Lilac Faux Fur Coat $90 (was $180, now 50% off) Turn heads and rack up those Instagram likes.

Available in sizes 14-28. $90 at Eloquii Buy

A Practical Coat

$130 at Uniqlo Women Seamless Down Short Coat $130 (was $150, now 13% off) Not necessarily a glamorous purchase but one you won’t regret.

Available in sizes XS-XL. $130 at Uniqlo Buy

A Subtle Pink Coat

$348 at Nordstrom Vince Long Wool Alpaca Blend Coat $348 (was $695, now 50% off) Dusty rose is a great shade for anyone who wants to buy into the pink trend, but doesn’t want to go too overboard.

Available in sizes M-XL. $348 at Nordstrom Buy

A Winter White Coat

$273 at Saks Fifth Avenue Theory Asymmetric Puffer Jacket $273 (was $455, now 40% off) Match your freezing surroundings in style.

Available in sizes M-L. $273 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

The Designer Steal

$397 at Matches Fashion Weekend Max Mara Danza Coat $397 (was $795, now 50% off) Half off Weekend Max Mara? Run, don’t walk.

Available in sizes UK 4 - UK 16. $397 at Matches Fashion Buy

A ’70s Coat

$227 at Nordstrom J. Crew Colorblock Faux Shearling Topcoat $227 (was $378, now 40% off) The color-block pattern on this coat feels very boho.

Available in sizes XXS-XXL. $227 at Nordstrom Buy

A Fun Patterned Coat

$102 at Nordstrom Sejour Brushed Houndstooth Coat $102 (was $169, now 40% off) The fuzziness makes it less harsh than your normal houndstooth coat, which means you can take it anywhere.

Available in sizes 14W-24W. $102 at Nordstrom Buy

A Cocoon Coat

$195 at Macy’s Calvin Klein Plus Size Textured Faux-Leather-Trim Coat $195 (was $360, now 46% off) The leather trim gives it a bit of edge.

Available in sizes 0X-3X. $195 at Macy’s Buy

The Coat That Could Also Be a Robe

$435 at Matches Fashion Weekend Max Mara Saveria Coat $435 (was $725, now 40% off) You probably won’t lounge around your house in Max Mara, but how glamorous would it be if you did?

Available in sizes UK 4 - UK 18. $435 at Matches Fashion Buy

The Going Out Coat

$179 at Nordstrom J. Crew Faux Fur Coat $179 (was $298, now 40% off) You definitely won’t leave this one behind at the bar.

Available in sizes XXS-3X. $179 at Nordstrom Buy

An Ambiguously Fuzzy Coat

$149 at & Other Stories Wool Blend Long Coat $149 (was $249, now 40% off) Not quite a faux, not quite a teddy, but textured nonetheless.

Available in sizes 0-10. $149 at & Other Stories Buy

The Mod Coat

$432 at Moda Operandi Vivietta Le Brun Coat $432 (was $1,080, now 60% off) A gorgeously playful coat with oversized buttons and a leopard-print collar. Pair with tights and miniskirts.

Available in sizes IT 36 - IT 44. $432 at Moda Operandi Buy

A Carmen San Diego Coat

$825 at Neiman Marcus Fleurette Maxi Wrap Wool Coat $825 (was $1,100, now 25% off) A coat for a stylish spy … or just someone who dresses like one.

Available in sizes 2-8. $825 at Neiman Marcus Buy

The Sporty Coat

$675 at Moda Operandi RE/Done Cropped Down Puffer Jacket $675 (was $1,350, now 50% off) A puffer perfect for skiing or trekking to the subway. $675 at Moda Operandi Buy

If It’s Time to Buy an Investment Coat

$800 at Nordstrom Fleurette Notch Collar Loro Piana Wool Coat $800 (was $1,198, now 33% off) You can’t go wrong with a structured camel wool coat. It won’t let you down. $800 at Nordstrom Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.