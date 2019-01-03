Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Just hours after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was sworn in as congresswoman, a random Twitter user came forward with a little thing from the politician’s past that they believed to be incriminating, or something: A video of her dancing in college.

“Here is America’s favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is…” reads the original tweet, which was framed as a smug gotcha. “High School video of ‘Sandy’ Ocasio-Cortez.” (The gotcha here was … that she has had fun?)

Not long after the video started to go viral, another Twitter user noted that short clip was actually pulled from a longer video of Ocasio-Cortez and other students re-creating the dance scene from The Breakfast Club on a Boston rooftop to the universally-loved song “Lisztomania” by Phoenix. The video dates back to when Ocasio-Cortez was in undergrad at Boston University in 2010 — a time when many people were reimagining this scene as part of a sort of twee, proto-viral dance trend.

The whole concept is admittedly a little nerdy, but 2010 was a different time! And it’s one of the more wholesome activities one can do as a college student. If anything, this just proves that Ocasio-Cortez has always been pretty damn endearing.

Don’t conservatives remember how this tactic played out with Beto O’Rourke? Plus, the video is Ally Sheedy-approved.

I’m pretty happy ‘bout it. — ally sheedy (@allysheedy1) January 3, 2019

