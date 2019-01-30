Cool New Workout Clothes From a Rihanna-Approved Designer

Photo: Courtesy of Adam Selman x Carbon 38

Photo: Courtesy of Adam Selman x Carbon 38

Adam Selman, the man behind some of Rihanna’s most iconic looks, has just launched a line of workout clothes cheekily named A.S.S. (for Adam Selman Sport, of course.) True to his reputation as the king of kitsch, the collection is full of neon, leopard print, and other over-the-top elements guaranteed to make winter workouts a little bit more fun.

Will A.S.S give you better glutes? Maybe not directly, but it’ll surely provide some incentive to get up and crush leg day. Selman’s a former tour costume designer who launched his eponymous ready-to-wear label in 2013. His new line of unisex “performance meets fashion” sportswear references fitness icons from Jane Fonda to, um, Paris Hilton. Pieces range from slime-green leggings and crop tops to a pair of glitzy, crystal-embellished bike shorts.

Prices start at $125 for bras and go up to $995 for a crystal slip dress you probably shouldn’t do your HIIT in; sizes range from XXS to XXL. All of the pieces from Adam Selman Sport will debut on Carbon38, with a few items already sold out, but luckily Net-a-Porter is also stocking a curated selection. Scroll below to see more images from the campaign and to shop our favorites from the collection.

Photo: Courtesy of Adam Selman x Carbon 38

Photo: Courtesy of Adam Selman x Carbon 38

Photo: Courtesy of Adam Selman x Carbon 38

$150 at Carbon38 Adam Selman Sport Long Sleeve Crop Top $150 at Carbon38 Buy

Photo: Courtesy of Adam Selman x Carbon 38

$225 at Net-a-Porter Adam Selman Sport Neon Turtleneck $225 at Net-a-Porter Buy

Photo: Courtesy of Adam Selman x Carbon 38

$135 at Net-a-Porter Adam Selman Sport Leopard Leggings $135 at Net-a-Porter Buy

Photo: Courtesy of Adam Selman x Carbon 38

$150 at Carbon38 Adam Selman Sport French Cut Booty Biker $150 at Carbon38 Buy

Photo: Courtesy of Adam Selman x Carbon 38

