The Golden Globes producers thought they could usher Regina King off the stage as she accepted her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for If Beale Street Could Talk, but they were wrong. As the orchestra started to play her off, King brought up progress in the Time’s Up movement, and said that within the next two years she will ensure that all projects she produces will be staffed 50 percent by women. The music faded out as King called for systemic change in Hollywood and beyond, and you can watch the video of the Globes producers learning their lesson above.

