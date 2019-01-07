Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the Tweets She Can’t Send

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Photo: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

Freshman congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is unafraid of being unabashedly herself on Twitter, where she’ll slam misogynists who tweet creepy photos of her, make J.Lo references, and even circulate goofy videos of her dancing. But apparently, she’s just like the rest of us — meaning, sometimes, she realizes one of her tweets is just Too Much to send into the universe.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, the 29-year-old representative spoke candidly about starting out in the service industry, how the recession shaped millenials’ negative view of capitalism, and her relationship to the Democratic Socialists of America. She also addressed the way she uses Twitter, where she broadcasts daily her thoughts on everything from economic inequality to the Green New Deal, as well as skewers her trolls, to her more than 2 million followers. Though her social-media use has been championed as a refreshing departure from the way most politicians communicate, sometimes, even Ocasio-Cortez has to hold back on sending a tweet.

“There are so many tweets that do not see the light of day — there are so many,” she told Business Insider of her tweets, all of which she writes. “In my house we joke: We call it ‘emptying the cart.’ It’s like when you go online shopping and then you’re, like, ‘Oh no, never mind,’ and you leave the website.”

If only more politicians had such a discerning eye for which thoughts are worth putting on Twitter. Just think: Trump would never be able to tweet again.

