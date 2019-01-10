A Wellness Blogger From the 1400s Weighs In on To-Do Lists

Photo: David C Tomlinson/Getty Images/Lonely Planet Image

GOD sometimes I can’t get myself to do anything, you know? I wake up, I churn, I look out the window, I churn, I change my bandages, I dig some graves, but there are always more graves to dig.

I dip the candles, I reweave the baskets — why are my baskets always coming unwoven? Not that you have the answer; I know everyone’s baskets are always coming unwoven, but sometimes I think there must be a better way. Maybe in the future we’ll have baskets that stay put! I can envision it now. Like a permanent basket. Man, that would rule.

I know I’ll never get to the milliner this week. I keep looking at my frayed hat in the corner and I’m like, I’m sorry. I’ll get there, I’ll do it. I know we don’t technically call them milliners yet, but we will soon.

Should I have a 17th child? I don’t know. A lot of my friends are saying the same thing. I saw on the wall of the outhouse that Else has also been wondering. We all post there, in the mornings, and while I feel that I’m sharing my honest truths, I don’t always sense that the other women are carving images that accurately represent their lives.

Like I know Gerta doesn’t have as many pewter candlesticks as she says. If she has three, then I’ll eat my hat. Although I guess that would save me a trip to the milliner!

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.