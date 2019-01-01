1,000 People Lost Jobs in Media This Week

BuzzFeed laid off approximately 200 people in the past few days. Photo: BuzzFeed

In the past three days, about 1,000 writers, editors, and other media workers lost their jobs — a number that will continue to increase over the next week.

On Wednesday evening, Verizon (which owns HuffPost, Yahoo, and AOL) announced it would be laying of seven percent of its staff; not long after that, The Wall Street Journal reported that BuzzFeed would cut soon cut 15 percent of its staff. Earlier that day, Gannett Co., which owns more than 1,000 daily and weekly newspapers across the country, had cut approximately 400 jobs — a devastating blow to small newsrooms and the local communities that depend on them.

Starting on Thursday, HuffPost laid off — among others — Pulitzer Prize finalist Jason Cherkis. The next day, BuzzFeed began its cuts, decimating entire verticals, including the national news desk, which just last week got a huge, albeit contested, scoop. Meanwhile, those outside the offices watched in horror as dedicated employees posted emotional tweets about being forced to leave jobs they loved.

In total, HuffPost, which is organized under the Writers Guild of America East, cut approximately 20 employees. At BuzzFeed, the number remains unclear — earlier reports said the company would cut at least 200 people, though BuzzFeed allegedly only notified two departments about layoffs today, and will tell staffers in the remaining department next week whether or not they’re being let go. As of Friday afternoon, The Hollywood Reporter media reporter Jeremy Barr tweeted that 43 people had been laid off from BuzzFeed News alone.

After 4 years at BuzzFeed News, today I was laid off along with the rest of the national team and many more brilliant reporters and editors. I'm so proud of what we've done here. — Marisa Carroll (@Marisa_Carroll) January 25, 2019

After 6+ years @HuffPost, I've been laid off. I'm so proud of the work I've done to uplift Latinx voices here and will miss everyone. If you're looking for a bilingual Latina journalist to cover pop culture/identity/marginalized communities/health, etc, DM me #journalismjobs — Carolina J. Moreno (@CaritoJuliette) January 24, 2019

Some personal news: I've been laid off along with some of my incredible colleagues. It's been a wonderful 8 years at HuffPost, and I'll miss my newsroom family more than anything.



If anyone is looking for a culture/gender/politics reporter, longform and short, I'm available. — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) January 24, 2019

I’m sorry to inform you that @BuzzEnt is being disbanded at BuzzFeed News. Along with @LouisPeitzman and @AlannaBennett, I am also being laid off. Thankfully, @KateAurthur, @AdamVary, and @SylviaObell are still at the company — I will let them inform you in what capacity that is. — Kovie Biakolo @ Sundance (@koviebiakolo) January 25, 2019

HuffPost spokesperson told CNN that the site is “investing its talents and resources to areas that have high audience engagement, differentiation and are poised for growth at a time when our mission means more than ever.” And according to BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti, who reportedly suggested that employees bring dogs to work on Monday as a means of raising morale, BuzzFeed is “restructuring” to “focus in on the content that is working, and achieve the right cost structure to support our multi-revenue model.” (There is also speculation that BuzzFeed is preparing for a sale or merger.)

But employees are skeptical of these explanations, and many are laying the blame on Facebook and Google, which monopolize digital ad growth, as well as poor decisions on the management level.

“This isn’t happening because of market inefficiencies or consumer preferences or social value,” HuffPost senior reporter Zach Carter tweeted. “It’s happening because two very large companies have taken the advertising revenue that journalism outlets rely on and replaced it with nothing.”

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.